Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Infosys: 37.8% Growth in Digital Portfolio Leads to Strong 9.8% Growth in FY 20

comunicati

Infosys: 37.8% Growth in Digital Portfolio Leads to Strong 9.8% Growth in FY 20

20.04.2020 - 17:45

0

BENGALURU, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am proud of the Infosys team that has worked exceptionally well to achieve 93% remote working today and ensuring consistent service delivery for our clients in this rapidly changing environment. Our focus on the health of our employees and our commitment to our clients helped us navigate the past few weeks," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "We had an exceptional year in financial year 2020 with growth of 9.8% and operating margin of 21.3%. While the immediate short-term will be challenging, looking ahead, we can see that there is a strong interest to consolidate with partners with high-quality and agile service delivery and strong financial resilience. I am confident we will emerge from this stronger."

 

1.  Financial Highlights – Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

"We completed a satisfying year on multiple counts – growth in all verticals and geographies, significant increase in large deal wins, good client mining and operational discipline", said Pravin Rao, COO. "The impact caused by COVID-19 since last few weeks of March has led to significant displacement in the operating model while severely testing business continuity plans of companies. We demonstrated what a 'Live Enterprise' truly is by improving the infrastructure and technology enablement for our employees in a short time span and ensuring business continuity for clients."

"We continue to remain focused on execution excellence in a period of high uncertainty. Our relentless focus on liquidity will be supported by our strong Balance Sheet of $3.6 billion cash, backed by accelerated cost take-outs and operational rigor", said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "The final dividend of `9.50 per share is a testimony of a strong free cash flow performance for FY 20."

2.  COVID-19 update

As the world comes together to manage the impact of the crisis caused by COVID-19, Infosys is making every effort to tackle the turbulence. The company is prioritizing employee well-being, assuring services for business continuity and strategizing offerings to improve business resilience for its clients, while also supporting community initiatives. Over 93% of our workforce is enabled to work from home, in countries still under lockdown, and from the company's offices, wherever possible – are all in sync with the company's priorities and working tirelessly to help make sure clients are running their businesses and preparing for a future of resilience. (Please refer to the separate press release on our COVID-19 response released today)

3.  Update on whistleblower matters

The Audit Committee appointed an external legal counsel to conduct an independent investigation into the whistleblower allegations which have been previously disclosed to stock exchanges on October 22, 2019 and to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form 6-K on the same date. As previously disclosed on January 10, 2020 the outcome of the investigation has not resulted in restatement of previously issued financial statements.

The Company cooperated with an investigation by the SEC regarding the same matters. In March 2020, the Company received notification from the SEC that the SEC has concluded its investigation and the Company does not anticipate any further action by the SEC on this matter. The Company is responding to all the inquires received from the Indian regulatory authorities and will continue to cooperate with the authorities for any additional requests for information. Additionally, in October 2019, a shareholder class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the Company and certain of its current and former officers for alleged violations of the US federal Securities Laws. The Company is presently unable to predict the scope, duration or the outcome of these matters.

4.  Board changes

DN Prahlad, Independent Director, has resigned from the company to devote more time for his other business commitments with effect from April 20, 2020. The Board placed on record its appreciation for the services rendered by him during his tenure.

The Company announced the appointment of Uri Levine as an Independent Director of the Company, effective April 20, 2020, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board. The appointment is for a period of three years and is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Uri Levine is a passionate serial entrepreneur and disruptor. He co-founded Waze, the world's largest community-based driving traffic and navigation app, with more than 500 million drivers around the globe, which was acquired by Google on June 2013 for more than $1.1 billion. Uri has been in the high-tech business for the last 30 years with half of them in the start-up scene.

5.  Client wins & Testimonials

6.  Recognitions

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

 

 

NOTES:

A.  Notes pertaining to previous year

B.  Notes pertaining to the current quarter / year

C.  A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com

INR- https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q4/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Factsheet- https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q4/documents/fact-sheet.pdf  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Barbara d'Urso svela la sorpresa e fa il video al regalo incredibile: "Da perdere la testa, guardate"

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Covid, Richeldi (Cts): "Decessi ci dicono di non abbassare la guardia"

Covid, Richeldi (Cts): "Decessi ci dicono di non abbassare la guardia"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 aprile 2020 Covid, Richeldi (Cts): "Decessi ci dicono di non abbassare la guardia" La conferenza stampa della Protezione civile per fare il punto sull'emergenza coronavirus con il capo del dipartimento Angelo Borrelli e Luca Richeldi, pneumologo del Gemelli e membro del Comitato tecnico-scientifico / fonte Protezione civile Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
La battaglia di Conte in vista del vertice Ue del 23 aprile

La battaglia di Conte in vista del vertice Ue del 23 aprile

Roma, 20 apr. (askanews) - Il Fondo salva Stati, o Mes, ha una cattiva reputazione in Italia. Lo ha messo in chiaro il premier Giuseppe Conte in un'intervista al quotidiano tedesco "Sueddeutsche Zeitung", chiedendo a tedeschi e olandesi di cambiare la loro linea sugli eurobond o recovery bond, in vista del decisivo video-summit europeo di giovedì 23 aprile. "L'Europa deve dare una risposta" ...

 
Coronavirus, mai così pochi in terapia intensiva da un mese

Coronavirus, mai così pochi in terapia intensiva da un mese

Milano, 20 apr. (askanews) - Mai così poche persone in terapia intensiva negli ospedali italiani da un mese a questa parte. Lo ha detto il capo della Protezione civile Borrelli annunciando i numeri del contagio di coronavirus in Italia. Sono stati 2.256 i nuovi contagiati da coronavirus nelle ultime 24 ore. Un numero che conferma il trend decrescente della diffusione della pandemia. I morti sono ...

 
Coronavirus, folla ai funerali. "Chiusa" la città di Saviano

Coronavirus, folla ai funerali. "Chiusa" la città di Saviano

Roma, 20 apr. (askanews) - Un funerale molto partecipato con folla in strada a Saviano, in provincia di Napoli, per l'ultimo saluto al sindaco. E la decisione di chiudere la cittadina, proclamandola zona rossa, per impedire il sorgere di un focolaio di contagio da coronavirus. Da oggi Saviano si presenta così: pattuglie in strada e cittadina chiusa, non si entra e non si esce. Pochissime le ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Uomini e donne, la storica trasmissione di Maria De Filippi è ripartita con una nuova formula

TELEVISIONE

Uomini e donne, la storica trasmissione di Maria De Filippi è ripartita con una nuova formula

"Uomini e donne" dopo la sospensione momentanea a causa del Coronavirus è tornato in onda. Il programma condotto da Maria De Filippi, alla ventiquattresima edizione su Canale ...

20.04.2020

Ballando con le stelle slitta e tornerà in onda di martedì: le anticipazioni sulla nuova stagione

Televisione

Ballando con le stelle slitta e tornerà in onda di martedì: le anticipazioni sulla nuova stagione

L'emergenza Coronavirus fa slittare ancora Ballando con le stelle. Il programma di Rai1 condotto Milly Carlucci tornerà in onda di martedì. Per approfondire leggi anche: ...

20.04.2020

Chi è l'attore protagonista de Il Signore degli Anelli: Elijah Wood ha esordito in Ritorno al Futuro II

Elijah Wood, 39 anni

CINEMA

Chi è l'attore protagonista de Il Signore degli Anelli: Elijah Wood ha esordito in Ritorno al Futuro II

Chi è l'attore che interpreta Frodo Baggins nella trilogia de Il Signore degli Anelli (stasera in tv, clicca qui) diretta da Peter Jackson rivelatasi un successo mondiale? Si ...

20.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33