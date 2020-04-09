Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

A Reason To Celebrate Local Cuisines: Join Us For World Food Travel Day On April 18

comunicati

A Reason To Celebrate Local Cuisines: Join Us For World Food Travel Day On April 18

09.04.2020 - 08:15

0

LONDON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) invited food-loving travelers, as well as the world's travel and hospitality industries, to join in and celebrate World Food Travel Day together on April 18.

World Food Travel Day celebrates the reason to travel to experience our world's culinary cultures. The Day first launched in 2019 and is designed to bring awareness to both consumers and trade, and supports our Association's mission - to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and tourism. The celebration is open to both consumers and trade, and takes place every year on April 18.

This year, we're asking supporters to feature your favorite local food and beverage experiences that visitors to your area would love. There are 3 easy steps to participate:

For more information about World Food Travel Day please visithttps://worldfoodtravel.org/world-food-travel-day-april-18/

ABOUT THE WORLD FOOD TRAVEL ASSOCIATION (WFTA)The WFTA is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 2001 by its current executive director Erik Wolf. It is recognised as the world's leading authority on food/ culinary/ gastronomy tourism. The WFTA's mission is to preserve and promote culinary cultures through hospitality and travel. Every year, the organisation serves almost 200,000 professionals in 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

Media Contact:  Erik Wolf (+44) 7827 582 554  help@worldfoodtravel.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654605/World_Food_Travel_Association_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4
Televisione

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

"Il mio corpo è naturale al 100%. Il seno l'ho "ereditato", lo vedete così enfatizzato grazie ad un "aiuto" del costume". Paola Di Benedetto, vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4, lo ha scritto sul suo profilo Instagram in merito alla partecipazione a Ciao Darwin 7 - La resurrezione, il programma condotto da Paolo Bonolis che la pose all'attenzione del grande pubblico. Paola, 25 anni, vicentina ...

 
Paola Di Benedetto, tutte le foto della vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4. Lei: Il mio corpo? 100% naturale
Televisione

Paola Di Benedetto: "Il mio corpo? 100% naturale". Guarda le foto

Nata a Vicenza, classe 1995, Paola Di Benedetto, vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4 è alta un metro e 73. E' molto legata alla sua famiglia, in particolare al fratello gemello. In occasione della partecipazione alla settima edizione di Ciao Darwin nel ruolo di Madre Natura, ci teneva a puntualizzare che "il mio corpo è 100% naturale, il mio fisico lo alleno con tanta palestra, è il mio lavoro! ...

 
I tulipani del Roma Flowers Park come non li avete mai visti. Le immagini del drone

I tulipani del Roma Flowers Park come non li avete mai visti. Le immagini del drone

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 08 aprile 2020 I tulipani del Roma Flowers Park come non li avete mai visti. Le immagini del drone I tulipani in fiore del Roma Flowers Park, il parco di fiori alle porte della Capitale, ripresi con il drone. Il volo del drone mostra le composizioni floreali al massimo della loro bellezza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Reality

Grande Fratello Vip 4, il gesto di Paola Di Benedetto: "Tutto il montepremi in beneficenza"

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto dona tutto in beneficenza. La trionfatrice del reality di Canale 5, lo dice subito dopo la vittoria con un gesto di sensibilità. ...

09.04.2020

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto trionfa. Il tenero post del fidanzato cantante Federico Rossi

Televisione

Grande Fratello Vip 4, Paola Di Benedetto trionfa. Il tenero post del fidanzato cantante Federico Rossi

Paola Di Benedetto ha trionfato al Grande Fratello Vip 4. Federico Rossi, il fidanzato cantante, l'ha sempre seguita nel reality e ha parlato di lei pubblicamente facendole ...

09.04.2020

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

Televisione

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

"Il mio corpo è naturale al 100%. Il seno l'ho "ereditato", lo vedete così enfatizzato grazie ad un "aiuto" del costume". Paola Di Benedetto, vincitrice del Grande Fratello ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33