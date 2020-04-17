Edicola

Fondazione Internazionale Menarini Creates a New Covid-19 "Virtual" Library for Doctors and Nurses: It Takes Only a Click to get the Studies Chosen by Nobel Ignarro

17.04.2020 - 09:45

FLORENCE, Italy, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by the Menarini International Foundation, the collection of the most distinguished and influential scientific publications on Covid-19, selected and constantly updated under the guidance of the Nobel Prize for Medicine Louis J. Ignarro, member of the Scientific Committee of the Foundation, is available on the website www.en.fondazione-menarini.it. Unique in its kind, with a completely free access, the library allows healthcare professionals around the world an easy and quick access to verified data and information. Over one hundred publications are already included in the online library, also enriched by video interviews of the major international experts. With this initiative the Menarini Foundation continues its mission of promoting science education, to guarantee online updating and training for all healthcare professionals. The scientific articles are collected and classified in an easily and quickly accessible database: it takes only a simple click to get the studies, all sorted by topic: from ongoing trials to epidemiology, from the clinics to therapies and official guidelines.   

"We are all experiencing the most serious global nightmare in our lifetimes – Ignarro says -. The Coronavirus, responsible for COVID-19, is a highly contagious and virulent virus that has changed our lives completely in a very small period of time. In view of this tragedy, the Menarini Foundation is taking the initiative to publish an updated and selected list of the most pertinent articles chosen from the most notable international medical journals and magazines in the world. We really hope that you will appreciate this service and use it to enlighten your understanding of this important but complicated topic." 

"An easily accessible, clear and certified tool becomes even more necessary in a phase in which, due to the coronavirus emergency, all the usual medical refresher activities are suspended or carried out with great difficulty – adds Andrea Cossarizza, President of the International Society for Advancement of Citometry - The "virtual" multimedia library specialized on coronavirus is a useful tool to guide all the health professionals who are involved in various ways in the fight against Covid-19 across the large amount of scientific publications, thus contributing to the knowledge on coronavirus."  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156415/Louis_Ignarro___Nobel_Prize_recipient.jpg   Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156432/Fondazione_Internazionale_Menarini_Logo.jpg  

 

