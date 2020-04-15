Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

VVDN and STL Announce Strategic Collaboration to Design, Develop and Manufacture 5G Solutions

comunicati

VVDN and STL Announce Strategic Collaboration to Design, Develop and Manufacture 5G Solutions

15.04.2020 - 08:15

0

GURUGRAM, India, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN, a complete end-to-end product engineering, cloud and manufacturing company is chosen by STL (NSE: STRTECH), an industry leading integrator of data networks, as the engineering and ODM partner for development of few indigenous 5G Products and Solutions.

VVDN's Design & ODM Services combine 13+ years of network and telecom experience for end-to-end product engineering, manufacturing and support. VVDN's labs and Centers of Excellence (CoEs) offer expertise across 5G domains including 5G RAN, 5G RF, 5G Cloud/Digital including Network Slicing Orchestration, oRAN/cRAN/ vRAN Services etc.

STL is an industry leading integrator of data networks, with core capabilities in optical connectivity and virtual mobile edge solutions. STL is working towards empowering Mobile Network Operators to build best in class networks and enable them to build open, disaggregated and cloud native fixed wireline and 5G mobile access networks.

With VVDN's experience in radio manufacturing and STL's focus on edge solutions, both the companies will collectively ideate, design, and develop innovative solutions to support critical infrastructure for 5G. The solutions will enable operators worldwide to address multiple deployment use cases with faster time to market.

Puneet Agarwal, Co-Founder and President Wireless Group, VVDN Technologies said, "This partnership with STL is instrumental to VVDN and has come at the right time when VVDN is placing significant investments in 5G engineering space. The goal is to provide complete, integrated and pre-validated 5G platforms for both Small Cell & Macro RU and deliver the complete product to STL. Our engineering & manufacturing is fully equipped to design and develop 5G Radio solutions that will help STL to accelerate 5G deployments."

Dr.Badri Gomatam, Group CTO, STL said, "The joint collaboration with VVDN aims to advance the evolution of 5G small cells thereby supporting telecom operators in their mission to rollout 5G networks. Also, with an indigenous "Make In India" approach to 5G Radio Units, STL aims to target operators globally and focus on private enterprises for broad scale deployments of 5G".

About VVDN:

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology verticals (5G & DC, Vision, Networking & Wi-Fi, IOT, Defense, Cloud & Apps).

For more information about VVDN, please visit http://www.vvdntech.com

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is an industry leading integrator of data networks.

For more information about STL, please visit https://www.stl.tech/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155108/VVDN_STL.jpg

Media Contact:Anushree Mittalanushree.mittal@vvdntech.in  +91-9619903712 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche. Siamo passati al collage". Video con il fidanzato

Video Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche"

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito Tomaso Trussardi

Video Michelle Hunziker si trasforma in barbiere e taglia i capelli al marito

Gaia Gozzi, vincitrice di Amici 2020: il vestito si apre nel video di Pasqua. Auguri sexy e che musica

Gaia Gozzi, vincitrice di Amici 2020: il vestito si apre nel video di Pasqua. Auguri sexy e che musica

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, le Pmi riorganizzano il lavoro con la filiera corta

Coronavirus, le Pmi riorganizzano il lavoro con la filiera corta

Pescara, 15 apr. (askanews) - Filiera corta, senza intermediari tra azienda e consumatore e nuovi sistemi digitali B2B per comunicare direttamente con gli specialisti del settore. Le Piccole e medie imprese italiane (Pmi) stanno riorganizzando il proprio flusso di lavoro per far fronte al periodo di lockdown e mobilità ridotta dettato dall'emergenza coronavirus. Un esempio virtuoso in tal senso è ...

 
In anteprima il video del singolo Berlino Est di Francesco Sacco

In anteprima il video del singolo Berlino Est di Francesco Sacco

Milano, 15 apr. (askanews) - In anteprima una ampio stralcio del video "Berlino Est", singolo d'esordio di Francesco Sacco, eclettico cantautore milanese che, nonostante la giovane età, da anni lavora come compositore nella produzione di musica per marchi di alta moda e spettacoli teatrali. "Berlino Est", archetipo di un occidente che separa gli affetti con una barriera fisica, racconta non solo ...

 
Coronavirus, operai scavano le fosse. Immagini da brividi dall'Argentina. La situazione in Sud America. Foto
Epidemia

Foto Operai scavano le fosse. Immagini da brividi dall'Argentina

Emergenza Coronavirus: sono immagini che mettono i brividi quelle che arrivano dall'Argentina. Nonostante l'epidemia per ora non abbia interessato il Paese in maniera violenta (2.200 casi e circa 100 morti), si scavano fosse per le eventuali prossime vittime del Covid-19, evidentemente temendo una forte diffusione del virus. Le immagini sono state diffuse dall'agenzia Lapresse e mostrano alcuni ...

 
Video Franco Lauro e l’indimenticabile tiro da 4 di Danilovic nel derby di Bologna
BASKET

Video Franco Lauro e l’indimenticabile tiro da 4 di Danilovic nel derby di Bologna

Nel giorno in cui si è spento il giornalista Franco Lauro (clicca qui), voce del basket italiano per diverse stagioni in Rai, molti appassionati sul web hanno condiviso uno dei momenti più emozionanti della pallacanestro. Nel 1998 lo scudetto viene assegnato al termine di una drammatica gara-5 tra le due squadre di Bologna, la Virtus e la Fortitudo. Franco Lauro, in compagnia di Alberto Bucci, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv, il film Jurassic Park, il mondo perduto oggi 15 aprile su Italia 1 (ore 21.20). La trama

Stasera in tv, Jurassic Park, il mondo perduto oggi 15 aprile su Italia 1 (ore 21.20). La trama del film

Un grande film torna in programmazione questa sera, 15 aprile, su Italia 1 (ore 21.20): Jurassic Park, il mondo perduto. Capolavoro del 1997, uscito quattro anni ...

15.04.2020

Stasera in tv, su Canale 5 torna Tu si que vales, conduce Belen Rodriguez. Maria De Filippi in giuria

Televisione

Stasera in tv, su Canale 5 torna Tu si que vales, conduce Belen Rodriguez. Maria De Filippi in giuria

Con la produzione praticamente bloccata a causa delle limitazioni per il Coronavirus, Mediaset continua a replicare i suoi programmi di successo. Questa sera, 15 aprile, su ...

15.04.2020

Stasera in tv, su Rai 2 Maltese il romanzo del commissario. Dario scopre la verità. Le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv, su Rai 2 Maltese il romanzo del commissario. Dario scopre la verità. Le anticipazioni

Questa sera alle ore 21.20 su Rai 2 torna Maltese il romanzo del commissario. Si tratta di una miniserie televisiva del 2017 e diretta da Gianluca Maria Tavarelli che ...

15.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33