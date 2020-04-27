Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Canton Fair to Invite Global Buyers to its 127th Edition Online from June 15

comunicati

Canton Fair to Invite Global Buyers to its 127th Edition Online from June 15

27.04.2020 - 08:15

0

GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "The Fair"), which will be held from June 15 to 24, is inviting over 400,000 global buyers to its 127th and first ever online exhibition. Through digital platforms, Canton Fair will further promote business resumption and online trade connection in an open economy.

In response to the current challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic on economic and social development, the Canton Fair is collaborating with its global partners, key international business associations and multinational companies, to invite targeted buyers to its online exhibition. Invitation through various channels has covered regular buyers and those who are not able to attend the previous editions due to time and cost restrictions.

In addition, the Fair is also extending its invitation scope of professional buyers by inviting more Chinese buyers to promote import as well as to encourage domestic consumption.

The online Canton Fair will keep its B2B focus to enable centralized product demonstration and resource integration so that companies can find their best solution for their target market. To further reduce communication barriers of online businesses, the Fair will create a virtual face-to-face trade negotiation environment by providing company credibility background information and multilingual translation support.

Gao Feng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, noted that tens of thousands of buyers and exhibitors will have efficient interaction and communication at this 10-day event, which will not only facilitate one-stop sourcing experience for buyers, but also assist exhibitors to adjust their sales strategies and collect demand detail from buyers. Thus, both parties can make plans for their future sourcing and production.

China's tech giant Tencent has become the technical service provider for the Fair to offer all necessary technical and cloud support to ensure that traders can conduct their business at this event without travel.

The livestream service powered by Tencent is another highlight of this session. The 24-hour live service will allow buyers to conduct individual negotiation or join in on a mass product promotion event. Buyers can also visit previous videos and streams, as well as share and comment, just like a social platform.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/index.aspx

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159935/20200426152245.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli. Cosa cambia

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Mediagallery

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 28 aprile 2020 Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” queste le parole del Sindaco di Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, in un video pubblicato sul suo profilo facebook in cui commenta le decisioni del Governo in merito alla Fase 2. Facebook Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio Ritorna il coronavirus a Vo’. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo al virus, il contagio sarebbe probabilmente avvenuto tramite i famigliari che lavorano fuori dal paese. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid Il Vescovo di Vicenza, Beniamino Pizziol, ha chiesto ai parroci di donare una mensilità del loro stipendio alle persone in difficoltà a causa del coronavirus. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa
La pausa

Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa

Il premier Giuseppe Conte, nel tour di oggi martedì 28 aprile, era senza il suo portavoce. Accanto a lui mancava Rocco Casalino che non lo ha seguito a Genova, Piacenza, Lodi e Cremona. Per approfondire leggi anche: Il premier Conte a Milano e Genova Il mistero dell'assenza di Casalino, è stato svelato da questo video de iltempo.it - del tutto casuale - in piazza del Pantheon. Un gruppo di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

"Demolition. Amare e vivere”, va in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.15 su Rai5, senza interruzioni pubblicitarie e anche in lingua originale. Mentre prova a superare ...

28.04.2020

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Torna stasera, martedì 28 aprile 2020, il programma de La7, DiMartedì. Tra gli ospiti di Giovanni Floris annunciati sui canali social per questo appuntamento televisivo, ci ...

28.04.2020

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Televisione

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Si parlerà, come tema centrale, dell'emergenza “Coronavirus” oggi  #cartabianca, in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.20 su Rai3.Una puntata ricca di ospiti. Ecco le ...

28.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33