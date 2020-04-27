Edicola

Venture Global Calcasieu Pass Announces Successful Roof Raising for First LNG Storage Tank and Additional Project Milestones

27.04.2020 - 15:15

ARLINGTON, Virginia, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful raising of the first LNG storage tank roof at the company's Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.  This major project milestone was completed on schedule and comes a mere eight months after the project's final investment decision (FID).

The 1.8 million pound tank dome and assembly were air raised into place on Friday, April 24th.  Air raising allows for better and safer access as well as a faster construction schedule, as the roof can be erected concurrently with the shell.  CB&I Storage Tank Solutions, a division of McDermott International, Inc., is constructing the project's dual 200,000 m3 tanks and has air raised more than 1000 roofs since 1962.  The tank dome was raised in less than 2 hours using 0.25 psi of pressure.

Venture Global is also proud to announce that the export facility's marine perimeter wall (including access road gates) and levee are now complete, securing the site.  Weeks Marine and the project's EPC contractor, Kiewit, worked together to complete this scope three months ahead of schedule.  With the site now fully protected, the focus turns to the arrival and installation of the project's modular equipment.  The first piperack modules arrived at the site and were successfully installed in April, and equipment for the project's 720 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant is scheduled to begin arriving next month.

The safe and successful roof raise and the completion of these other milestones are a reflection of the company's continued commitment to execution and safety.  The project has now exceeded more than 4.7 million work hours without a recordable incident. 

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins and is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana.  The 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility is under construction at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico. The 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility is expected to commence construction this year and is located south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River.  Venture Global LNG is also developing the 20 MTPA Venture Global Delta LNG facility, adjacent to Plaquemines.  More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160041/Calcasieu_Pass.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825434/VENTURE_GLOBAL_LNG_INC___Logo.jpg

 

