Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Burgess Norton Selected by Tenneco to Supply Powertrain Components

comunicati

Burgess Norton Selected by Tenneco to Supply Powertrain Components

17.04.2020 - 09:45

0

GENEVA, Ill., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgess Norton (BN) announced today that the company has reached agreement with Tenneco Inc. to provide its full range of piston pin technology and bearing surface finish solutions for the Tenneco Powertrain Business Group.  Tenneco is a world leader in gasoline and diesel engine piston technologies.

"This agreement is a solid strategic fit for both companies," said Luke Rubino, President of Burgess Norton.  "Tenneco is strategically focusing their powertrain technology solutions business for growth and superior pistons are a key component of that, and Burgess Norton is targeting opportunities to expand our capacity and our global precision power transfer technologies."

Both companies have begun communicating with customers and implementing a phased-in approach to ensure a seamless transition.

"With this agreement, we're combining more than 100 years of manufacturing and technical experience to strengthen our ability to efficiently deliver improved engineered powertrain solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and lower emissions," added Rubino. 

Burgess Norton, a business unit of Amsted Industries, is a global provider of precision bearing surface finishes, powder metallurgy technologies, and advanced manufacturing for automotive powertrain and mechanical power transfer markets.   With global manufacturing capability across North America, Asia and Europe, Burgess Norton provides regional customer support and simplified multi-source supply chain solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156348/Burgess_Norton_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche. Siamo passati al collage". Video con il fidanzato

Video Elettra Lamborghini: "Ecco le nostre foto un po' porche"

Vasco Rossi annulla i concerti di giugno. Se possibile spettacoli a settembre, in caso contrario nel 2021

Vasco annulla i concerti di giugno. Se possibile a settembre oppure nel 2021

Samanta Togni va a fare spesa indossando i pantaloni del pigiama del marito Mario Russo (che se la ride) Video

Video Samanta Togni va a fare spesa con i pantaloni del pigiama del marito

Mediagallery

Trump: "Governatori decideranno quando riaprire gli Stati"

Trump: "Governatori decideranno quando riaprire gli Stati"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 17 aprile 2020 Trump: "Governatori decideranno quando riaprire gli Stati" "I governatori potranno personalizzare un approccio che soddisfi le diverse circostanze dei propri Stati. Ogni Stato è molto diverso. Sono bellissimi, li amiamo tutti". Così il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Donald Trump, nel corso del consueto punto sull'emergenza coronavirus. Fonte: The White ...

 
Coronavirus, chirurghi stremati a fine turno cantano Creep dei Radiohead. La Usl pubblica video su Facebook
Coronavirus

Chirurghi stremati a fine turno cantano Creep dei Radiohead. La Usl pubblica video su Facebook

Anche due chirurghi dopo un turno massacrante, in piena emergenza Coronavirus, hanno bisogno di sciogliere la tensione e di respirare. O magari urlare, cantare. E' quello che fanno due medici dell'ospedale Castel San Giovanni di Piacenza che dismessa la tuta protettiva, alzate le mascherine, prendono la chitarra e cantano. Scelgono, tra l'altro, un pezzo difficile e bellissimo: Creep dei ...

 
Arezzo, incendio nell'area dell'ospedale con gravi danni alla palazzina Calcit, il VIDEO del luogo
L'intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Incendio nell'area dell'ospedale, danni alla palazzina Calcit, il VIDEO del luogo

Sono definiti ingenti dalla Asl i danni alla palazzina Calcit adiacente al blocco dell'ospedale San Donato di Arezzo dove questa sera, giovedì 16 aprile, alle 21,30 si è sviluppato un incendio nel piano meno uno, seconda scala di emodinamica. Nel video le immagini all'esterno della struttura sanitaria, con i mezzi dei vigili del fuoco di Arezzo nella fase in cui, domate le fiamme, si svolgono ...

 
Arezzo, incendio all'ospedale San Donato nella palazzina ex Calcit VIDEO
L'intervento dei pompieri

Incendio all'ospedale San Donato nella palazzina ex Calcit VIDEO

Incendio all'ospedale San Donato nella palazzina ex Calcit che si trova adiacente al blocco del nosocomio. Le immagini dei pompieri di Arezzo nella struttura. Le fiamme hanno interessato il piano terra e la parte superiore è stata danneggiata dai fumi. Si parla di conseguenze piuttosto gravi per i locali che a seguito della rimodulazione dei servizi per l'emergenza Covid-19 sono stati adibiti ad ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 17 aprile, su Rai 4 c'è il film Nemesi. Cambio di sesso non voluto: la trama

Televisione

Stasera in tv 17 aprile, su Rai 4 c'è il film Nemesi. Cambio di sesso non voluto: la trama

Si intitola Nemesi il film in programmazione stasera 17 aprile in tv su Rai 4 a partire dalle ore 21.19. Genere thriller, anno 2016, il film racconta la storia della chirurga ...

17.04.2020

Ascolti tv 16 aprile 2020, "Doc - Nelle tue mani" con Luca Argentero su Rai1 sfiora i 9 milioni

Televisione

Ascolti tv 16 aprile 2020, "Doc - Nelle tue mani" con Luca Argentero su Rai1 sfiora i 9 milioni

"Doc – Nelle tue mani" sbanca negli ascolti di giovedì 16 aprile 2020. La fiction di Rai 1 di Luca Argentero era alla sua ultima puntata prima dello stop. Un grande successo ...

17.04.2020

Stasera in tv 17 aprile, su Rai 2 la serie televisiva Ncis: Un brutto risveglio. La trama della puntata

Televisione

Stasera in tv 17 aprile, su Rai 2 la serie televisiva Ncis: Un brutto risveglio. La trama della puntata

La serie televisiva sull'unità anticrimine Ncis torna questa sera in prima serata su Rai 2. Alle ore 21.20 è infatti in programma l'episodio numero 5 della stagione 17. La ...

17.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33