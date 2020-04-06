Edicola

Yuyu Pharma Appoints Robert Wonsang Yu as President Designate

06.04.2020

06.04.2020 - 08:15

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220), a global pharmaceutical company based in Korea, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Wonsang Yu as President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 6, 2020.

Robert Yu is the grandson of Yuyu's founder and former Chairman, Mr. Teukhan Yu, and the son of Yuyu's current Chairman Dr. Seungpil Yu. Prior to joining Yuyu Pharma in 2008, Robert worked at Novartis in 2004 as a Sales Representative in New York and has been recognized for his sales achievements. He was also a Training and Sales Force Effectiveness (SFE) Manager at Novartis Korea and Asia-Pacific based out of Singapore.

Robert earned his Bachelor's Degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and his MBA from Columbia Business School in New York. He also volunteers as the Club Leader of the Columbia Business School Alumni Club of Korea and a member of the Columbia Business School Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Advisory Board. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate in Pharmaceutical Science at SunKyunKwan University in Seoul, Korea. Robert also was an exchange student at Waseda University in Tokyo, Japan and Beijing Language and Cultural University in Beijing, China.

Prior to business school, his career began as a Forensic Consultant at the accounting firm, Arthur Andersen, and he later joined the Private Client Services group at Merrill Lynch in New York as a Financial Consultant.

Dr. Seungpil Yu, Chairman of Yuyu Pharma, said, "We are pleased with the appointment of Robert Yu as our new President and CEO of Yuyu Pharma. Yuyu has an outstanding 80 year history. We look forward to Robert's leadership to carry Yuyu Pharma over the 100 year mark."

About Yuyu Pharma

Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 1941. The company manufactures, distributes, and does marketing for pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and medical foods in South Korea and Southeast Asia. Currently, Yuyu Pharma is focusing on developing new drugs for treating enlarged prostates and dry eye syndrome.

For Media Enquiries:

Sean Yoonhjyoon@yuyu.co.kr 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1141152/Robert_Wonsang_CEO.jpg

