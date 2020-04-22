Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Stryker releases Emergency Relief Bed™, a limited-release medical bed to support critical needs during pandemic

comunicati

Stryker releases Emergency Relief Bed™, a limited-release medical bed to support critical needs during pandemic

22.04.2020 - 10:45

0

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker, one of the world's leading medical technology companies, announced it has developed a low-cost, limited-release emergency response bed to quickly aid healthcare providers with efficient care during the COVID-19 pandemic. This bed is available in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"People are at the heart of what we do, and COVID-19 hasn't changed that. It has amplified our mission of making healthcare better. We're focused on meeting the supply needs of our customers so they can focus on taking care of patients right now. That's why we raced to develop our Emergency Relief Bed, which will help emergency responders and caregivers move and position patients efficiently during this critical time," said Brad Saar, president of Stryker's Medical division.

Stryker's Emergency Relief Bed is a readily-available solution intended to serve those on the front lines – ranging from hospital emergency departments to triage and pop-up areas of care. It includes a 10 cm-thick foam mattress.

The Emergency Relief Bed features a manually adjustable backrest to accommodate patients in respiratory distress, including ventilated patients. It also features low height and an attached IV pole.

The bed is intended for use in the COVID-19 pandemic to support increased patient numbers in healthcare facilities.

Learn more about Stryker's Emergency Relief bed here.

Read more about Stryker's COVID-19 pandemic response here.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact

Jenny Bragajenny.braga@stryker.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157894/Emergency_Relief_Bed_and_Team.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157895/Emergency_Relief_Bed_in_Europe_and_EMEA.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, uccide bambina con la spranga e si getta nel pozzo. E' successo a Levane

Arezzo, uccide bambina con la spranga e si getta nel pozzo. E' successo a Levane

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già arrivato il momento di parlare di corna. Ecco perché

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già il momento di parlare di corna Video

Mediagallery

Fase 2, Spadafora: "Dobbiamo riaprire sport ma in sicurezza"

Fase 2, Spadafora: "Dobbiamo riaprire sport ma in sicurezza"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 aprile 2020 Fase 2, Spadafora: "Dobbiamo riaprire sport ma in sicurezza" "Dobbiamo essere consapevoli che dobbiamo riaprire perchè lo sport è importante non solo come valore economico ma come valore sociale". Lo ha detto nel question time al Senato il ministro delle Politiche giovanili e dello sport, Vincenzo Spadafora. Senato Web Tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Fase 2, Salvini: "Lega lavora con centrodestra a piano ricostruzione nazionale"

Fase 2, Salvini: "Lega lavora con centrodestra a piano ricostruzione nazionale"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 aprile 2020 Fase 2, Salvini: "Lega lavora con centrodestra a piano ricostruzione nazionale" Il leader della Lega, Matteo Salvini, in diretta Facebook durante una conferenza stampa alla Camera dei deputati: "La Lega sta lavorando a un Piano di ricostruzione nazionale, a prescindere dalla volontà del presidente del Consiglio di collaborare, che è pari a zero. Cercheremo di ...

 
Earth Day, l'Onu: il coronavirus sia chance per un mondo migliore

Earth Day, l'Onu: il coronavirus sia chance per un mondo migliore

Roma, 22 apr. (askanews) - Il coronavirus può essere anche una chance per costruire un mondo migliore. Questo il messaggio che arriva per l'Earth Day, la Giornata della Terra, nel suo 50esimo anniversario, da Patricia Espinosa, Segretaria generale dell'UNFCCC, la task force dell'Onu sui cambiamenti climatici, che in un video ha esortato i paesi a convertirsi al green nella fase di ripresa dopo la ...

 
Confiscato patrimonio milionario del clan Spada a Roma

Confiscato patrimonio milionario del clan Spada a Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 22 aprile 2020 Confiscato patrimonio milionario del clan Spada a Roma Operazione Apogeo della Guardia di finanza a Roma. Eseguita la confisca del patrimonio milionario del clan Spada per un valore complessivo di oltre 18 milioni di euro. / fonte Guardia di finanza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Ascolti tv 21 aprile 2020, Laura Pausini vince col concerto evento. Bene il ritorno de Le Iene

Televisione

Ascolti tv 21 aprile 2020, Laura Pausini vince col concerto evento. Bene il ritorno de Le Iene

Vittoria negli ascolti per Laura Pausini. E' sua la serata tv di martedì 21 aprile 2020 col concerto evento su Rai1.  Stasera Laura – Ho creduto in un sogno ha conquistato 3....

22.04.2020

Flavio Briatore, rivelazioni sulla nuova fidanzata: niente ritorno con Elisabetta Gregoraci

Gossip

Flavio Briatore, rivelazioni sulla nuova fidanzata: niente ritorno con Elisabetta Gregoraci

Non sono tornati insieme. Parliamo di Flavio Briatore ed Elisabetta Gregoraci. L'indiscrezione arriva dal settimanale Chi ed è stata portata sul web dal sito Gossip e Tv. ...

22.04.2020

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini e il messaggio alla cantante che si esibisce nel concerto evento

Social

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini  e messaggio alla cantante

Barbara d'Urso "rapita" da Laura Pausini. Così la conduttrice Mediaset, si definisce mentre guarda il concerto evento della cantante andato in onda ieri sera, martedì 21 ...

22.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33