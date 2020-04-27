More4apps Launches ERP Cloud Toolbox

More4apps' ongoing efforts continue to solve data bottlenecks through next-gen innovations.

NEWPORT BEACH, California, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More4apps, a longstanding Oracle Gold partner, has released the first of its Oracle ERP Cloud offerings to help clients create significant efficiencies for purchase order data uploading.

For the full multimedia release, click here:http://www.prnasia.com/mnr/More4apps_202004.shtml

Procurement Module, the pioneering product of More4apps' ERP Cloud Toolbox, streamlines the process of creating, updating and cancelling purchase orders within Oracle ERP Cloud. The Module is immediately available for demonstration and testing via the company's website www.more4apps.com.

John O'Keeffe, More4apps CEO and Founder said: "Due to popular demand, More4apps opted to release the first product right away. Additional functionality will be added to the Procurement Module over the next 12-18 months."

The ERP Cloud Toolbox consists of a familiar Excel spreadsheet interface that integrates directly with Oracle's public Web Services to allow streamlined data uploading and updating. It verifies data before loading, and provides a consistent and user-friendly experience across all functions.

"End users authenticate with their Oracle ERP Cloud credentials via the standard Single Sign-On mechanisms. Because we use Oracle's web services, our Modules respect all built-in data access rules and roles," O'Keeffe added.

Key benefits of the More4Apps Toolbox include speed, accuracy and the integrity retained by the ERP as the single source of data.

For several years, More4apps' existing customer base has requested versions of the existing tools for the newer ERP Cloud environment, the need for a well-designed spreadsheet integration for the new ERP become increasingly apparent.

Details of Oracle's data loading tools and the More4apps Toolbox are captured in the company's self-funded research paper: 'Importing data into Oracle ERP Cloud: A comparison of efficiencies', which is hosted at https://more4apps.com/products/erp-cloud-toolbox/importing-data-into-oracle-erp-cloud/.

About More4apps

Established in 2000, More4apps was formed by a group of Oracle consultants in Hamilton, New Zealand. As a specialist software provider for both end-users and developers, the core purpose of More4apps products is to allow Oracle e-Business Suite users to save time and money by using Excel as an interface for Oracle's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

More4apps currently serves more than 30,000 Oracle users in nearly 400 organizations in over 38 countries.

Media Enquiry:

Derryn BrenanMarketing ManagerMore4appsDerryn.brenan@more4apps.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159551/Procurement_Website_Video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159552/ERP_Cloud_Toolbox_Photo1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159553/ERP_Cloud_Toolbox_Photo2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159554/ERP_Cloud_Toolbox_Photo3.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159555/More4Apps_Logo.jpg