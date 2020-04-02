Edicola

Quectel continues to lead the field in 5G technology as its 5G sub-6GHz module becomes available for mass deployment

02.04.2020 - 15:45

0

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, today announced that its RG500Q-EA 5G NR module has achieved commercial readiness and is now available to support global customers with mass deployment starting now. Featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem, the RG500Q-EA is ideal for a variety of industrial and consumer IoT applications, including business routers, home gateways, customer premises equipment (CPE), MiFi, industrial IoT (IIoT), industrial laptops, PDAs, video surveillance, digital signage, 4K/8K live streaming and many other bandwidth-intensive use cases.

The Quectel RG500Q-EA supports major sub-6GHz frequency bands as well as worldwide LTE-A and WCDMA network coverage, allowing customers to deploy their IoT solutions flexibly in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Other key features of the RG500Q-EA include:

"We are very excited that the RG500Q-EA is now ready for commercial use as it reflects our continuing leadership in 5G technology. This step forward is a major milestone, accelerating and simplifying the roll-out of 5G applications across the globe," said Patrick Qian, CEO of Quectel. "As a world leader in IoT innovations, we have been offering 5G modules with best-in-class wireless performance and simple to integrate designs."

A pioneer of IoT innovation, Quectel was one of the first vendors to offer 5G NR modules and has a market-leading 5G portfolio covering both sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies, delivered in LGA and M.2 form factors to perfectly cater for the differing demands of a wide range of IoT applications.

The full text is available on Quectel website: https://www.quectel.com/infocenter/news/quectel-5G-sub-6GHz-module-becomes-available-for-mass-deployment.htm

About Quectel:

Quectel is the leading global supplier of cellular and GNSS modules, with a broad product portfolio covering the most recent wireless technologies of 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, UMTS/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS and GNSS. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel provides one-stop services for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart cities, security, wireless gateways, industry, healthcare, agriculture, and environment monitoring.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact: Ashley, +86-551-6586 9386*8016, media@quectel.com

