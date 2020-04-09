Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Realterm Closes €100MM European Logistics Fund and Acquires HFT Facility in Brussels

comunicati

Realterm Closes €100MM European Logistics Fund and Acquires HFT Facility in Brussels

09.04.2020 - 17:15

0

AMSTERDAM, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realterm is pleased to announce the successful closing of Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF) at its hard cap of €100 million to invest in the high flow through (HFT) logistics real estate sector in Europe. RELF is the ninth fund raised across the Realterm platform and the firm's first value-added fund in Europe.

"Our successful fundraise is a testament to the team that we have built and our investors' belief in our ability to create value through our differentiated investment approach and market insights," said Peter Lesburg, Realterm's Managing Director of Capital Markets.

RELF's first investment is a 10,000 sqm (107,600 sf) HFT facility fully leased to DHL at the intersection of two key pan-European transport corridors – E40 and E19 in Brussels, Belgium. The property has an infill location with close proximity to Brussels Airport, the Benelux ports and a dense residential population.

"The exceptional location, functionality and access to both transportation infrastructure and a large consumer base make this a great first addition to the portfolio," said Balazs Lados, Managing Director for Realterm Europe and Fund Manager for RELF. "The property is suitable for a wide variety of operations, including air cargo, e-fulfilment, regional distribution and last mile delivery. We are excited to welcome DHL as our first customer in Europe."

HFT properties typically facilitate a change in transportation mode and include cross-dock truck terminals, transload and related trans-shipment, air cargo, parcel sortation, final mile warehouses and other e-commerce backbone facilities. Strategically located in and around major population centers, primary distribution hubs and along major pan-European freight corridors, transportation-advantaged HFT facilities are the critical high-volume transfer points facilitating the efficient flow of goods through the supply chain.

About Realterm Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $5 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and IndoSpace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.

CONTACT: Sophia Stuart410-216-6134 sstuart@realterm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121407/Realterm_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Massa Carrara, crollo del ponte: le immagini impressionanti dall'elicottero dei vigili del fuoco Video

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, i nidi privati e convenzionati: rischiamo chiusura

Coronavirus, i nidi privati e convenzionati: rischiamo chiusura

Roma, 9 apr. (askanews) - Scuole chiuse per il coronavirus e didattica a distanza. Ma la realtà dei nidi è molto più complicata. Sono migliaia in tutta Italia le strutture private che si sostengono solo con le rette pagate dai genitori. Con la chiusura devono affrontare comunque oneri d'affitto e spese fisse, rischiano di non farcela e si sentono abbandonati dal governo. Molti hanno chiesto aiuti ...

 
In terapia intensiva: "Oltre un'ora del turno per lavare le mani"

In terapia intensiva: "Oltre un'ora del turno per lavare le mani"

Roma, 9 apr. (askanews) - Le procedure di sicurezza nei reparti di terapia intensiva stressati dall'emergenza Covid-19 seguono protocolli precisi per ridurre al minimo i rischi di contagio. Silvana Di Florio, infermiera che coordina il reparto di terapia intensiva al Covid Center del Policlinico di Tor Vergata di Roma, spiega: "Una procedura, più che un protocollo, che tutti noi possiamo seguire ...

 
Coronavirus, Boccia: Rsa "ossessione" quotidiana del governo

Coronavirus, Boccia: Rsa "ossessione" quotidiana del governo

Milano, 9 apr. (askanews) - "Ho raccolto dai sindaci l'appello drammatico al governo di essere vicini alle Rsa. È stata un'ossessione quotidiano da parte del governo di informarsi se nelle Rsa c'era bisogno di medici e infermieri e anche di Oss, operatori sanitari". Lo ha dichiarato a Milano il ministro per gli Affari Regionali, Francesco Boccia. "Lo ribadiamo perché sono i luoghi della massima ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

Musica

Video Vasco Rossi, auguri speciali per Patty Pravo. Quando disse "E' il mio mito giovanile"

"Buon Kom... pleanno Patty Pravo". Se c'erano degli auguri che non potevano mancare per Patty Pravo nel giorno del suo compleanno, erano quelli di Vasco Rossi. Non è un ...

09.04.2020

Video Patty Pravo, il compleanno della signora della musica italiana e una Pazza Idea

Musica

Video Patty Pravo, compleanno della signora del Pensiero Stupendo

Giornata speciale per Patty Pravo che proprio oggi, 9 aprile, compie 72 anni. Nicoletta Strambelli, una delle signore della melodia italiana, è infatti nata a Venezia nel ...

09.04.2020

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

social

Laura Chiatti e una bella lavata di testa. Quarantena a tutto Instagram per l'attrice e il marito Marco Bocci

"Una bella lavata di testa". La quarantena di Laura Chiatti continua a tutto Instagram. Non passa giorno che l'attrice e modella di Castiglione del Lago, Perugia, non posti ...

09.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33