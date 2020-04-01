Edicola

EW Nutrition Launches Industry-leading Webinar Series With Topical Antimicrobial Resistance Twin Sessions

01.04.2020 - 10:15

VISBEK, Germany, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, German-based company EW Nutrition took a first step toward serving the animal production industry in these challenging times. The in-feed and on-farm solutions company has started a series of topical webinars on challenging issues such as neonatal pig management, poultry gut health and many more topics.

The first webinar opening the Partners in Progress – Connect series was The silent epidemic: Antimicrobial resistance. How to prevent the next crisis. The event took place in two separate sessions, at 11am CET and 5pm CET, to better serve industry practitioners across all time zones.

The host of these twin events was Dutch expert Twan van Gerwe, Global Technical Manager, Poultry, joined by Fellipe Barbosa, Global Technical Manager for Swine, and Andreas Michels, Head of Biotechnology at EW Nutrition. With over 400 participants in attendance, the webinars offered a presentation on the most recent research and insights into how AMR affects the animal production industry and consequently human health. This was followed by a session of questions and answers in which all three experts provided detailed replies to audience members seeking more specific information.

The series is set to continue with a twin webinar event on Gut health: Managing the interaction of myco- and endotoxins in poultry production. These sessions will be hosted by Marisabel Caballero, Global Technical Manager, Poultry, and address the topic of gut endotoxins, their interactions with feed-borne mycotoxins and their effects in animal welfare, health and productivity. The English session will take place on April 8 at 8am CET and 5pm CET, and a twin Spanish twin session is scheduled on April 15, at 11am and 5pm.

