Eyes on Chengdu '2nd Short Video Competition - Tianfu Through the Lens' kicks off

Eyes on Chengdu '2nd Short Video Competition - Tianfu Through the Lens' kicks off

28.04.2020 - 19:15

28.04.2020 - 19:15

CHENGDU, China, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Short Video Competition - Tianfu Through the Lens, hosted by National Business Daily, kicks off Tuesday, and is calling for global talents to focus their lenses on Chengdu, a renowned cultural city.

Backed by big names like Alibaba Pictures, Bona Film, Bilibili, and Douyin, the competition this year is themed on "Chengdu, Once Here, Never Leave!" With prize money of nearly 1 million yuan, the competition is convening creative works about the southwest China metropolis from short videos teams and individuals around the world.

There is no limit on the genre, subject matter or length of the videos. The competition also provides five sub-themes for consideration: love in Chengdu as you see it; Chengdu as life aesthetics; settling down in Chengdu for spiritual peace; finding romance in Chengdu; fulfilling young ambition in Chengdu.

The deadline for video submission is July 20. Shortlisting will be conducted from late July to mid-August. 10 works will be selected during a second round of review in August for the final contest, which will be held at a time during late August to September.

There will be six awards for the main competition with prizes ranging from 50,000 yuan to 250,000 yuan. Besides, there are four awards for nominations in the final contest, as well as certain number of awards for works in the shortlist.

The jury comprises of five professionals, including renowned TV and film playwright and producer Mark Zaslove, vice chairman of the China Film Association Ren Zhonglun, and prize-winning director Jiang Qinmin. To better assess the commercial values of videos in competition, the jury also includes Chen Yuchuan, chief investment officer of private equity firm HDQH Fund, and Nie Yangde, CEO of Onion Group which is the operator of Youtube sensation Ms Yeah.

"The competition last year was an exciting and eye-opening experience to me," Mark Zaslove said. Mark is the winner of two Emmy Awards and served as a jury member last year, "I'm looking forward to the second Tianfu Through the Lens!"

Notably, the competition also offers startup fund for certain participants. A committee will review the documents submitted by applicants and select scripts eligible for financial support based on standards including their creativity, the relevance to the themes, and the qualification of the team/individual.

NBD By Li Menglin

