Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CROMSOURCE Announces Launch of COVID-19 Clinical Trial

comunicati

CROMSOURCE Announces Launch of COVID-19 Clinical Trial

07.04.2020 - 13:45

0

VERONA, Italy, 7 April, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CROMSOURCE, an international contract research organization (CRO) with its global headquarters in Verona, Italy, has announced that it has initiated its first COVID-19 trial on behalf of a European pharmaceutical company. This trial is expected to be performed in Italy, though additional studies are planned by CROMSOURCE for other countries in Europe as well as the United States.   

 

"The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented global health and economic crisis. While all the work we have done in the previous twenty-two years of our operations has been critical in improving and saving lives, we are particularly proud to play such an important role in developing a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19," said Dr. Oriana Zerbini, Founder and CEO of CROMSOURCE. "The current global situation is humbling to us all, and we look forward to all global citizens returning to their daily routines."

"In response to the COVID-19 situation CROMSOURCE immediately formed a multi-disciplinary operational task force to ensure we continue to manage ongoing projects effectively, according to the most up to date regulatory guidance and incorporating innovative approaches to trial management as required," commented Kerry Dyson, Chief Operating Officer. "These steps also ensured our readiness to rapidly and effectively launch clinical trials for COVID-19 therapies, demonstrated by our support of this important new study."

About CROMSOURCE

CROMSOURCE is an ISO-certified, international contract research organization providing a comprehensive portfolio of services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Specializing in clinical development and staffing solutions, we offer a flexible approach to ensure our clients' unique needs are supported. CROMSOURCE is unparalleled in offering an End-to-End Guarantee covering trial timelines, enrollment, and price. CROMSOURCE operates offices across all regions of Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.cromsource.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663606/CROMSOURCE_Logo.jpg 

Contact Info Margherita Mosconi  margherita.mosconi@cromsource.com   +39-045-8222-811

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore? Ci pensa il barboncino Brownie a scoprirlo

Video Alessia Marcuzzi gioca col cane. Da dove arriva lo strano rumore?

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e due infermiere ballano all'ospedale Musica (e il resto scompare)

Video Elettra Lamborghini, piccolo paziente e infermiere ballano in corsia

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Sesso a tre per strada. Un uomo e due donne scoperti e denunciati nella zona di Rimini

Mediagallery

Elettra Lamborghini, super assist al tutorial sulle mascherine del chirurgo Alessandro Gasbarrini Video
Social

Elettra Lamborghini, super assist al tutorial sulle mascherine del chirurgo Alessandro Gasbarrini Video

Super assist di Elettra Lamborghini per Alessandro Gasbarrini. Lei non ha bisogno di presentazioni, chi non conosce la cantante ed ereditiera regina del twerking? Lui è chirurgo dell'Istituto ortopedico Rizzoli di Bologna. Da qualche giorno il medico ha diffuso un tutorial sulle mascherine subito diventato virale. Nel filmato spiega la differenza tra i vari presidi individuali di protezione, ...

 
Il ministro degli Esteri Raab sostituisce Boris Johnson: "Stare a casa per salvare vite"

Il ministro degli Esteri Raab sostituisce Boris Johnson: "Stare a casa per salvare vite"

(Agenzia Vista) Londra, 07 aprile 2020 Il ministro degli Esteri Raab sostituisce Boris Johnson: "Stare a casa per salvare vite" "Stiamo intraprendendo azioni senza precedenti per consentire al sistema sanitario nazionale di rispondere all'emergenza coronavirus, per questo abbiamo chiesto alle persone di stare a casa, per proteggerlo e consentirgli di salvare vite." Così il ministro degli Esteri ...

 
Raggi incontra i volontari della Protezione Civile che consegnano la spesa a domicilio

Raggi incontra i volontari della Protezione Civile che consegnano la spesa a domicilio

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 07 aprile 2020 Raggi incontra i volontari della Protezione Civile che consegnano la spesa a domicilio La sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi ha incontrato i volontari della Protezione Civile che si occupano di consegnare la spesa a domicilio. Servizio soprattutto per coloro che non possono lasciare le proprie abitazioni. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Elettra Lamborghini, super assist al tutorial sulle mascherine del chirurgo Alessandro Gasbarrini Video

Social

Video Elettra Lamborghini, super assist al tutorial sulle mascherine del chirurgo

Super assist di Elettra Lamborghini per Alessandro Gasbarrini. Lei non ha bisogno di presentazioni, chi non conosce la cantante ed ereditiera regina del twerking? Lui è ...

07.04.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Antonella Elia dopo l'incidente si abbandona con il ballo anni Ottanta. Cosa fa Video

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Antonella Elia dopo l'incidente si abbandona con il ballo anni Ottanta. Cosa fa Video

Una caduta rovinosa, inseguita negli scherzi a suon di gavettoni. L'intervento del medico dopo aver battuto la testa a terra. Ma adesso sembra in buona forma. Antonella Elia, ...

07.04.2020

Belen Rodriguez, dalle foto super sexy ad ago e filo: Stefano De Martino la filma mentre cuce

Social

Belen Rodriguez, dalle foto super sexy ad ago e filo: Stefano De Martino la filma mentre cuce

Non solo sfilate di moda, sedute in posa, programmi televisivi, foto sexy e show. La quarantena da Coronavirus sta insegnando a Belen Rodriguez anche molte altre attività. ...

07.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33