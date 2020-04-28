Huami Amazfit X Smartwatch with 92° Curved Display, Titanium Unibody and Button Free Design Goes on Sale by Crowdfunding

The Future-leading Smartwatch Finally Comes to Business and Fitness Elites, Making Your Wearable Look Distinguished

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amazfit X Smartwatch with curved AMOLED screen and button free design by Huami (NYSE: HMI) finally went on sale by crowdfunding on Indiegogo after making its name known by the world at IFA 2019. The crowdfunding price starts at USD 149, comparably an appealing order for the first biters such as business, fitness elites and Amazfit fans.

Featuring a button-free design with a 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display, titanium alloy uni-body, the Huami self-developed BioTracker™ PPG optical sensor, as well as a 7-day uninterrupted usage on a single charge[1], the futuristic Amazfit X is setting a new trend in smart wearables industry since its launch in Berlin.

Big Curved AMOLED Display, Making Your Wearable Look Distinguished

Designed for business avant-garde, Amazfit X dedicates to surpassing the mainstream smartwatch functionalities. The cutting-edge Amazfit X features 2.07-inch AMOLED display curved at 92° curvatures to fit your wrist, while offering much more screen space. A 3-segment-motherboard connected through flexible circuit in order to adapt the device's curves. A friendly larger visionary experience for Apps can be organized to your daily use, and less scrolling to find what you need. The 326ppi HD resolution display shows 100% NTSC color saturation and peak screen brightness of 400 nits.

Fine Glass and Titanium Unibody, and the Button Free Experience at the First Touch

The Amazfit X features a minimalistic design that does away with buttons and watch crowns that can dig on your wrist. Instead this watch stays sleek with a pressure button that helps you access everything with a press of your finger.

Thanks to a force-sensing sensor, the first noteworthy design of Amazfit X is titanium alloy unibody without any buttons. Users can complete the operation through the force-sensing button on the right side of the watch. It responds to your touch with textured, natural vibrations, so your fingertips know they're in control.

The Amazfit X is made with a level of precision you'd expect from a finely crafted watch. The curved screen cover glass is required to be heated at 700°C. Then a 6-step bending process should be taken until the Amazfit X reaches a 92° super arc that wraps comfortably around your wrist. The TC4 titanium alloy, with high strength and excellent corrosion resistance, is used as material in aerospace with the purpose of weight reduction. Amazift X makes the metal with glass together in less than 39g with short fluoro-rubber strap, despite complicated high making-cost in the process.

Resonating with global pioneers to further activate a business and fitness lifestyle, 3D Corning Gorilla glass and anti-fingerprint coating makes Amazfit X scratch resistant and easy to keep clean, and more exquisite watch faces can be downloaded from Amazfit App.

Stress Level and More Precise Monitoring for the Health Driven Goal

Amazfit X is designed with the reliable heart rate monitoring system, reaching your fitness goals and health management effectively. Equipped with Huami self-developed BioTracker™ PPG optical sensor, Amazfit X supports high-precision 24/7 continuous heart rate measurement with heart rate zones.

Amazfit X can also detect stress 4 level when the user is feeling tense through heart rate variability. It monitors your heart rate throughout the day and will give you updates on where your stress levels are: Relaxed, Normal, Medium, and High.

Amazfit X brings the PAI™ Health technology for the elite users. The PAI incorporates the algorithm that can motivate you to move with meaning with a simple goal that is personalized to each user's experience. It tracks all of your activity based on your heart rate data and translates it into an easy-to-understand score giving you the health effects of your exercise. It is a single actionable metric, which can make sense of heart rate and an easy way to see if you're doing enough exercise to stay healthy. According to the HUNT Fitness Study[2] research results, keeping your PAI value above 100 will help reduce the risk of death by cardiovascular disease and increase life expectancy.

Besides PAI, Amazfit X featured with SpO2 sensor which can measure oxygen levels or oxygen saturation in your blood[3]. And the 6-axis IMU, along with the curved body can track your data more precisely.

Complete with a GPS+GLONASS dual-satellite positioning system, you can easily track your route even when you travel abroad through Amazfit X.

7 Days for A Single Charge and Just Fit All the Ways You Move

This innovative Amazfit X features a 200mAh curved lithium battery lasts 7-days on a single charge[4].

Amazfit X provides 9 sports modes that support outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, open water swimming, pool swimming, elliptical trainer, indoor fitness and treadmill. Its 5ATM water resistant[5] design also allows you to advance activities under water, keeping track of your performance in open water swimming or triathlons is made easier than ever.

Amazfit X looks like a band but is a real smartwatch. When connected to the smartphone, it supports notifications push from SMS messages, emails, calendar and all contents will be displayed on the display. Built-in apps are also available for easy access. It allows Bluetooth music control to directly operate watch while exercising without having to pull out your phone.

Pricing and availability

Amazfit X will be available in 28th April on Indiegogo: shorturl.at/eoEO0. Suggested crowdfunding price starts at USD149.

Huami Amazfit X Smartwatch will be available globally without shipping fee. Limited super early bird is offered. The crowdfunding prices will be the lowest, and will soon go up after the campaign end.

Specifications

[1]Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage.

[2]HUNT Fitness Study: This study was a sub-project of the HUNT study, and was led by Professor Ulrik Wisloff of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The HUNT study lasted over 35 years and involved more than 230,000 participants.

[3]This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition

[4]Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to test conditions and usage

[5]Waterproofing is tested according to the GB/T 30106-2013 standard, and meets the 5ATM atmospheric pressure waterproofing standard. The Amazfit X has passed testing by the National Watch Quality Supervision and Inspection Center.

[6]Tests conducted in-lab, battery life may vary according to usage, settings, and other factors.

