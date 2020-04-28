Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based e-Commerce Platform

comunicati

SCS Makes Establishing a Company and Accounting Easier for Clients with Cloud-based e-Commerce Platform

28.04.2020 - 08:45

0

The accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind in Singapore, enables SCS clients to incorporate companies, see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports online, with more services available soon.

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd ("SCS"), a leading Singapore-based CPA firm, has advanced to its next step of streamlining service offerings with a new cloud-based e-commerce platform, in light of the Singapore Government's SMEs Go Digital programme.

The accounting e-commerce platform, the first of its kind, enables SCS clients to see prices and order a full range of XBRL reports. The familiar e-commerce interface integrated into the company's website brings accounting to the next level, eliminating time-consuming back-and-forth between the firm and its clients while making prices and fees transparent.

"We are always looking for ways to make accounting simple. As a specialist for start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), we must streamline our accounting services to help them stay compliant and competitive without disrupting their day-to-day operations," said Alan Chang, Managing Director of SCS.

"With the adoption of cloud accounting software, we have been able to make reporting procedures much more efficient and generate consistent financial reports for our clients without breaking the bank," Chang added.

The digital transformation of its services has also propelled SCS to offer cost-effective plans to its SME clients, who need to reallocate resources to growth goals.

SMEs employ two-thirds of Singapore's workforce and contribute nearly half of the country's GDP, according to the Singapore Infocom Media Development Authority (IMDA).

IMDA's SMEs Go Digital programme aims at developing SME-friendly Industry Digital Plans to help these businesses seize growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Understanding SMEs' needs to focus on more pressing areas of operations SCS aims to support them to become agile with automated processes to achieve productivity, while ensuring compliance requirements.

Going paperless for accounting transactions not only removes the costs of printing and postage and speeds up the payment process, but also enhances SCS' and its clients' ESG commitment by reducing paper waste.

In addition, for the first time, SCS' online services include helping businesses incorporate a company and open a bank account in Singapore without travelling, significantly saving paperwork, time and money for customers. Phase 2 of SCS digital expansion will see the gradual introduction of new accounting and tax related services to the platform, ensuring ease and convenience for companies looking to digitise their operations.

To incorporate a new company or to order accounting services with ease, please visit SCS' new website at https://scs-cpa.com/

About SCS

Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd (SCS) is a Singapore-based CPA firm with over 20 years of combined experience. The company provides professional bookkeeping and accounting outsource services, corporate and personal income tax, goods and services tax (GST), payroll, company incorporation and other compliance expert services.

SCS is a Registered Filing Agent with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (ACRA).

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli. Cosa cambia

Menchetti resiste col pane e 260 in cassa integrazione nei locali. Obiettivo: riprenderli

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, nuovo decreto: i codici Ateco delle attività che possono riaprire dal 4 maggio

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Coronavirus, esce di casa e fa sesso con l'amante positiva. Poi porta il virus in famiglia

Mediagallery

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 28 aprile 2020 Gori (sind. Bergamo): “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” “Fase 2 prudente, bisogna stare ancora attenti” queste le parole del Sindaco di Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, in un video pubblicato sul suo profilo facebook in cui commenta le decisioni del Governo in merito alla Fase 2. Facebook Giorgio Gori Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Torna il coronavirus a Vo’ in Veneto. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo, il servizio Ritorna il coronavirus a Vo’. Un ragazzo è risultato positivo al virus, il contagio sarebbe probabilmente avvenuto tramite i famigliari che lavorano fuori dal paese. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid

(Agenzia Vista) Veneto, 28 aprile 2020 Vescovo di Vicenza invita i parroci a donare il loro stipendio per emergenza covid Il Vescovo di Vicenza, Beniamino Pizziol, ha chiesto ai parroci di donare una mensilità del loro stipendio alle persone in difficoltà a causa del coronavirus. Courtesy Reteveneta Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa
La pausa

Giuseppe Conte in tour abbandonato dal portavoce, Rocco Casalino sorpreso a Roma con la spesa

Il premier Giuseppe Conte, nel tour di oggi martedì 28 aprile, era senza il suo portavoce. Accanto a lui mancava Rocco Casalino che non lo ha seguito a Genova, Piacenza, Lodi e Cremona. Per approfondire leggi anche: Il premier Conte a Milano e Genova Il mistero dell'assenza di Casalino, è stato svelato da questo video de iltempo.it - del tutto casuale - in piazza del Pantheon. Un gruppo di ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile, su Rai5 il film "Demolition. Amare e Vivere" senza interruzioni pubblicitarie

"Demolition. Amare e vivere”, va in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.15 su Rai5, senza interruzioni pubblicitarie e anche in lingua originale. Mentre prova a superare ...

28.04.2020

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Televisione

Stasera in tv 28 aprile: DiMartedì su La7, ospiti e anticipazioni. Anche la virologa Capua, Renzi e Speranza

Torna stasera, martedì 28 aprile 2020, il programma de La7, DiMartedì. Tra gli ospiti di Giovanni Floris annunciati sui canali social per questo appuntamento televisivo, ci ...

28.04.2020

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Televisione

Cartabianca stasera in tv su Rai3: ospiti e anticipazioni dell'appuntamento di martedì 28 aprile

Si parlerà, come tema centrale, dell'emergenza “Coronavirus” oggi  #cartabianca, in onda stasera martedì 28 aprile alle 21.20 su Rai3.Una puntata ricca di ospiti. Ecco le ...

28.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33