Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

EOX Vantage Helps Companies in Work-at-Home Crisis

comunicati

EOX Vantage Helps Companies in Work-at-Home Crisis

09.04.2020 - 14:45

0

Makes suite of communication tools free

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software company EOX Vantage is stepping up to help teams suddenly forced to work at home by the COVID-19 pandemic to remain productive and functional.

The Cleveland-based global Enterprise Operating System provider is giving away its SaaS suite of collaboration and communication tools for free through the end of the year in a program they've named TeamedUp 2020. The goals of the TeamedUp 2020 initiative are to help connect the millions of isolated people in our global workforce, and those right in our own backyard, whose lives have been disrupted by the health crisis and to unify communication and collaboration for displaced teams.

"Our community is extraordinarily important to our company and we feel compelled to give back what we can to help during these uncertain times. The core features of our product offering are ones that can make a significant difference as people everywhere balance work, family and distance. For our leadership team, giving away full functionality of our collaboration and communication tools to companies in need was a no-brainer," said EOX Vantage CEO Sudhir Achar. "We want to help businesses during this time and give back in the best way we know how – through visibility, increased productivity, security and collaboration."

The TeamedUp 2020 suite includes Chat, Integrated Mail, Announcements and CRM features that make it easy for widely dispersed teams to collaborate smoothly and efficiently in real time and in one secure system, eliminating the need to maintain different platforms. It's ideal for startups, smaller companies or any organizations without a current all-in-one platform.

TeamedUp 2020 gives managers, owners and team members the tools necessary to increase productivity and collaboration helping to bring back some of the human element lost in our current state and streamlining the process of getting back to work.

The TeamedUp 2020 suite will be available through Dec. 31, 2020, without regular fees.

"Since working at home began, we're hearing from clients who say the TeamedUp 2020 tools have minimized disruption and allowed them to carry on," said CEO Sudhir Achar. "We're glad to be able to help and we hope others take advantage of the platform."

Organizations interested in getting TeamedUp 2020 for free should contact EOX Vantage here.  

About EOX Vantage: As a recognized global leader of operational efficiencies, EOX Vantage delivers premier solutions through our Enterprise Operating System and Managed Services. Clients from the Insurance, Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Legal industries choose EOX Vantage for the quality and results that our product and services provide. Through the actionable dashboards and data analytics of EOX Vantage's secure, all-in-one platform, businesses gain the visibility they need to make better informed decisions, resulting in increased productivity, reduced time and cost, and enhanced collaboration. EOX Vantage allows clients to focus on what they do best by reducing the time it takes to manage their essential operations and improving effectiveness with data and insights. 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"
Musica

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

"Buon Kom... pleanno Patty Pravo". Se c'erano degli auguri che non potevano mancare per Patty Pravo nel giorno del suo compleanno, erano quelli di Vasco Rossi. Non è un mistero che il Comandante abbia un debole per Nicoletta. "Lei è il mio mito giovanile - ha detto in passato il Kom - arrivare a scrivere una canzone per lei per me era una cosa straordinaria. Quando scrivo per lei, scrivo come sei ...

 
Coronavirus, Taverna: "Italiani piu' coesi dei politici"

Coronavirus, Taverna: "Italiani piu' coesi dei politici"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 09 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Taverna italliani piu' coesi dei politici Il Senato riunito per il voto sul decreto Cura Italia con le risorse per sostenere gli italiani nel corso dell'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

Musica

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

"Buon Kom... pleanno Patty Pravo". Se c'erano degli auguri che non potevano mancare per Patty Pravo nel giorno del suo compleanno, erano quelli di Vasco Rossi. Non è un ...

09.04.2020

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea

Musica

Video Patty Pravo, compleanno della signora del Pensiero Stupendo

Giornata speciale per Patty Pravo che proprio oggi, 9 aprile, compie 72 anni. Nicoletta Strambelli, una delle signore della melodia italiana, è infatti nata a Venezia nel ...

09.04.2020

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

social

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

"Una bella lavata di testa". La quarantena di Laura Chiatti continua a tutto Instagram. Non passa giorno che l'attrice e modella di Castiglione del Lago, Perugia, non posti ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33