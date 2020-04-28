Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Vaporesso is taking actions to fight against the epidemic of COVID-19

comunicati

Vaporesso is taking actions to fight against the epidemic of COVID-19

28.04.2020 - 08:45

0

— Although the numbers of infected cases are still rising, we need to have faith that as long as we are united in our efforts, we will not be defeated. What we have to focus on now is staying calm, staying safe, respecting social distancing and sanitation measures, and helping others however we can.  -- Niki Zhang, Marketing Director of Vaporesso

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaporesso as a well-recognized vaping brand, which was created by the world-leading atomization company SMOORE in 2015, is taking action to assist its customers in getting through the tough start of 2020. Facing the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, Vaporesso has purchased over 100,000 masks and sent them to distributors, V shops, online influencers, and official website users for free.

Currently, Vaporesso is concerned with the emergence of epidemics overseas and has formulated a series of preventive measures for partners and customers.

Firstly, multiple online seminars have been held by Vaporesso to share information regarding China's epidemic status and prevention measures after work resumption, clarifying how to run the business in the current circumstances.

Secondly, Vaporesso provides customers with information package services and uses several platforms like their website and social media accounts to distribute manuals and live stream to raise awareness about epidemic prevention.

Vaporesso is also concerned with the emotional well-being of its customers, they're producing entertainment content and videos to show their support and urge people to "Stay safe! Together we will get through this!".

Staying home with your OSMALL Kits

Vaporesso evoked people's awareness of the importance of staying home. Allied with other online platforms, Vaporesso has more than 10,000 OSMALL kits prepared for its customers to help them chill during the staying. Available from April 15th to May 15th, vapers who have reached the legal vaping age can get a chance to receive the OSMALL for free.

Additional Initiatives above Vaporesso

As the parent company of Vaporesso, SMOORE is cooperating with AIM ImmunoTech during the critical period of the global fight against the epidemic, jointly entered into a Material Transfer and Research Agreement (MTA) and currently are developing the atomization treatment method of Ampligen drugs. Ampligen has potential as a prophylactic/early-onset therapeutic against COVID-19. (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/aim-immunotech-shenzhen-smoore-technology-170000604.html?guccounter=1) It has been approved for ME / CFS in Argentina and has undergone phase 3 clinical trials in the United States.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160210/vaporesso.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli. Cosa cambia

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Mediagallery

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 28 aprile 2020 Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” queste le parole del Sindaco di Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, in un video pubblicato sul suo profilo facebook in cui commenta le decisioni del Governo in merito alla Fase 2. Facebook Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio Ritorna il coronavirus a Vo’. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo al virus, il contagio sarebbe probabilmente avvenuto tramite i famigliari che lavorano fuori dal paese. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid Il Vescovo di Vicenza, Beniamino Pizziol, ha chiesto ai parroci di donare una mensilità del loro stipendio alle persone in difficoltà a causa del coronavirus. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa
La pausa

Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa

Il premier Giuseppe Conte, nel tour di oggi martedì 28 aprile, era senza il suo portavoce. Accanto a lui mancava Rocco Casalino che non lo ha seguito a Genova, Piacenza, Lodi e Cremona. Per approfondire leggi anche: Il premier Conte a Milano e Genova Il mistero dell'assenza di Casalino, è stato svelato da questo video de iltempo.it - del tutto casuale - in piazza del Pantheon. Un gruppo di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

"Demolition. Amare e vivere”, va in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.15 su Rai5, senza interruzioni pubblicitarie e anche in lingua originale. Mentre prova a superare ...

28.04.2020

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Torna stasera, martedì 28 aprile 2020, il programma de La7, DiMartedì. Tra gli ospiti di Giovanni Floris annunciati sui canali social per questo appuntamento televisivo, ci ...

28.04.2020

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Televisione

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Si parlerà, come tema centrale, dell'emergenza “Coronavirus” oggi  #cartabianca, in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.20 su Rai3.Una puntata ricca di ospiti. Ecco le ...

28.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33