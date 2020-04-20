Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Seegene exported 10 Million COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests to Over 60 countries

comunicati

Seegene exported 10 Million COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests to Over 60 countries

20.04.2020 - 14:45

0

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene, Inc., the leading multiplex diagnostic assay developer, today announced that the company has exported over 10 million tests of Allplex™ 2019-nCoV Assay to over 60 countries, which accounts for a significant portion of globally performed COVID-19 test numbers.

Seegene's proactive decision to develop COVID-19 test kit with the capability of rapid assay development using its proprietary AI-based big data system allowed many countries to quickly expand the testing capacity, as the virus started swamping all across the globe.

The demand for Seegene's assay continues to rise as it gained reputation for its high quality and efficiency. The test has a unique feature that identifies 3 different target genes (E, RdRP and N genes) in a single reaction tube using its own multiplex chemistry technologies, which allows for highly accurate results and maximizes the throughput for high volume testing. Combined with its automated system and advanced software, Seegene assay is globally proven to be effective in high volume testing which is the key component in controlling outbreak situations. 

Seegene currently exports over 3 million tests a week. The company will reach its manufacturing capacity over 20 million tests in May, and continue to scale up its production to fulfill the unmet and increasing demand from all over the world.

"We have been taking on new challenges every day to keep up with the global need, as we continue to face unexpected issues in the process of explosive increase in production and exports. I am extremely proud of what we have been able to contribute to this fight against the virus and of the fact that our cutting edge molecular diagnostic technologies have played a part in this important fight," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene.

Seegene also teamed up with its affiliate, Seegene Medical Foundation (SGMF), the reference laboratory in Korea with the largest capacity for COVID-19 testing of up to 15,000 a day, to help countries in need for additional testing capacity. SGMF can report results in 24 hours upon the receipt of the samples from overseas.  As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc all around the globe, Seegene and SGMF are ready to do their part in providing the much needed tests and testing capacity.

About Seegene

Seegene (KQ : 096530) is a global pioneer in symptom-based in vitro molecular diagnostics focusing on advancing science to develop multiplex molecular technologies and to manufacture multiplex in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents. Seegene's core enabling power is the passion for wide spreading of multiplex molecular diagnostics to improve the quality of life and health of people. Using its innovative proprietary technologies, Seegene has been making considerable contributions to giving the most economic and clinic-friendly molecular diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases, genetics, pharmacogenetics, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.seegene.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Mediagallery

Inps, Tridico: "Chiedo scusa a utenti e Parlamento per disservizi"

Inps, Tridico: "Chiedo scusa a utenti e Parlamento per disservizi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 aprile 2020 Inps, Tridico chiedo scusa a utenti e Parlamento per disservizi Le parole del Presidente dell'Inps Pasquale Tridico in audizione presso la Commissione Lavoro della Camera dei Deputati. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, Nuova Zelanda riduce lockdown: storia di un successo

Coronavirus, Nuova Zelanda riduce lockdown: storia di un successo

Milano, 20 apr. (askanews) - "Abbiamo avuto successo. Voi, tutti voi, avete stoppato l'esplosione incontrollata di Covid 19 e io non potrei essere più orgogliosa di quello che abbiamo fatto insieme". La premier neozelandese Jacinda Ardern si congratula così con i suoi cittadini e annuncia l'alleggerimento del lockdown a partire dal 27 aprile. Un respiro di sollievo per un Paese in cui in realtà ...

 
Coronavirus, Johnson prudente su lockdown ma attaccato dai media

Coronavirus, Johnson prudente su lockdown ma attaccato dai media

Londra, 20 apr. (askanews) - Sarà che essendoci passato, è più cauto, ma il premier britannico Boris Johnson si dimostra più prudente degli altri leader europei. Ancora convalescente dopo il ricovero in ospedale per il Covid-19, ha raccomandato prudenza ai ministri del suo Governo sull'allentamento del lockdown. E tuttavia la spaccatura in seno al gabinetto è più che evidente. Michael Gove e ...

 
Invito a disobbedire con la campagna pro-cannabis #IoColtivo

Invito a disobbedire con la campagna pro-cannabis #IoColtivo

Roma, 20 apr. (askanews) - É partita lunedì 20 aprile #IoColtivo, la campagna di disobbedienza civile promossa da Meglio Legale, Dolce Vita, Associazione Luca Coscioni e Radicali Italiani dedicata alla coltivazione indoor della cannabis ad uso ricreativo e terapeutico. I promotori invitano i cittadini a piantare un seme di cannabis a casa e a fotografare l'azione per diffonderla sul web ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Il Paradiso delle signore: anticipazioni delle puntate dal 20 aprile al 24 aprile 2020: trame e colpo di scena

Televisione

Il Paradiso delle signore: anticipazioni delle puntate dal 20 aprile al 24 aprile 2020: trame e colpo di scena

Siamo alla settimana finale di uno degli appuntamenti più seguiti dagli italiani del pomeriggio in tv. Parliamo della soap Il paradiso delle signore che va in onda su Rai1 da ...

20.04.2020

"Una vita", anticipazioni della soap di Canale 5 da lunedì 20 aprile a domenica 26 aprile 2020

Televisione

"Una vita", anticipazioni della soap di Canale 5 da lunedì 20 aprile a domenica 26 aprile 2020

La soap di Canale 5, "Una vita", viene trasmessa questa settimana da lunedì 20 a domenica 26 aprile alle ore 14.10. Forniamo le anticipazioni delle trame della fiction ...

20.04.2020

Stasera in tv 20 aprile, film e programmi: da Animali Fantastici su Canale5 al Commissario Montalbano su Rai1

Televisione

Stasera in tv 20 aprile, film e programmi: da Animali Fantastici su Canale5 al Commissario Montalbano su Rai1

Pronti a una nuova prima serata in tv ricca di offerte per gli italiani a casa per il lockdown. Un lunedì 20 aprile 2020 che propone su rai Uno la replica del Commissario ...

20.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33