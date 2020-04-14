Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CGTN: Charting the progress of COVID-19 pandemic

comunicati

CGTN: Charting the progress of COVID-19 pandemic

14.04.2020 - 08:45

0

BEIJING, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As more countries take stringent measures to stem the spread of the disease, CGTN charts the progress of COVID-19 over the past months.

The discovery

Since early December, people in Wuhan had been falling ill with respiratory problems.

On December 27, 2019, Zhang Jixian, head of a hospital's respiratory department in Hubei Province, reported a new contagious disease to health officials after treating patients with flu-like symptoms.

Three days later, lab results for a patient at Wuhan Central Hospital showed "SARS coronavirus". Dr. Ai Fen, the emergency department head, took a photo of the report, which soon circulated among Wuhan doctors.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist, shared the photo with his former medical school classmates in a private WeChat group, alerting them to a "SARS-like" coronavirus.

On December 31, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission issued a statement confirming 27 viral pneumonia cases tied to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which was shut down the next day.

Virus identified

Health authorities then identified a new strain of coronavirus as the cause of the unknown pneumonia by testing the genetic makeup of a virus sample obtained from an infected patient.

On January 11, Wuhan's health officials reported the first confirmed fatality stemming from the coronavirus – a 61-year-old man died of severe pneumonia on January 9, who was a regular customer of the Huanan Seafood Market.

Meanwhile, more infected cases were popping up.

At the peak of the annual holiday travel rush, Chinese authorities ordered a lockdown on Wuhan, Hubei's capital with a population of 11 million.

The lockdown was then extended to a dozen cities in Hubei Province.

A global emergency

On January 30, the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

In the following days, many countries limited or barred the entry of Chinese nationals, suspending inbound flights and imposing strict travel restrictions.

Within a short span of time, France announced the first death from the coronavirus in Europe, while South Korea reported a cluster of over 1,600 infections linked to a church in Daegu. All signs pointed to a coming global outbreak.

For details, please visit https://news.cgtn.com/event/2020/The-Pandemic/index.html?utm_source=bluef&utm_medium=CgtnWebsiteCampaign&utm_campaign=pandemic

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154334/CGTN_charts_progress_COVID_19_months.jpLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097018/CGTN_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Mediagallery

Chitarrista Piazza Navona suona da Campidoglio. Raggi: "Omaggio di Roma al mondo"

Chitarrista Piazza Navona suona da Campidoglio. Raggi: "Omaggio di Roma al mondo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 aprile 2020 Chitarrista Piazza Navona suona da Campidoglio. Raggi: "Omaggio di Roma al mondo" La sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi: "Siamo sulla terrazza del Campidoglio insieme a Jacopo Mastrangelo, il ragazzo che ci ha emozionato suonando in una Roma deserta, dai tetti di piazza Navona. Oggi vogliamo fare un omaggio a tutti coloro che lottano contro il coronavirus, un ...

 
Coronavirus Lombardia, ass. Gallera: "Aumentano morti, più 280"

Coronavirus Lombardia, ass. Gallera: "Aumentano morti, più 280"

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 13 aprile 2020 Coronavirus Lombardia, ass. Gallera: "Aumentano morti, più 280" L'assessore al Welfare della Regione Lombardia, Giulio Gallera, durante la conferenza stampa per aggiornare sullo stato del contagio da coronavirus / Facebook Lombardia Notizie Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
L'applauso della sindaca Appendino ai medici cubani arrivati a Torino

L'applauso della sindaca Appendino ai medici cubani arrivati a Torino

(Agenzia Vista) Torino, 13 aprile 2020 L'applauso della sindaca Appendino ai medici cubani arrivati a Torino La squadra di medici cubani arrivata in Piemonte. La task-force, nonostante la totale mancanza in questo momento di voli da L'Avana verso l’Europa, è arrivata con un Boeing 767 della compagnia Blue Panorama messo a disposizione grazie al sostegno di Lavazza e della Fondazione Specchio dei ...

 
Coronavirus, Iss: "Non arriveremo a contagi zero, ma curva scende"

Coronavirus, Iss: "Non arriveremo a contagi zero, ma curva scende"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Iss: "Non arriveremo a contagi zero, ma curva scende" Il capo della Protezione civile, Angelo Borrelli, in conferenza stampa per l'aggiornamento dei dati sull'emergenza coronavirus. Presente anche il Direttore del Dipartimento di Malattie Infettive dell'Iss, Gianni Rezza. / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"Una vita", anticipazioni e trame delle puntate fino al 17 aprile aprile 2020: quanti colpi di scena

Televisione

"Una vita", anticipazioni e trame delle puntate fino al 17 aprile 2020: quanti colpi di scena

"Una vita", in onda su Canale 5 anche questa settimana fino a venerdì 17 aprile 2020 alle 14.10, è l'attesa telenovela spagnola che propone la rete Mediaset. Veniamo alle ...

14.04.2020

Stasera in tv, Il Volo su Rai1 il concerto evento all'Arena di Verona oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Il Volo su Rai1 il concerto evento all'Arena di Verona

Un grande appuntamento in prima serata. La grande musica torna protagonista su Rai 1, oggi martedì 14 aprile con il concerto evento “Il Volo - Un’avventura Straordinaria” ...

14.04.2020

Muore a Roma l'attrice Patricia Millardet, l’incorruttibile giudice Silvia Conti de “La piovra”. Aveva 63 anni

Foto LaPresse

Lutto

Muore a Roma l'attrice Patricia Millardet, l’incorruttibile giudice Silvia Conti de “La piovra”. Aveva 63 anni

Mondo del cinema in lutto. È morta a Roma a causa di una crisi cardiaca l’attrice francese Patricia Millardet, nota al grande pubblico per avere recitato nel ruolo del ...

14.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33