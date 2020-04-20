Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Solis Improves LCOE for Commercial Systems

comunicati

Solis Improves LCOE for Commercial Systems

20.04.2020 - 08:45

0

New 110kW Three Phase Inverter Boasts Top of Class Efficiency and Yield

NINGBO, China, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, has released the latest addition to its 5 Generation (5G) portfolio. The new Solis 110kW brings a more reliable, efficient and secure inverter solution to commercial rooftop applications, resulting in stronger system returns and lower LCOE.

"Solis is making full use of its 5G technology platform with its new 110kW inverter," says Kuhn Zhang, Chief Technology Officer at Ginlong Technologies. "Designed specifically for commercial rooftop applications, Solis 110kW integrates our leading-edge 5G platform with best-in-class electronic components to deliver a maximum efficiency rating of 98.7%. This puts Solis 110kW's performance at the top of its product class."

Designed for improved efficiency, yield and O&M, Solis 110kW advantages include:

Efficiency advantages increase generation by 3.5% during the project's total lifecycle:

Yield advantages increase rooftop utility and energy density:

O&M advantages for cost-effective fault monitoring, locating and reporting:

"We are excited about our cost and energy yield advantages for our commercial customers," says Kuhn. "By Combining a high cost-performance ratio with low installation and O&M costs - alongside market-leading conversion efficiency and energy harvest advantages - Solis 110kW technology can boost energy yield and ROI for commercial end-users. "

The Solis three phase 110kW string inverter is available in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America.

About Ginlong Technologies

Ginlong Solis is one of the experienced and largest global string inverter specialists that manufactures string inverters for the residential, commercial and utility scale solar markets, which would benefit from a complete product line of ultra-reliable, bankable, cost effective and innovative string inverter technologies which are installed globally, optimized locally, to deliver significant long-term return on investment for solar stakeholders, go to ginlong.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: ginnastica, baci e prese in giro. Guarda il video

Chiara Ferragni e Fedez: ginnastica, baci e prese in giro. Guarda il video

Mediagallery

Covid Usa, Trump: "Facciamo continui progressi nella guerra contro il virus"

Covid Usa, Trump: "Facciamo continui progressi nella guerra contro il virus"

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 20 aprile 2020 19-04-20 Covid Usa, Trump: "Facciamo continui progressi nella guerra contro il virus" - SOTTOTITOLI La conferenza stampa del presidente Usa, Donald Trump, per fare il punto sull'emergenza coronavirus: "L'America continua a fare progressi costanti nella guerra contro il Coronavirus". / fonte WhiteHouse.gov Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!
Tik Tok

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. E' affiatata la coppia in questi giorni di isolamento dovuto al lockdown. Nella loro casa in Umbria, i due attori perugini si danno da fare e pubblicano sui social i loro momenti giocosi che intrattengono il pubblico che aspetta con curiosità le loro immagini e didascalie. In una delle ultime storie di Instagram, Marco Bocci e Laura Chiatti si esibiscono su Tik Tok in ...

 
Uno straordinario Andrea Bocelli canta "The Prayer" con Lady Gaga

Uno straordinario Andrea Bocelli canta "The Prayer" con Lady Gaga

Milano, 20 apr. (askanews) - Un'esibizione straordinaria nello speciale voluto da Gaga per raccogliere fondi per l'Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità. "Se ti giungerà questa mia preghiera Tu l'ascolterai, e ci salverai. I tuoi figli siamo noi": commuove "The Prayer", il brano cantato da Andrea Bocelli in una straordinaria versione inedita con Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, Lang Lang e John Legend ...

 
Brasile, Bolsonaro arringa la folla che invoca il golpe militare

Brasile, Bolsonaro arringa la folla che invoca il golpe militare

Brasilia, 20 apr. (askanews) - Il presidente brasiliano Jair Bolsonaro, è intervenuto ieri pomeriggio a una manifestazione organizzata di fronte al comando generale dell'Esercito a Brasilia in occasione delle festa delle Forze armate, per arringare una folla di suoi sostenitori che chiedeva un intervento delle forze armate per chiudere il Congresso, di fatto un golpe militare. Senza rispettare ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Tik Tok

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci, siparietto social: cantano insieme in casa e conquistano i fan. Che coreografia!

Laura Chiatti e Marco Bocci. E' affiatata la coppia in questi giorni di isolamento dovuto al lockdown. Nella loro casa in Umbria, i due attori perugini si danno da fare e ...

20.04.2020

Stasera in tv 20 aprile: "Animali fantastici", prima visione anticipata su Canale 5. Le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 aprile: "Animali fantastici", prima visione anticipata su Canale 5. Le anticipazioni

Atteso appuntamento in tv per oggi, lunedì 20 aprile 2020. Ecco su Canale 5 in prima visione, il film "Animali fantastici - I crimini di Grindelwald". Appuntamento in prima ...

20.04.2020

Ascolti tv 19 aprile 2020, L'Allieva 2 su Rai Uno vince la gara. I risultati degli altri programmi

Televisione

Ascolti tv 19 aprile 2020, L'Allieva 2 su Rai Uno vince la gara. I risultati degli altri programmi

La gara degli ascolti di domenica 19 aprile 2020 vedono il successo di Rai1 in prima serata. La rete ammiraglia della Rai ha vinto con la replica degli episodi de L'Allieva 2....

20.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33