Huawei Releases White Paper at its "5G+, Better World" Online Summit

23.04.2020 - 12:15

0

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held the "5G+, Better World" online summit. At the event, the President of Huawei's Carrier BG Marketing and Solution Sales Dept, Peng Song called on the ICT industry to stay together and build a better world.

"2020 marks the beginning of the third decade of the 21st century", said Peng. "This year, global digital transformation will accelerate, meaning both opportunities and challenges for telecom operators and industries. To address these opportunities and challenges, operators must aim for more resilient, automated, and intelligent target networks, and their annual network plans and activities should be geared towards achieving these goals." Peng continued, "Huawei is launching its '5G+, Better World' online platform to work with operators and partners worldwide, share valuable experiences, and build better target networks."

At the event, Huawei released its white paper, Technology against Pandemic: Insights and Practice on Telecom Networks. This white paper provides deep insights into global networks and explains the important role telecom networks have played in the fight against the pandemic. Stable telecom networks have helped people move vital activities online, such as online education, online shopping, and remote working. This has been the basis of continued learning and production when school and work were suspended. The white paper also explains global operators' best practices for overcoming the pandemic with networks. For example, they introduced 5G, AI, fiber 10G PON, and other advanced technologies that enable more applications to combat the pandemic more efficiently.

Several guests attended the event and delivered keynote speeches. These included Dr. Su Yu, Deputy Dean of China Mobile Chengdu Industrial Research Institute, Mr. Robert Wigger, Chief Business Officer of Sunrise, Mr. Su Xiaoming, Vice President of YITU Technology, Mr. Shaun Collins, Chief Executive Officer of CCS Insight, and Mr. Bob Cai, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei's Carrier BG.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei http://www.twitter.com/Huawei  http://www.facebook.com/Huawei  http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159027/Peng_Song_delivering_opening_speech.jpg

 

