Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

VVDN Technologies Continues Its Manufacturing Expansion With Additional 10 Acre Global Innovation Park in India

comunicati

VVDN Technologies Continues Its Manufacturing Expansion With Additional 10 Acre Global Innovation Park in India

20.04.2020 - 08:45

0

GURUGRAM, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a leading premier product engineering, cloud and manufacturing company, announced the opening of its 10 Acre Global Innovation Park at Manesar, Gurugram, India. This announcement comes as a part of the company's plan to further strengthen its engineering service offerings and increasing its manufacturing capacity by adding to the infrastructure.

VVDN's new Global Innovation Park at Manesar is spread over 10 acres. This large campus has a planned capacity of approximately 100,000 employees and will be operational by the middle of May, 2020. The new campus facility, part of the previously announced expansion plan to dramatically increase capacity for the manufacturing of next generation technology solutions, will be a bigger world class factory with a greater production output.

The Global Innovation Park currently houses the following:

Today, VVDN produces a wide range of innovative versatile solutions such as Trackers, Dashcams, Cameras, Wi-Fi Access Points and 5G equipment. With this new campus, VVDN has strengthened its manufacturing position in India by being one of the leading ODMs, which can serve the global customer's needs of electronic manufacturing of innovative solutions.

Reflecting on the growth and continued investment Bhupender Saharan, CEO, said, "VVDN's growth is a landmark of a unique transformation in the company's history. VVDN launching a major global expansion of its manufacturing efforts in India, underscores the company's commitment to be India's Premier ODM company catering to both the domestic and global market's needs."

Saharan continued, "This manufacturing expansion has occurred at a unique time when the world is looking for manufacturing alternatives, and VVDN is now determined to offer its global customers a world class manufacturing capability with an excellent quality level. The electronics manufacturing world is rapidly evolving and VVDN is ready to meet the needs of the new normal of the world with its advanced and sustainable infrastructure, capacity and manpower."

About VVDN

VVDN is a Product Engineering & Manufacturing company focused on designing & manufacturing end-to-end products across several technology vertical markets (5G, Data Center, Vision, Networking, Wi-Fi, IoT, Defense, Cloud & Apps). VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India and its North America HQ's is located in San Jose, CA, USA. VVDN serves global customers across several regions including US, Canada, Europe, India, Vietnam, Korea and Japan. VVDN's business model includes Product Engineering Services and ODM Services.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811458/VVDNTechnologiesLogo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157070/VVDN_Technologies.jpg

Contact: Anushree Mittalanushree.mittal@vvdntech.in  +91-9619903712

 

 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: ginnastica, baci e prese in giro. Guarda il video

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: ginnastica, baci e prese in giro. Guarda il video

Mediagallery

Covid Usa, Trump: "Facciamo continui progressi nella guerra contro il virus"

Covid Usa, Trump: "Facciamo continui progressi nella guerra contro il virus"

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 20 aprile 2020 19-04-20 Covid Usa, Trump: "Facciamo continui progressi nella guerra contro il virus" - SOTTOTITOLI La conferenza stampa del presidente Usa, Donald Trump, per fare il punto sull'emergenza coronavirus: "L'America continua a fare progressi costanti nella guerra contro il Coronavirus". / fonte WhiteHouse.gov Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!
Tik Tok

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. E' affiatata la coppia in questi giorni di isolamento dovuto al lockdown. Nella loro casa in Umbria, i due attori perugini si danno da fare e pubblicano sui social i loro momenti giocosi che intrattengono il pubblico che aspetta con curiosità le loro immagini e didascalie. In una delle ultime storie di Instagram, Marco Bocci e Laura Chiatti si esibiscono su Tik Tok in ...

 
Uno straordinario Andrea Bocelli canta "The Prayer" con Lady Gaga

Uno straordinario Andrea Bocelli canta "The Prayer" con Lady Gaga

Milano, 20 apr. (askanews) - Un'esibizione straordinaria nello speciale voluto da Gaga per raccogliere fondi per l'Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità. "Se ti giungerà questa mia preghiera Tu l'ascolterai, e ci salverai. I tuoi figli siamo noi": commuove "The Prayer", il brano cantato da Andrea Bocelli in una straordinaria versione inedita con Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, Lang Lang e John Legend ...

 
Brasile, Bolsonaro arringa la folla che invoca il golpe militare

Brasile, Bolsonaro arringa la folla che invoca il golpe militare

Brasilia, 20 apr. (askanews) - Il presidente brasiliano Jair Bolsonaro, è intervenuto ieri pomeriggio a una manifestazione organizzata di fronte al comando generale dell'Esercito a Brasilia in occasione delle festa delle Forze armate, per arringare una folla di suoi sostenitori che chiedeva un intervento delle forze armate per chiudere il Congresso, di fatto un golpe militare. Senza rispettare ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Tik Tok

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. E' affiatata la coppia in questi giorni di isolamento dovuto al lockdown. Nella loro casa in Umbria, i due attori perugini si danno da fare e ...

20.04.2020

Stasera in tv 20 aprile: "Animali fantastici", prima visione anticipata su Canale 5. Le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 aprile: "Animali fantastici", prima visione anticipata su Canale 5. Le anticipazioni

Atteso appuntamento in tv per oggi, lunedì 20 aprile 2020. Ecco su Canale 5 in prima visione, il film "Animali fantastici - I crimini di Grindelwald". Appuntamento in prima ...

20.04.2020

Ascolti tv 19 aprile 2020, L'Allieva 2 su Rai Uno vince la gara. I risultati degli altri programmi

Televisione

Ascolti tv 19 aprile 2020, L'Allieva 2 su Rai Uno vince la gara. I risultati degli altri programmi

La gara degli ascolti di domenica 19 aprile 2020 vedono il successo di Rai1 in prima serata. La rete ammiraglia della Rai ha vinto con la replica degli episodi de L'Allieva 2....

20.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33