Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

British Vlogger Stuart Releases Viral Video of Sinopec Yanshan Factory that Draws Million Views in Hours

comunicati

British Vlogger Stuart Releases Viral Video of Sinopec Yanshan Factory that Draws Million Views in Hours

22.04.2020 - 13:15

0

BEIJING, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A close-up video of production lines in Sinopec ("Sinopec", HKG: 0386) Yanshan Factory was recorded and released on the social account of Stuart, a British vlogger who lived in China, to showcase how disposable facial masks and KN95 masks are made from polypropylene grain into masks with vacuum-sealed packages.

The video went viral with 1.5 million views in hours. To watch the video of how a mask being made, please visit https://youtu.be/OioiItQq0Kk.

"A production line built in 12 days and it's turning out this much produce. Amazing," Stuart commented. In the video, Stuart started his one-day tour from fabric manufacturing - adding the polypropylene grain to the machine to be melted and extruded into a meltblown non-woven fabric sheet. Automatic production line makes the manual work easy in high yield ratio. Stuart followed the instructions of Xingqi Wang, the Manufacturing Director of Plasthetics in Sinopec Yanshan Factory, to help rolling the fabric to a cardboard and pack into mask-made preparation set.

To date, four meltblown non-woven fabric production lines of Sinopec Yanshan Factory have achieved mass production. With a daily production capacity of 12 tons, Sinopec Yanshan Factory can provide key raw materials for 12 million medical masks on a daily basis. 245.39 tons of meltblown non-woven fabrics have been produced. 17.97 tons are special meltblown non-woven fabrics for KN95 masks, which further eases the market demand for medical masks' raw materials, and provides strong support for fighting the COVID-19 epidemic.

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration, production, transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas, petrochemical and coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products, as well as other commodities and technologies. 

In addition, Sinopec is engaged in the research, development and application of energy technologies. With a corporate mission of "Fueling Beautiful Life," Sinopec pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green & low-carbon growth to build a world-leading energy and chemical company.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OioiItQq0Kk Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, uccide bambina con la spranga e si getta nel pozzo. E' successo a Levane

Arezzo, uccide bambina con la spranga e si getta nel pozzo. E' successo a Levane

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già arrivato il momento di parlare di corna. Ecco perché

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già il momento di parlare di corna Video

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, il Politecnico di Milano produce gel igienizzante

Coronavirus, il Politecnico di Milano produce gel igienizzante

Milano, 22 apr. (askanews) - Si chiama "Polichina", in onore del Politecnico di Milano e della celebre "Amuchina", inventata negli anni Trenta da Oronzio Denora che fu egli stesso uno studente dell'ateneo milanese. Si tratta di un gel igienizzante prodotto, secondo la ricetta dell Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità, dal Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica "Giulio Natta" del ...

 
"Non voglio cambiare pianeta", docutrip in bici per Jovanotti

"Non voglio cambiare pianeta", docutrip in bici per Jovanotti

Milano, 22 apr. (askanews) - Un viaggio avventuroso, un format inededito pieno di natura e musica, Jovanotti sorprende ancora una volta il suo pubblico e con una pedalata di 4000 km arriva in esclusiva su RaiPlay. S'intitola "Non voglio cambiare pianeta" il docutrip musical-avventuroso in sedici puntate di Lorenzo Cherubini, online dal 24 aprile sulla piattaforma digitale della Rai. Un viaggio ...

 
Mario Biondi e Annalisa Minetti lanciano "Nemico Invisibile"

Mario Biondi e Annalisa Minetti lanciano "Nemico Invisibile"

Roma, 22 apr. (askanews) - "Il Nostro Tempo" è il titolo del brano inedito firmato Mario Biondi e Annalisa Minetti (scritto con Veronica Brualdi e arrangiato da Marcello Sutera) che inaugura il progetto "Nemico Invisibile", disponibile in tutte le piattaforme digitali pubblicato da Olé e distribuito da Artist First. "Nemico Invisibile" è una campagna di raccolta fondi destinata ad Auser ...

 
Allo zoo di Praga è nato un cucciolo di elefante

Allo zoo di Praga è nato un cucciolo di elefante

(Agenzia Vista) Praga, 22 aprile 2020 Allo zoo di Praga è nato un cucciolo di elefante Un piccolo elefante asiatico è nato nello zoo di Praga. "Sono molto entusiasta che finalmente abbiamo una femmina. Personalmente, la desideravo davvero, soprattutto dopo i due ragazzi, Max e Rudi ", ha dichiarato Miroslav Bobek, direttore dello zoo di Praga. Mamma Tamara ha partorito poco dopo le tre del ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Jovanotti, il video del docutrip in bici di Non voglio cambiare pianeta e la decisione sul Festival di Sanremo

Televisione

Jovanotti, il video del docutrip in bici di Non voglio cambiare pianeta e la decisione sul Festival di Sanremo

Lorenzo è tornato. Jovanotti arriva in tv con un progetto originale tutto da vedere, basta solo aspettare due giorni. Parliamo di 'Non voglio cambiare pianeta'. Un 'docutrip' ...

22.04.2020

Stasera in tv 22 aprile 2020: Tu sì que vales con la replica di una puntata memorabile. Le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 22 aprile 2020: Tu sì que vales con la replica di una puntata memorabile. Le anticipazioni

Torna in replica Tu su sì que vales con la seconda puntata dell’edizione 2019. Appuntamento stasera, 22 aprile 2020, su Canale 5 alle ore 21.20. In giuria di Sabrina Ferilli ...

22.04.2020

Televisione, continuano fino al 30 aprile le maratone di Sky Atlantic: ecco cosa vedere

Palinsesto

Televisione, continuano fino al 30 aprile le maratone di Sky Atlantic: ecco cosa vedere

Resta acceso ancora fino al 30 aprile Sky Atlantic Maratone (canale 111 di Sky), il pop-up channel che mette insieme il meglio del panorama serie tv targato Sky. "Sky - fa ...

22.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33