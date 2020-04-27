Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Green Valley Obtains IND Approval from U.S. FDA for Sodium Oligomannate's International, Phase III Clinical Study

comunicati

Green Valley Obtains IND Approval from U.S. FDA for Sodium Oligomannate's International, Phase III Clinical Study

27.04.2020 - 11:15

0

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 8, 2020, Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals, China received the formal decision letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the GV-971 international multi-center Phase III clinical study. The letter indicated the "Study May Proceed" with the proposed clinical investigation in the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease, and the IND effective date is April 3, 2020.

GV-971 is an orally administered mixture of acidic linear oligosaccharides derived from marine brown algae. Preclinical studies on its mechanism of action shows that GV-971 can improve cognitive function by reshaping the balance of gastrointestinal microbiota, inhibiting the abnormal increase of specific metabolites of this gut microbiota, reducing peripheral and central inflammation, β-amyloid deposition and hyperphosphorylation of Tau protein. A growing body of evidence reveals that gut microbiota is highly correlated with the incidence of Parkinson's disease, depression, autism and other central nervous system diseases. GV-971 obtained conditional approval from China NMPA for improving the cognitive function of patients living with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease on November 2, 2019, and launched in China on December 29, 2019.

Based on the full data package of GV-971 nonclinical, clinical, chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), and the China Phase III clinical efficacy and safety outcomes used for the NDA approval by the China NMPA, Green Valley submitted the IND application to the FDA directly for an international multi-center Phase III clinical trial and obtained approval, which will shorten the overall process to bring the new hope to patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease worldwide.

Green Valley will continue to work with  IQVIA (formerly known as Quntile), the world's largest contract research organization (CRO) for clinical trial operation, to manage the Phase III clinical trial of GV-971. The study, which plans to enroll more than 2000 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer 's disease, and comprises of a 12-month double-blind treatment period and a 6-month open-label period, will be conducted at 200 sites in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions including China. Jeffrey Cummings, the winner of the Bengt Winblad Lifetime Achievement Award (2018) from National Alzheimer's Association of America and Professor of Neurotherapeutics and Drug Development in the Neurological Institute, Cleveland Clinic, has been  leading the clinical trial design and will serve as the Chairman of Scientific Innovation Committee (SIC) for Green Valley. Leading principal investigators (PI) include Martin Farlow, Roy Jones, Bruno Vellas and other world-renowned experts. The leading PIs in China are Professor Jia Jianping of Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University and Professor Xiao Shifu of Shanghai Mental Health Center.

The phase III clinical trial is planned to be completed in 2024, and the new drug registration application (NDA) submission is expected  by 2025.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli. Cosa cambia

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Mediagallery

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 28 aprile 2020 Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” queste le parole del Sindaco di Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, in un video pubblicato sul suo profilo facebook in cui commenta le decisioni del Governo in merito alla Fase 2. Facebook Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio Ritorna il coronavirus a Vo’. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo al virus, il contagio sarebbe probabilmente avvenuto tramite i famigliari che lavorano fuori dal paese. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid Il Vescovo di Vicenza, Beniamino Pizziol, ha chiesto ai parroci di donare una mensilità del loro stipendio alle persone in difficoltà a causa del coronavirus. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa
La pausa

Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa

Il premier Giuseppe Conte, nel tour di oggi martedì 28 aprile, era senza il suo portavoce. Accanto a lui mancava Rocco Casalino che non lo ha seguito a Genova, Piacenza, Lodi e Cremona. Per approfondire leggi anche: Il premier Conte a Milano e Genova Il mistero dell'assenza di Casalino, è stato svelato da questo video de iltempo.it - del tutto casuale - in piazza del Pantheon. Un gruppo di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

"Demolition. Amare e vivere”, va in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.15 su Rai5, senza interruzioni pubblicitarie e anche in lingua originale. Mentre prova a superare ...

28.04.2020

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Torna stasera, martedì 28 aprile 2020, il programma de La7, DiMartedì. Tra gli ospiti di Giovanni Floris annunciati sui canali social per questo appuntamento televisivo, ci ...

28.04.2020

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Televisione

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Si parlerà, come tema centrale, dell'emergenza “Coronavirus” oggi  #cartabianca, in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.20 su Rai3.Una puntata ricca di ospiti. Ecco le ...

28.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33