Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS to launch COVID-19 Rapid Molecular Assay

comunicati

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS to launch COVID-19 Rapid Molecular Assay

29.04.2020 - 10:15

0

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEASUN BIOMATERIALS announced on 1 May that they are about to release their second COVID-19 assay "AQ-TOP COVID-19 Rapid Detection Kit" just after the completion of FDA EUA (April-27) of their U-TOP COVID-19 Real-Time Detection Kit.

Analytical Speed, Sensitivity and Specificity of the conventional molecular methods were enhanced with AQ-TOP technology through the combination of isothermal amplification and PNA (Peptide Nucleic Acid) detection probe, which has high accurate binding efficiency to the target nucleic acid.

This kit targets ORF1ab gene of SARS-CoV-2 with an endogenous control human RNase P gene. The kit obtained CE-IVD marking in March, and now examinations of an export approval of MFDS (Korea's Ministry of Food & Drug Safety) and the FDA EUA are underway.

CEO Hee-Kyung Park said, "Customers don't need to purchase an additional equipment. The existing real-time PCR instrument which is frequently used for COVID-19 diagnosis can be used as it is. The average number of specimens that can be tested per unit (12 hours per day) is 3,400, which is 5-6 times faster than before. Currently, as COVID-19 is rapidly spreading globally and re-infection is reported frequently, we will produce more than 200,000 tests per day to deliver as fast as possible. As soon as the permit for the AQ-TOP COVID-19 Rapid Detection Kit has been completed, the kit will be provided globally and with the advantage that the rapid COVID-19 diagnosis will contribute to quick follow-up."

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS is currently distributing its real-time PCR based "U-TOP COVID-19 Detection Kit" which acquired CE-IVD marking, Certificate of Free Sales of MFDS (in February) and the FDA-EUA (on April-27), to overseas including Europe and the Middle Eastern countries.

About SEASUN BIOMATERIALS

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS is an in vitro diagnostic company that develops molecular diagnostic platforms of infection diseases, cancer as well as genetic and epigenetic disorders.

We develop and commercialize innovative real-time PCR-based diagnostic platforms through the development of our proprietary technologies to provide more advanced molecular diagnostic services.  

www.seasunbio.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1161106/3.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Coronavirus, allarme in Gb: nuova sindrome si diffonde tra i bambini. Primi morti sotti i cinque anni

Coronavirus, allarme in Gb: nuova sindrome si diffonde tra i bambini. Primi morti sotti i cinque anni

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini e il messaggio alla cantante che si esibisce nel concerto evento

Barbara d'Urso, video con Laura Pausini  e messaggio alla cantante

Mediagallery

Approvato scostamento di bilancio, il voto della Camera

Approvato scostamento di bilancio, il voto della Camera

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 29 aprile 2020 Approvato scostamento di bilancio, il voto della Camera La Camera dei Deputati ha approvato lo scostamento di bilancio (Def). Le immagini del voto in aula Camera WebTv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Rizzoli (Ass. Lombardia): “Nella regione cala il numero di ricoverati”

Rizzoli (Ass. Lombardia): “Nella regione cala il numero di ricoverati”

(Agenzia Vista) Lombardia, 29 aprile 2020 Rizzoli (Ass. Lombardia): “Nella regione cala il numero di ricoverati” “Nella regione cala il numero di ricoverati” queste le parole di Melania Rizzoli (assessore all’Istruzione, Formazione e Lavoro della Lombardia) durante la conferenza stampa sull’aggiornamento dei contagi. Facebook Lombardia Notizie Online Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Brugnaro in piazza San Marco: “Da Venezia un urlo forte, dobbiamo ripartire”

Brugnaro in piazza San Marco: “Da Venezia un urlo forte, dobbiamo ripartire”

(Agenzia Vista) Venezia, 29 aprile 2020 Brugnaro in piazza San Marco: “Da Venezia un urlo forte, dobbiamo ripartire” “Da Venezia un urlo forte, dobbiamo ripartire” queste le parole di Luigi Brugnaro, sindaco di Venezia, sulle misure adottate dal Governo per la Fase 2. Facebook Luigi Brugnaro Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev, 29 aprile 2020

 
"E.T. l'extra-terrestre", un film iconico: record, premi, incassi, curiosità e lo spot sequel
CINEMA

"E.T. l'extra-terrestre", un film iconico: record, premi, incassi, curiosità e lo spot sequel

"E.T. L'extra-terrestre" è un film di fantascienza del 1982 diretto da Steven Spielberg. Ha collezionato primati, record e successi. Innumerevoli le curiosità su una pellicola diventa un'icona del cinema (stasera in tv, clicca qui). Per l'American Film Institute è al 24° posto  nella classifica dei migliori cento film statunitensi di tutti i tempi. Ha vinto quattro premi Oscar (miglior sonoro, ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"E.T. l'extra-terrestre", un film iconico: record, premi, incassi, curiosità e lo spot sequel

CINEMA

"E.T. l'extra-terrestre", un film iconico: record, premi, incassi, curiosità e lo spot sequel

"E.T. L'extra-terrestre" è un film di fantascienza del 1982 diretto da Steven Spielberg. Ha collezionato primati, record e successi. Innumerevoli le curiosità su una ...

29.04.2020

Elettra Lamborghini e la sorella Ginevra: foto e video musicale mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Elettra Lamborghini e la sorella Ginevra: foto e video musicale mozzafiato

Da una parte Elettra, autentica star del web e dei social, esuberante, sensuale e goliardica (guarda qui). Dall'altra Ginevra, apparentemente più riservata, ma altrettanto ...

29.04.2020

Stasera in tv 29 aprile: "Il ribelle Starred up" su Rai4, thriller da una storia vera: la trama del film

Televisione

Stasera in tv 29 aprile: "Il ribelle Starred up" su Rai4, thriller da una storia vera. La trama del film

E' mercoledì e su Rai4 (canale 21 del digitale terrestre) torna l'appuntamento con il ciclo cinematografico Thriller in Europe, dedicato alle più interessanti novità del ...

29.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33