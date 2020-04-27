Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

With New Partners, CATL Strengthens Commitment to Commercial Vehicle Electrification in Europe

comunicati

With New Partners, CATL Strengthens Commitment to Commercial Vehicle Electrification in Europe

27.04.2020 - 11:45

0

NINGDE, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reacting to the growing trend towards e-mobility, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) (300750.SZ), the global leading EV battery manufacturer, is expanding partnerships with VDL Bus & Coach B.V. and Quantron AG to optimize local product solutions and services for commercial vehicle electrification in Europe. The new partnerships are significant to CATL's overseas strategy in the commercial vehicle business sector, as they enable it to develop a comprehensive and vibrant network for large OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Cooperating With VDL Bus & Coach to Distribute Electric Buses in EU

CATL has recently signed a contract with VDL Bus & Coach, the European pioneer of electric public transportation. According to the agreement, CATL is going to provide VDL Bus & Coach with its high-energy density battery system based on its standardized product-LFP CTP (cell to pack)-platform. VDL Bus & Coach has been the market leader in the electric bus sector in Europe with a share of 22 percent. Through this cooperation, CATL is able to offer flexible solutions and full life cycle services to electric bus customers in Europe. Moreover, VDL Bus & Coach is going to expand the market share further and move forward to the goal of "Aiming for Zero." As a product of this joint cooperation, the electric buses will be first launched in the Netherlands in 2020.

Authorizing Quantron AG as CATL's Official Dealer in Europe

With the newly concluded agreement between CATL and Quantron AG, the German company Quantron AG is from now on the authorized distributor and service partner of CATL for commercial vehicles and industrial applications in Europe. As an importer, Quantron AG is authorized as CATL's dealer to supply batteries in Europe. With standardized CATL battery products, LFP CTP (cell to pack) packs and NMC modules, CATL and Quantron AG will be able to help SMEs to find flexible solutions to meet their needs from sales, integration to after sales, even in low purchase volumes. Supported by the Quantron AG network, CATL is able to further reduce the delivery time, better satisfy local application scenarios and offer solutions for great cost efficiency.

"CATL is committed to driving new energy innovations throughout the world. Providing highly efficient and reliable solutions to electrify commercial vehicles is an essential element for the overall e-mobility market development," said Li Xiaoning, executive president of Overseas Commercial Vehicle Application. "CATL, VDL Bus & Coach and Quantron AG share the same dedication and passion for e-mobility. We are happy to work together with our partners to bring more values to our shared European customers."

Diverse Solutions for Diverse Applications

Different from passenger vehicles, application requirements and working conditions are far more complicated in commercial vehicle electrification, which is ranging from city/intercity buses, trucks, vans and vessels to industrial applications such as forklift and construction machinery.

To better fit in various application scenarios, CATL's battery solutions with LFP chemistry features, an exceptionally long cycle life and high thermal runaway stability up to 800°C, enable the products' outstanding performance in TOC (total cost of ownership) and safety. Benefiting from CTP technology, which decreases conventional module parts, the battery pack has higher integration efficiency in 90% and ultimately achieves the system energy density of an LFP CTP pack that is as high as 160Wh/kg. The NMC battery is another optional solution for commercial vehicle electrification, especially for vehicles that have higher requirements for volume efficiency. It powers vehicles with higher energy density for long driving distance applications and profit-driven applications.

Beyond VDL Bus & Coach and Quantron AG, CATL has partnered with Daimler Trucks & Buses and been a part of VWCO's international alliance, e-Consortium, to promote commercial vehicle electrification around the world.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery systems for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems. In 2019, the company's EV battery sales volume reached 40.25 GWh worldwide, and making it the world leader in annual EV battery consumption volume according to SNE Research.

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has more than 26,000 employees around the world as of 2019 and subsidiaries in Beijing, Liyang (Jiangsu Province), Xining (Qinghai Province) and Yibin (Sichuan Province), as well as in Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (USA) and Vancouver (Canada). In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu, Qinghai and Sichuan provinces, and in its European plant located in Erfurt, Germany, its first overseas plant that is currently under construction. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.

For more information, please visit http://www.catlbattery.com.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli. Cosa cambia

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Mediagallery

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 28 aprile 2020 Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” queste le parole del Sindaco di Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, in un video pubblicato sul suo profilo facebook in cui commenta le decisioni del Governo in merito alla Fase 2. Facebook Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio Ritorna il coronavirus a Vo’. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo al virus, il contagio sarebbe probabilmente avvenuto tramite i famigliari che lavorano fuori dal paese. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid Il Vescovo di Vicenza, Beniamino Pizziol, ha chiesto ai parroci di donare una mensilità del loro stipendio alle persone in difficoltà a causa del coronavirus. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa
La pausa

Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa

Il premier Giuseppe Conte, nel tour di oggi martedì 28 aprile, era senza il suo portavoce. Accanto a lui mancava Rocco Casalino che non lo ha seguito a Genova, Piacenza, Lodi e Cremona. Per approfondire leggi anche: Il premier Conte a Milano e Genova Il mistero dell'assenza di Casalino, è stato svelato da questo video de iltempo.it - del tutto casuale - in piazza del Pantheon. Un gruppo di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

"Demolition. Amare e vivere”, va in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.15 su Rai5, senza interruzioni pubblicitarie e anche in lingua originale. Mentre prova a superare ...

28.04.2020

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Torna stasera, martedì 28 aprile 2020, il programma de La7, DiMartedì. Tra gli ospiti di Giovanni Floris annunciati sui canali social per questo appuntamento televisivo, ci ...

28.04.2020

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Televisione

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Si parlerà, come tema centrale, dell'emergenza “Coronavirus” oggi  #cartabianca, in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.20 su Rai3.Una puntata ricca di ospiti. Ecco le ...

28.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33