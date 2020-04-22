Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Ty Warner, Creator of Beanie Babies, Releases Limited-Edition Bear to Support United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Relief

comunicati

Ty Warner, Creator of Beanie Babies, Releases Limited-Edition Bear to Support United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Relief

22.04.2020 - 13:45

0

Delivers praying bears to nurses and medics staying at his Four Seasons Hotel New York; makes additional donations to United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Relief Fund on their behalf.

OAK BROOK, Illinois, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty Warner, owner of the largest manufacturer of plush in the world, today announced the introduction of Hope, a limited-edition praying bear. This adorable, multi-colored bear will offer a symbol of hope to the world while also bringing much-needed support to the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund. Warner will contribute 100% of the profits from the original sale to the United Way Worldwide fund.

"The world needs hope, and this little bear just might bring us the smile we need right now," Warner said. "It is an honor to partner with United Way Worldwide, the world's largest nonprofit organization, which has been providing hope to communities around the world for over 135 years."

Warner's announcement follows his decision last month to open his Four Seasons Hotel New York to nurses and medical workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, providing them a place to stay free of charge. In addition to today's release, Warner is delivering individual Hope bears to the medical professionals currently staying at the hotel – and making additional donations to the United Way Worldwide on their behalf.

Hope will be available worldwide in essential retail outlets such as drug and grocery stores, so that people can purchase the bear while shopping for groceries and other essential items. Hope can also be ordered online at Ty.com.

"United Ways around the world are working tirelessly to provide critical human services and much needed financial support to our most vulnerable populations in the face of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. "We are touched by Ty's introduction of Hope, whose sales profits will help the most vulnerable populations receive critical financial and social service support during this global crisis."

In addition to fundraising from the sale of Hope, Warner is supporting those on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City by opening the doors of his Four Seasons Hotel New York free of charge to medical workers responding to the crisis.

"Many of those working in New York City have to travel long distances to and from their homes after putting in 18-hour workdays caring for COVID-19 patients. Our healthcare workers need a place closer to work where they can rest and regenerate in order to continue their service to our nation's sick and infirm," Warner said. "I am humbled that we could open the doors of the Four Seasons Hotel New York and provide a place for our nation's heroes to rest."

To learn more about the Hope Bear, please visit: https://shop.ty.com/

About Ty Warner

Ty Warner is an American toy manufacturer and owner of luxury hotels worldwide. He is Chairman, CEO, and founder of Ty Inc. the largest manufacturer of plush in the world. A philanthropist, Ty has donated in excess of $300 million to a variety of charities, including Children's Hunger Fund, World Vision, Toy Bank, International Toy Bank, Today Show, Children's Miracle Network, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Toys for Tots, Princess of Wales Foundation, Andre Agassi Foundation, American Red Cross, Save the Children, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, NY Police and Fire Widow's Fund, Ronald McDonald House, USO, Mayo Clinic and UNICEF.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158293/Ty_Inc_COVID_19.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076096/Ty_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, uccide bambina con la spranga e si getta nel pozzo. E' successo a Levane

Arezzo, uccide bambina con la spranga e si getta nel pozzo. E' successo a Levane

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Benedetta Rossi, cosa è successo al suo cane: non sale le scale, nel video la spiegazione della food blogger

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già arrivato il momento di parlare di corna. Ecco perché

Samanta Togni e Mario Russo, è già il momento di parlare di corna Video

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, il Politecnico di Milano produce gel igienizzante

Coronavirus, il Politecnico di Milano produce gel igienizzante

Milano, 22 apr. (askanews) - Si chiama "Polichina", in onore del Politecnico di Milano e della celebre "Amuchina", inventata negli anni Trenta da Oronzio Denora che fu egli stesso uno studente dell'ateneo milanese. Si tratta di un gel igienizzante prodotto, secondo la ricetta dell Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità, dal Dipartimento di Chimica, Materiali e Ingegneria Chimica "Giulio Natta" del ...

 
"Non voglio cambiare pianeta", docutrip in bici per Jovanotti

"Non voglio cambiare pianeta", docutrip in bici per Jovanotti

Milano, 22 apr. (askanews) - Un viaggio avventuroso, un format inededito pieno di natura e musica, Jovanotti sorprende ancora una volta il suo pubblico e con una pedalata di 4000 km arriva in esclusiva su RaiPlay. S'intitola "Non voglio cambiare pianeta" il docutrip musical-avventuroso in sedici puntate di Lorenzo Cherubini, online dal 24 aprile sulla piattaforma digitale della Rai. Un viaggio ...

 
Mario Biondi e Annalisa Minetti lanciano "Nemico Invisibile"

Mario Biondi e Annalisa Minetti lanciano "Nemico Invisibile"

Roma, 22 apr. (askanews) - "Il Nostro Tempo" è il titolo del brano inedito firmato Mario Biondi e Annalisa Minetti (scritto con Veronica Brualdi e arrangiato da Marcello Sutera) che inaugura il progetto "Nemico Invisibile", disponibile in tutte le piattaforme digitali pubblicato da Olé e distribuito da Artist First. "Nemico Invisibile" è una campagna di raccolta fondi destinata ad Auser ...

 
Allo zoo di Praga è nato un cucciolo di elefante

Allo zoo di Praga è nato un cucciolo di elefante

(Agenzia Vista) Praga, 22 aprile 2020 Allo zoo di Praga è nato un cucciolo di elefante Un piccolo elefante asiatico è nato nello zoo di Praga. "Sono molto entusiasta che finalmente abbiamo una femmina. Personalmente, la desideravo davvero, soprattutto dopo i due ragazzi, Max e Rudi ", ha dichiarato Miroslav Bobek, direttore dello zoo di Praga. Mamma Tamara ha partorito poco dopo le tre del ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Jovanotti, il video del docutrip in bici di Non voglio cambiare pianeta e la decisione sul Festival di Sanremo

Televisione

Jovanotti, il video del docutrip in bici di Non voglio cambiare pianeta e la decisione sul Festival di Sanremo

Lorenzo è tornato. Jovanotti arriva in tv con un progetto originale tutto da vedere, basta solo aspettare due giorni. Parliamo di 'Non voglio cambiare pianeta'. Un 'docutrip' ...

22.04.2020

Stasera in tv 22 aprile 2020: Tu sì que vales con la replica di una puntata memorabile. Le anticipazioni

Televisione

Stasera in tv 22 aprile 2020: Tu sì que vales con la replica di una puntata memorabile. Le anticipazioni

Torna in replica Tu su sì que vales con la seconda puntata dell’edizione 2019. Appuntamento stasera, 22 aprile 2020, su Canale 5 alle ore 21.20. In giuria di Sabrina Ferilli ...

22.04.2020

Televisione, continuano fino al 30 aprile le maratone di Sky Atlantic: ecco cosa vedere

Palinsesto

Televisione, continuano fino al 30 aprile le maratone di Sky Atlantic: ecco cosa vedere

Resta acceso ancora fino al 30 aprile Sky Atlantic Maratone (canale 111 di Sky), il pop-up channel che mette insieme il meglio del panorama serie tv targato Sky. "Sky - fa ...

22.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33