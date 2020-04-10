Edicola

Empire State Building And iHeartMedia Continue To Inspire With A New Music-To-Light Show Set To A Mashup Of Iconic Songs From The Beatles

10.04.2020 - 08:45

0

Light show to begin on Saturday, April 11 at Midnight

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) and iHeartMedia today announced a weekend break for New York City -- a rock and roll midnight music-to-light show featuring The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)" and "A Day in the Life," premiering Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at 12:00 a.m. iHeartMedia's Q104.3, New York's Classic Rock, also available on the iHeartRadio app, will broadcast the songs live while ESB's world-famous tower lights play a brand-new show designed and executed by its resident lighting artist, Marc Brickman. ESB and iHeartMedia will continue the special midnight shows each weekend while the stay-at-home order is in place.

"Some people need a break, a chance to sing out loud and shake off the stress of the week. We encourage everyone at home, First Responders, and people around the world to look outside and have a moment of fun," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of ESRT.

"In moments like these, it's important that New Yorkers continue to stand united and support and encourage each other," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "We are excited to give our resilient city something to look forward to this weekend as we once again partner with New York's most iconic building with a synchronized music-to-light show, this time on our New York classic rock station, Q104.3."

In addition to its new light show, ESB will continue its nightly programming:

The shows will also video stream to all live via Earthcam at https://www.esbnyc.com/earthcam-empire-state-building, Facebook.com/Q1043, and Facebook.com/EmpireStateBuilding.

About the Empire State BuildingSoaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, https://twitter.com/empirestatebldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc, https://www.tiktok.com/@empirestatebldg or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg.

About Empire State Realty TrustEmpire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.  

About iHeartMedia New YorkiHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM and WOR-AM. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

