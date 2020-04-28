Edicola

Avidity Science™ Expands Water Purification Leadership Via Acquisition of Cascada™ and Operations Investment in Asia

28.04.2020 - 15:15

WATERFORD, Wisconsin, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Avidity Science announces significant steps in expanding its global leadership in water purification solutions via the acquisition of the Cascada Lab Water Purification product line from Pall® China and establishing manufacturing and distribution operations in Jiaxing, China. These investments expand Avidity's portfolio of water purification solutions for science and provide regional capabilities to enhance its support of both its life sciences and biomedical research customers throughout Asia.

"We are excited about our investments as they add critical products, capabilities, and services to our industry-leading water purification portfolio," said Doug Lohse, chief executive officer, Avidity Science. "With the addition of manufacturing and distribution capacity in China, we will now be able to support the rapid growth of life-saving research throughout Asia."

The Cascada™ Lab Water Purification product line brings a full complement of water purification solutions for all water types used in Life Sciences research. "The portfolio offers a unique combination of flexible, secure pretreatment design, dual water quality models covering all water types, and informative operator interfaces which aligns with our customers' needs," said Tim McDougle, managing director and head of Avidity's Global Lab Water business.

"We are pleased with this transaction and are confident that Avidity Science will continue supporting our Cascada customers with strong product and service offerings. We are excited for our Cascada associates to join the growing Avidity Science team and ensuring a smooth business transition," said Allen Li, vice president and general manager, Pall China.

Avidity's operations in Jiaxing provide manufacturing and distribution capacity for its lab water range and biomedical solutions, including the Edstrom™ portfolio. The new entity, Avidity Science Zhejiang Co. Ltd., also enables a substantial increase in its commercial and service teams, which will provide customers across Asia dedicated support options. "With the rapid growth of biomedical research in Asia, it is critical that Avidity can deliver quality products and timely support to safeguard the valuable research studies being conducted in the region," said Laura Sarlin, vice president and head of Avidity's Global Biomedical business.

Lohse concluded, "These investments represent another critical step in achieving our Vision of enabling science to improve the quality of life. With four acquisitions and a major capacity expansion in three years, Avidity Science has established a diversified solution portfolio and global footprint strengthening our position as a trusted partner to the research community."

About Avidity Science

Avidity Science is a worldwide leader in water purification systems and laboratory equipment for scientific research and healthcare facilities. Since 1969, our mission has been to enable science to improve the quality of life. With operations in the United States, Europe and Asia, we are a trusted partner to the global research community through unrivaled technology and support.

For more information about these investments and our company, please visit www.AvidityScience.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159468/Full_Line_v6.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716246/Avidity_Science_Logo.jpg

