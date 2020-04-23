Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

EVERSANA™ launches data & analytics business to drive next-generation integrated commercial services

comunicati

EVERSANA™ launches data & analytics business to drive next-generation integrated commercial services

23.04.2020 - 14:45

0

Company appoints healthcare data & analytics innovator Brigham Hyde, Ph.D. to lead platform launch

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the leading independent provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Brigham Hyde, Ph.D. to President, Data & Analytics (D&A). Hyde will lead the company's expansion into advanced data and analytics services, acquisitions and joint ventures, as well as future D&A platform and product development.

"We've built the industry's most comprehensive array of commercial services and now we will help our clients drive long term success with the most powerful approach to integrated and actionable data and analytics," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "It's powerful to watch our clients interact with Brigham as they see what's possible when the promise of driving data and prediction into action finally comes to life."

Hyde's addition to EVERSANA further strengthens the company's commitment to building next generation patient services which integrate data and analytics across the patient journey to model value-based care, as well as implement behavioral interventions to increase patient adherence and reduce healthcare system costs.

EVERSANA's data and analytics business will offer integrated patient level data, commercial analytics services, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) -based predictive capabilities, and patient solutions analytics. The offering will focus on driving client value through data and technology-based solutions that leverage AI/ML to drive next-best-action frameworks to improve patient experience and outcomes.

"Most AI and ML platform solutions are disjointed from the services and interfaces that create meaningful impact for patients. That's why I came to EVERSANA," said Hyde. "By providing a prediction platform, built on integrated patient data, combined with our best-in-class patient engagement solutions, commercial services, market access, and distribution, we have the ability to make predictions and take actions within the same organization. This has the potential to truly change how care is delivered and more importantly, how value is measured by all stakeholders, especially patients."

Hyde joins EVERSANA after Co-founding Concerto HealthAI, where he mostly recently served as President. Hyde is a Forbes Technology Council member and has served in distinguished research and teaching roles at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Tufts University.

For more information, visit eversana.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Sarah Zwickysarah.zwicky@eversana.com414.434.4691

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826977/Eversana_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Arezzo, Coronavirus: Prada ottiene deroga e in centinaia lavorano a collezioni e campionari

Prada ottiene deroga e in centinaia lavorano a collezioni e campionari con protocollo sicurezza

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

Laura Pausini in tv con lo storico concerto di Taormina. Il video di Incancellabile

In Toscana le banche anticipano ammortizzatori sociali: ecco chi e come fare

In Toscana le banche anticipano ammortizzatori sociali: quali e come fare

Mediagallery

Scontro Governo-Regioni, Salvini: "Da lombardo sono orgoglioso, no a processi"

Scontro Governo-Regioni, Salvini: "Da lombardo sono orgoglioso, no a processi"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 23 aprile 2020 Scontro Governo-Regioni, Salvini da lombardo sono orgoglioso, no a processi "Da cittadino lombardo orgoglioso di come la sanità abbia reagito alla bomba che ci è esplosa in casa. Finita l'emergenza sanitaria dovranno emergere le responsabilità. Si legge sui giornali in queste ore di un piano di emergenza studiato dal Ministero della Salute. Se così fosse ...

 
Sanatoria migranti, Salvini: "Faremo le barricate"

Sanatoria migranti, Salvini: "Faremo le barricate"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 23 aprile 2020 Salvini pronti a far le barricate contro sanatoria lavoratori agrocoli "Noi lavoriamo per salvare il Paese e ricostruirlo. I no della Cgil stanno bloccando interi comparti, bisogna reintrodurre i voucher piuttosto che fare le sanatorie. Per il momento lavoriamo con questo Governo e faremo così fintanto che c'è l'emergenza. Se dovessero proporre una sanatoria ...

 
Coronavirus, Zaia: Veneto pronto, apriamo scuole e centri estivi

Coronavirus, Zaia: Veneto pronto, apriamo scuole e centri estivi

Roma, 23 apr. (askanews) - Il Veneto è pronto ad affrontare la fase 2 con le aperture delle attività. I dati confortano, anche se non bisogna abbassare la guardia. Parola del governatore Luca Zaia, nella consueta conferenza stampa giornaliera. "Io penso che i dati del Veneto ci dimostrino che siamo in grado di affrontare un'apertura dal punto di vista clinico e sanitario che ci siamo dati. ...

 
Merkel: Germania pronta a maggiori contributi al bilancio Ue

Merkel: Germania pronta a maggiori contributi al bilancio Ue

Berlino, 23 apr. (askanews) - Parlando al Bundestag, prima del cruciale vertice europeo sui fondi Ue per l'emergenza coronavirus, la cancelliera tedesca Angela Merkel ha annunciato che la Germania è pronta "in uno spirito di solidarietà" a versare contributi maggiori al bilancio dell'Unione europea. "Dobbiamo essere pronti, nello spirito della solidarietà, ma per un periodo limitato, a fornire ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Vieri e Materazzi, la diretta Instagram: le goliardate di Taribo West, il pugno a Cirillo, il gol mondiale

SOCIAL

Vieri e Materazzi: le goliardate di West, il pugno a Cirillo, il gol mondiale

Ricordi, aneddoti di tanti anni vissuti tra campo e spogliatoio, curiosità e soprattutto tante risate. Bobo Vieri e Marco Materazzi (in isolamento con la sua famiglia a ...

23.04.2020

Stasera in tv 23 aprile, Franco Califano protagonista della puntata di "Grazie dei fiori" su Rai 3

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 23 aprile, Franco Califano protagonista della puntata di "Grazie dei fiori" su Rai 3

Stasera in tv, giovedì 23 aprile 2020, appuntamento con Grazie dei Fiori (Rai 3, ore 23,20). La trasmissione di Pino Strabioli e Gino Castaldo continua il suo viaggio nella ...

23.04.2020

Stasera in tv 23 aprile, riparte Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti. Prima puntata a Venezia: il video Sky

TELEVISIONE

Video Riparte Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti. Prima puntata a Venezia

Stasera in tv, giovedì 23 aprile 2020, torna Alessandro Borghese 4 ristoranti, il format che vede la sfida tra i ristoratori d'Italia giunto alla sesta edizione. ...

23.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33