Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Vakrangee Limited (VL) to Facilitate Registrations For 30 Days Free vHealth by Aetna's Virtual Doctor Consultation Service Across 10,000 Vakrangee Kendras

comunicati

Vakrangee Limited (VL) to Facilitate Registrations For 30 Days Free vHealth by Aetna's Virtual Doctor Consultation Service Across 10,000 Vakrangee Kendras

24.04.2020 - 13:15

0

- People visiting Vakrangee Kendras in remote rural villages and towns for essential services will be supported to register for free 30 days vHealth service, thereby benefitting the unserved and underserved population in rural India

MUMBAI, India, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee Limited (VL) to facilitate registrations for vHealth by Aetna's 30 days free virtual doctor consultation service. This initiative will focus on providing free medical guidance to people visiting Vakrangee outlets for essential services. Thereby, ensuring people get all essential services under one roof and minimise their visits to multiple places in the current lockdown situation.

vHealth by Aetna (A CVS Health Company – Fortune 8 Enterprise) had announced a special initiative of providing free access to its virtual doctor consultation service to help people with access to quality healthcare during the COVID-19 outbreak. vHealth has introduced multiple options to register which includes calling the toll-free number 1800-103-7093, giving a missed call on 9029096186 or by directly visiting www.vhealth.io for online registration.  

Commenting on this initiative, Mr Dinesh Nandwana, MD & CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, "With 80% of outlets in Tier 5/6 towns, Vakrangee has made telemedicine services available to its customers in the most remote and hitherto unserved parts of the country, thereby ensuring availability of quality healthcare for all. We are proud to be supporting society during such a crucial crisis of COVID-19 pandemic."

Talking about the initiative, Dr. SnehKhemka, President, Aetna International, commented, "Teleconsultation is the need of the hour for people to minimise the risk of getting any infection due to the hospital or clinic visits. We are happy to support the community during such trying times where vHealth can be a support for families as their first point of contact for any health requirement."

People can leverage vHealth video/phone consultation services to evaluate their symptoms for COVID-19, managing chronic conditions, treatment of illnesses and guidance on staying healthy. The free vHealth virtual doctor consultation service will be available for 30 days from the date of registration until 3rd May, 2020.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE) 

Vakrangee is unique technology-driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time BFSI, ATM, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

Media Contact: Ammeet Sabarwal Chief Corporate Communications & Strategy Officer ammeets@vakrangee.in 91-22-67765100Vakrangee Limited – www.vakrangee.in

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

In Toscana da venerdì consentita vendita cibo asporto, fiori e altro: ecco come funzionerà

In Toscana da venerdì vendita di cibo da asporto, fiori e altro: ecco come

Crisi Coronavirus, storico barbiere di paese lascia: "Regalo il negozio a chi vuole proseguire"

Barbiere lascia: "Niente fase 2, regalo il negozio a chi vuole proseguire"

Vasco Rossi, gli studenti cantano Un senso e il Comandante li incoraggia: "Teniamo duro, stop Covid 19". Video

Video Vasco Rossi, gli studenti cantano Un senso. Il Kom: "Teniamo duro"

Mediagallery

Coronavirus, ISS: "Epidemia e' partita prima, almeno da gennaio"

Coronavirus, ISS: "Epidemia e' partita prima, almeno da gennaio"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 24 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, ISS epidemia e' partita prima, almeno da gennaio La conferenza stampa dell'Istituto Superiore di Sanità per fare il punto sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Presente il presidente Silvio Brusaferro, con l'epidemiologo Giovanni Rezza il presidente del Css Franco Locatelli. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Coronavirus, a Piacenza chiude l'ospedale da campo militare.

Coronavirus, a Piacenza chiude l'ospedale da campo militare.

(Agenzia Vista) Piacenza, 24 aprile 2020 Coronavirus, a Piacenza chiude l'ospedale da campo militare. Il post dell'Esercito italiano su Facebook: "Missione compiuta a Piacenza, dove l’ospedale da campo dell’Esercito, montato in tempi record, ora non più necessario, sta per essere riposto nei container dove sarà comunque tenuto a disposizione della Regione Emilia-Romagna" / fonte FB Esercito ...

 
Continuano le sanificazoni per le strade di Venezia

Continuano le sanificazoni per le strade di Venezia

(Agenzia Vista) Venezia, 24 aprile 2020 Continuano le sanificazoni per le strade di Venezia Il sindaco di Venezia Luigi Brugnaro postando un video delle operazioni di sanificazione della città: "Non smetterò mai di ringraziare i dipendenti di Veritas per il lavoro di pulizia e sanificazione che svolgono, ogni giorno, in tutte le zone della Città". / fonte FB Luigi Brugnaro Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 
In Sudafrica screening di massa, stop lockdown dopo 5 settimane

In Sudafrica screening di massa, stop lockdown dopo 5 settimane

Johannesburg, 24 apr. (askanews) - Screening di massa e ora una lenta ripartenza, dopo 5 settimane di lockdown, iniziato il 27 marzo 2020. Il presidente del Sudafrica, Cyril Ramaphosa, ha annunciato un allentamento progressivo delle restrizioni contro il coronavirus a partire dal 1 maggio: "Dopo il 30 aprile, dovremo cominciare una ripresa graduale e a fasi dell'attività economica. Metteremo in ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 24 aprile, programmi e film: da Pavarotti su Rai 1 alla saga di Twilight con Eclipse su Italia 1

Televisione

Stasera in tv 24 aprile, programmi e film: da Pavarotti su Rai 1 alla saga di Twilight con Eclipse su Italia 1

Una serata davanti alla tv, questa di giovedì 24 aprile 2020, con una offerta davvero variegata. Spicca il documentario "Pavarotti" su Rai Uno e su Italia 1 c'è attesa per ...

24.04.2020

Ascolti tv 23 aprile 2020, Vivi e lascia vivere su Rai1 partenza super con oltre 7 milioni di spettatori

Televisione

Ascolti tv 23 aprile 2020, Vivi e lascia vivere su Rai1 partenza super con oltre 7 milioni di spettatori

Ascolti tv della serata di giovedì 23 aprile 2020. La prima puntata di "Vivi e lascia vivere" su Rai1 con Elena Sofia Ricci fa un esordio record e raccoglie 7.1 milioni di ...

24.04.2020

Stasera in tv 24 aprile, Diavoli su Sky: le anticipazioni della puntata del financial thriller

Televisione

Stasera in tv 24 aprile, Diavoli su Sky: le anticipazioni della puntata del financial thriller

Dopo il successo dei primi due episodi, disponibili on demand su Sky e Now Tv, nuovo appuntamento, questa sera 24 aprile su Sky Atlantic e Now Tv dalle 21.15, con 'Diavoli', ...

24.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33