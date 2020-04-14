Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

CATL's Innovative Liquid Cooling LFP BESS Performs Well Under UL 9540A Test

comunicati

CATL's Innovative Liquid Cooling LFP BESS Performs Well Under UL 9540A Test

14.04.2020 - 12:15

0

NINGDE, China, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) <300750.SZ> is proud to announce its innovative liquid cooling battery energy storage system (BESS) solution based on Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), performs well under UL 9540A.

CATL BESS Products Certified to be Safe Under UL 9540A Test

UL 9540A is a well-recognized test method which evaluates fire safety risk when battery cell thermal runaway takes place. It's perceived as an important reference for BESS safety. With SAFETY at the top of its priorities, CATL responds positively to UL 9540A test by testing its full range of BESS products––Cell, Module and Rack of liquid and air cooling. And all products turn out to be safe with mild and short smoke.

Without fire protection system, thermal runaway is strictly controlled within the initiating cell, no cell propagation and adjacent modules function well after test. For the initiating cell, there is no flaming, flying debris or gas explosion.

Rack-level UL 9540A Test

Temperature rise of both target BESS and wall surface is negligible during the process which complies with NFPA 220 and NFPA 855 requirements.

CATL's commitment on SAFETY

LFP chemistry is the choice of CATL BESS for the priority of SAFETY, especially when BESS  is applied to complex energy infrastructure applications. LFP chemistry's thermal decomposition temperature is up to 800 degrees C and it releases less gas during thermal runaway compared with NCM chemistry. Not releasing oxygen is the characteristic of LFP and is the key to avoiding potential risk of second damage explosion.

Scientific product development and verification system is adopted to balance battery performance. CATL is well-known for its prismatic cell, the unique vent design controls gas release and its direction in time to prevent dramatic cell damage. Anti-flammable material is applied in all levels, meanwhile, rack safety is enhanced structurally and electrically to prevent fire or explosion.

Sustainable renewable energy can be affected by "Mother Nature" and BESS is needed to provide consistent quality power output thereby opening up more distributed power strategies. Safe, reliable and long-life LFP BESS has always been the core of CATL philosophy and CATL is committed to continuous LFP improvement.

In addition to the stringent UL 9540A test, CATL liquid cooling LFP battery rack is also qualified for EU safety standards including IEC 62619 / 62477-1 LVD / 61000-6-2/-4 EMC and UL 1973 standard. Having passed rigorous safety and reliability tests, CATL's liquid cooling LFP battery solution is ready and should be at project installation sites in the near future.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery system for new energy vehicle and energy storage system. In 2019, the company's EV battery consumption volume reached 32.5 GWh worldwide, which was leading in the world (according to data from SNE Research).

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has more than 24,000 employees around the world (by 2018) and subsidiaries in Beijing, Liyang, Xining and Yibin in China, as well as in Munich, Paris, Yokohama, Detroit and Vancouver. In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, and the Europe plant located in Erfurt, Germany, as well as the first overseas plant, is under construction. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.

http://www.catlbattery.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154909/Test_Layout.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154932/CATL_Liquid_Cooling_LFP_Rack_Under_UL_9540A_Test.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154908/Test_Temperature_Analysis.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154910/CATL_Liquid_Cooling_LFP_Battery_Rack.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta persino a chiedere scusa ai vicini

Video Alessia Marcuzzi, cosa inventa nella notte? E' costretta a chiedere scusa ai vicini per il rumore

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Adriano Celentano torna in televisione: stasera il concerto Rock Economy su Canale 5

Mediagallery

Coronavirus: Gdf e giornalisti al Pio Albergo Trivulzio

Coronavirus: Gdf e giornalisti al Pio Albergo Trivulzio

Milano, 14 apr. (askanews) - Dopo l'annuncio del blitz della Guardia di Finanza davati alla sede Pio Albergo Trivulzio di Milano si sono riuniti una ventina tra giornalisti e operatori, ma al momento dall'Rsa non ci sono reazioni. La perquisizione è scattata nell'ambito dell'inchiesta della Procura di Milano sulle oltre 100 morti sospette avvenute tra i pazienti della storica casa di riposo ...

 
Coronavirus, in India lockdown prorogato per 1,3 miliardi persone

Coronavirus, in India lockdown prorogato per 1,3 miliardi persone

Roma, 14 apr. (askanews) - L'India ha prorogato il lockdown fino al 3 maggio. Si tratta della misura restrittiva per il Paese più popoloso al mondo, con 1,3 miliardi di persone. Ad annunciarlo è stato il primo ministro indiano Narendra Modi, dopo una serie di consultazioni con le autorità dei singoli stati dell'India. In un discorso alla nazione, il primo ministro ha detto che fino al 20 aprile ...

 
Le foto Fucilata contro il gatto, il corpo di Ronny massacrato dai pallini. Ma non sono riusciti ad ammazzarlo
Animali

Le foto Fucilata contro il gatto, il corpo di Ronny massacrato dai pallini

Gatto colpito al muso da una fucilata e riempito di pallini. Eppure chi ha sparato per fortuna non è riuscito ad ammazzarlo. Ronny ce l'ha fatta. Il gatto a cui ignoti hanno sparato a Montegabbione, in provincia di Terni, ha ritrovato l'affetto della sua famiglia. Le sue condizioni generali sono considerate stabili, l'occhio ferito, invece, deve essere tenuto sotto controllo fino a quando non ...

 
Coronavirus, Milano giallo anche ad Auxologico: 50 morti sospette

Coronavirus, Milano giallo anche ad Auxologico: 50 morti sospette

Milano, 14 apr. (askanews) - Tutto chiuso a partire dal 14 aprile 2020. Siamo di fronte all'Istituto Auxologico di Milano, una delle strutture private che rappresentano l'eccellenza della Sanità lombarda, dove, secondo una ricostruzione del Corrire della Sera, nel corso dell'emergenza coronavirus Sars-Cov2, si sono registrati 50 decessi su un totale di 150 ospiti della residenza per anziani ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Jovanotti in bici dagli Appennini alle Ande. Dal 24 aprile su RaiPlay pedalate e musica

Il dOcumentario

Jovanotti in bici dagli Appennini alle Ande. Su RaiPlay pedalate e musica

di Riccardo Regi Chi è in contatto con lui sul profilo Facebook ha notato che Lorenzo Cherubini, per tutti Jovanotti, non ce la fa più. Pur immerso nella sua stanza tropicale ...

14.04.2020

Stasera in tv, su Rai2 a "Patriae" anche il ministro Bellanova e Oscar Farinetti oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Televisione

Stasera in tv, su Rai2 a "Patriae" anche il ministro Bellanova e Oscar Farinetti oggi martedì 14 aprile 2020

Patriae va in onda oggi, martedì 14 aprile 2020 in seconda serata su Rai2, condotto da Annalisa Bruchi affiancata da Alessandro Giuli ed Aldo Cazzullo. Tra gli ospiti ci sono ...

14.04.2020

Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video

Social

Elisabetta Gregoraci, ballo sexy in camera. La minigonna si apre e che scollatura: "Giuro che non bevo" Video

Elisabetta Gregoraci si scatena in un ballo sexy in camera da letto. In questi giorni di isolamento per l'emergenza Coronavirus, la showgirl è in casa come tutti gli italiani ...

14.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33