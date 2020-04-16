MolecuLight Announces Strategic Alliance with Tissue Analytics to Integrate its MolecuLight i:X® Platform with Leading EMR / EHR Platforms

MolecuLight i:X's Fluorescence Images, Movies and Digital Measurements of Patient Wounds can now be Saved and Accessed with EMR / EHR Systems Through Tissue Analytics Platform

TORONTO and BALTIMORE, Maryland, April 16, 2020 /CNW/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of bacteria in wounds, announces the integration of its MolecuLight i:X® device with Tissue Analytics' interconnected platform for seamless integration with leading EMR (electronic medical record) / EHR (electronic health record) platforms. Tissue Analytics is an AI-powered cloud-based software solution that allows providers to monitor and automatically measure wound healing. For clinical sites using both MolecuLight and Tissue Analytics, wound care clinicians can now easily upload standard and fluorescence images captured with the MolecuLight i:X device at the point of care to the patient's record in the EMR/EHR. The integrated platforms allow clinicians to optimize their workflow and document their patients' wounds digitally. In addition to integrating with Tissue Analytics, MolecuLight is launching direct integration capabilities between its MolecuLight i:X device with several leading EMR/EHR platforms.

"As the use of our MolecuLight i:X platform is growing rapidly across multiple healthcare settings, so too is the need for EHR integration of our standard images, fluorescence images and digital wound measurements", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "We are proud to announce our strategic alliance with Tissue Analytics to integrate with a wide variety of EMR/EHR platforms to provide documentation of patients' wounds, including wound measurement and changes in bacterial burden. The MolecuLighti:X is the only point-of-care device enabling clinicians to capture wound images that depict the presence of clinically significant bacteria, and these are extremely helpful in informing clinical decision making to ensure the fastest path to healing. The integration with Tissue Analytics will greatly assist in integrating this additional information into existing documentation protocols".

Additional capabilities of the integrated MolecuLight – Tissue Analytics' platforms include:

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. (www.moleculight.com) is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's first commercially released device, the MolecuLight i:X® fluorescence imaging system and its accessories are used for the detection of bacteria and digital wound measurement, and to provide a point-of-care handheld diagnostic tool for the global wound care market. The MolecuLight i:X provides clinicians with information about the fluorescent characteristics of wounds containing bacteria to assist in making improved diagnostic and treatment decisions. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

MolecuLight operates worldwide through its Headquarters, MolecuLight Inc. (Canada), and subsidiaries in various countries including MolecuLight Corp. (USA), MolecuLight GmbH (Germany), MolecuLight France, MolecuLight UK Ltd., MolecuLight Italy S.R.L., and MolecuLight Holland B.V. Each of these entities is supported by local MolecuLight Sales and Clinical Applications teams who provide clinical demonstrations and deliver MolecuLight's comprehensive training program to support customers and the ongoing adoption of the i:X device.

About Tissue AnalyticsTissue Analytics, Inc. (www.tissue-analytics.com) develops artificial intelligence-powered software solutions that serve clinicians, industry, payer, and research stakeholders in various therapy areas. The platform uses best-in-class machine learning and computer vision to optimize documentation workflows and improve the quality of electronic medical records (EMR) data. Tissue Analytics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland with a satellite office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., C. 416.274.8166, rsandler@moleculight.com; Nico O'Kuinghttons, Vice President, Business Development, Tissue Analytics, Inc., T. +1.330.221.8501, nico@tissue-analytics.com