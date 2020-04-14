Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

New Research Reassures & Advises Contact Lens Wearers During Coronavirus / COVID-19 Pandemic; Offers Clear Facts and Hygiene Advice

comunicati

New Research Reassures & Advises Contact Lens Wearers During Coronavirus / COVID-19 Pandemic; Offers Clear Facts and Hygiene Advice

14.04.2020 - 08:45

0

Peer-Reviewed Paper by Prominent Scientists Reinforces Need for Hand Washing, Warns that Wearing Glasses / Spectacles Does Not Reduce Risk of Infection

WATERLOO, Ontario, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving swiftly to address and correct harmful myths and misinformation, a new peer-reviewed paper from five of the world's most prominent ocular scientists reassures contact lens wearers during the global COVID-19 / coronavirus pandemic. Published in Contact Lens & Anterior Eye, "The COVID-19 Pandemic: Important Considerations for Contact Lens Practitioners" offers five important facts for anyone who relies on contact lenses or eyeglasses / spectacles:

On April 8, the CDC issued updated guidance on contact lens wear during the COVID-19 pandemic, further supporting key findings from the Contact Lens & Anterior Eye paper. The CDC also points out that personal eyeglasses and contact lenses do not qualify as personal protective equipment (PPE).

"Millions of people are asking how COVID-19 affects eye care, especially since approximately two out of every three adults worldwide wear contact lenses, spectacles or eyeglasses. Unfortunately, misinformation has become widespread in recent days. Our goal is to make sure that science-backed truths are understood and shared, replacing fear with fact," said Dr. Lyndon Jones, director of the Centre for Ocular Research & Education (CORE) at the University of Waterloo (Ontario, Canada) and the paper's lead author. "Our findings indicate that contact lenses remain a perfectly acceptable form of vision correction during the coronavirus pandemic, as long as people practice good hand hygiene and follow appropriate wear-and-care directions."

The complete paper incorporates findings from more than 100 referenced sources. It delves into multiple aspects of ocular health amidst the pandemic, including practical advice for eye care professionals. The paper and other resources for good wear and care can be downloaded from COVIDEyeFacts.org.

This new research-based review complements and significantly expands on CORE advisories regarding handwashing and safe contact lens wear issued in mid-March 2020.

Dr. Jones is a preeminent authority on eye care, having authored more than 400 refereed and professional papers and delivered more than 1,000 lectures worldwide in over 40 countries. In 2019, he was named by Expertscape as the most published expert in the field of contact lens research.

Joining him to author the COVID-19 paper were four globally respected researchers, educators and clinicians: Dr. Karen Walsh, professional education team leader and clinical scientist at CORE, Dr. Mark Willcox, director of research at the School of Optometry and Vision Science at UNSW (Sydney), Dr. Philip Morgan, director of Eurolens Research at the University of Manchester (United Kingdom), and Dr. Jason Nichols, associate vice president for research and Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry (United States) and editor-in-chief of Contact Lens Spectrum.

About CORE

The Centre for Ocular Research & Education (CORE) was established in 1988 at the University of Waterloo'sSchool of Optometry & Vision Science. Over the next three decades, the organization evolved from a three-person operation into a thriving hub of basic and applied research, collaborating with sponsors, agencies and academia on advanced biosciences, clinical research and education. Its uncompromising independence and results of the highest quality have been at the heart of many of the most prominent advances in eye health. Today, its 50-person team serves a range of ophthalmic sectors, including medical devices, ocular pharmaceuticals, digital technology and others, with a focus on the anterior segment. For more information, please visit core.uwaterloo.ca.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Aimee J. LewisMcDougall Communications for COREaimee@mcdougallpr.com +1-585-414-9838 (mobile)

Mike McDougall, APR, Fellow PRSAMcDougall Communications for COREmike@mcdougallpr.com or +1-585-545-1815 (mobile)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153965/CORE_Contact_Lens_Infographic.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Mediagallery

Chitarrista Piazza Navona suona da Campidoglio. Raggi: "Omaggio di Roma al mondo"

Chitarrista Piazza Navona suona da Campidoglio. Raggi: "Omaggio di Roma al mondo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 aprile 2020 Chitarrista Piazza Navona suona da Campidoglio. Raggi: "Omaggio di Roma al mondo" La sindaca di Roma Virginia Raggi: "Siamo sulla terrazza del Campidoglio insieme a Jacopo Mastrangelo, il ragazzo che ci ha emozionato suonando in una Roma deserta, dai tetti di piazza Navona. Oggi vogliamo fare un omaggio a tutti coloro che lottano contro il coronavirus, un ...

 
Coronavirus Lombardia, ass. Gallera: "Aumentano morti, più 280"

Coronavirus Lombardia, ass. Gallera: "Aumentano morti, più 280"

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 13 aprile 2020 Coronavirus Lombardia, ass. Gallera: "Aumentano morti, più 280" L'assessore al Welfare della Regione Lombardia, Giulio Gallera, durante la conferenza stampa per aggiornare sullo stato del contagio da coronavirus / Facebook Lombardia Notizie Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
L'applauso della sindaca Appendino ai medici cubani arrivati a Torino

L'applauso della sindaca Appendino ai medici cubani arrivati a Torino

(Agenzia Vista) Torino, 13 aprile 2020 L'applauso della sindaca Appendino ai medici cubani arrivati a Torino La squadra di medici cubani arrivata in Piemonte. La task-force, nonostante la totale mancanza in questo momento di voli da L'Avana verso l’Europa, è arrivata con un Boeing 767 della compagnia Blue Panorama messo a disposizione grazie al sostegno di Lavazza e della Fondazione Specchio dei ...

 
Coronavirus, Iss: "Non arriveremo a contagi zero, ma curva scende"

Coronavirus, Iss: "Non arriveremo a contagi zero, ma curva scende"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, Iss: "Non arriveremo a contagi zero, ma curva scende" Il capo della Protezione civile, Angelo Borrelli, in conferenza stampa per l'aggiornamento dei dati sull'emergenza coronavirus. Presente anche il Direttore del Dipartimento di Malattie Infettive dell'Iss, Gianni Rezza. / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"Una vita", anticipazioni e trame delle puntate fino al 17 aprile aprile 2020: quanti colpi di scena

Televisione

"Una vita", anticipazioni e trame delle puntate fino al 17 aprile 2020: quanti colpi di scena

"Una vita", in onda su Canale 5 anche questa settimana fino a venerdì 17 aprile 2020 alle 14.10, è l'attesa telenovela spagnola che propone la rete Mediaset. Veniamo alle ...

14.04.2020

Stasera in tv, Il Volo su Rai1 il concerto evento all'Arena di Verona oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, Il Volo su Rai1 il concerto evento all'Arena di Verona

Un grande appuntamento in prima serata. La grande musica torna protagonista su Rai 1, oggi martedì 14 aprile con il concerto evento “Il Volo - Un’avventura Straordinaria” ...

14.04.2020

Muore a Roma l'attrice Patricia Millardet, l’incorruttibile giudice Silvia Conti de “La piovra”. Aveva 63 anni

Foto LaPresse

Lutto

Muore a Roma l'attrice Patricia Millardet, l’incorruttibile giudice Silvia Conti de “La piovra”. Aveva 63 anni

Mondo del cinema in lutto. È morta a Roma a causa di una crisi cardiaca l’attrice francese Patricia Millardet, nota al grande pubblico per avere recitato nel ruolo del ...

14.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33