Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Beezy further strengthens its presence in France

comunicati

Beezy further strengthens its presence in France

30.04.2020 - 08:15

0

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beezy Inc., the all-in-one intelligent workplace solution for Office 365, is pleased to announce that Simon Berna has joined the company's sales team as Sales Executive for France. 

Based in Lyon, he will cover France and the French-speaking regions of Switzerland and Belgium.

With extensive experience in the digital workplace market, Simon will help Beezy clients with digital transformation projects, focused on digital workplace solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft SharePoint. 

Simon will be responsible for making sure existing customers' needs are met while developing new partners in his sales region. His appointment supports the company's strategic direction of strengthening customer relationships, as well as expanding global sales support.

"With multiple new initiatives and a clear product roadmap in place that aligns with the fast-growing French market," said Simon, "this is a great time to join Beezy. I'm excited to be part of the team and honored to work for such a well-respected company in the digital workplace industry."

"I look forward to working with my customers and helping them find the best solutions that will help them accelerate their workforce productivity and collaboration."

Prior to joining Beezy, Simon worked in multiple sales roles for a specialist Microsoft services company. His background includes over 10 years of experience in the digital workplace and Microsoft environment, expanding his skill set and expertise within enterprise software, intranet systems, and change management.

Ritse Klink, Beezy COO, commented, "Simon is a great fit for this position. I'm confident that his experience and knowledge will help cultivate our customer-centric sales model and drive our company goals. We're delighted to have him on board as a key contributor."

Simon attended the Business Technology Engineering program at Euridis Business School. And is passionate about new technologies, the world of gaming/streaming, and an active member of the Microsoft communities. 

About BeezyBeezy is the all-in-one Intelligent Workplace for Microsoft Office 365 and Teams. By extending the Microsoft productivity stack, we empower users to communicate, share, and collaborate better, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.

Large customers such as MBDA, Amundi, Banco Santander, IHS Markit, and many more now benefit from the full functionality of an intelligent, modern digital workplace that brings together collaboration, communication, knowledge, and processes.

Contact informationYou can reach Simon Berna directly at +33 749205012 or at simon.berna@beezy.net.For media or press inquiries about Beezy, please contact info@beezy.net.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162042/Beezy_Simon_Berna_Sales_Executive_France.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/507658/beezy_dark_motto_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Coronavirus Toscana, dal primo maggio si può tornare a correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: ecco le regole

Toscana, dal 1° maggio si può correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: le regole

Mediagallery

Salvini a Conte: basta chiacchiere, saremo in Aula fino ai fatti

Salvini a Conte: basta chiacchiere, saremo in Aula fino ai fatti

Roma, 30 apr. (askanews) - Per il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini, è importante continua a occupare le aule parlamentari fin quando il governo non daràà quelle che definisce "risposte concrete" agli italiani in merito all'emergenza Coronavirus. "Dormire in quest'Aula, lo faremo fino a che in quest'Aula non si daranno risposte concrete agli italiani: basta chiacchiere, basta parole. La prossima ...

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 30 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 30 APRILE

Roma, 30 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo dell'emergenza coronavirus il 30 aprile. In India un meccanico costruisce la prima moto con il distanziamento sociale per portare la figlia a scuola Un meccanico indiano ha costruito una moto con un distanziamento di un metro tra il conducente e il passeggero, un'idea geniale per rispettare le misure di sicurezza necessarie ai tempi della ...

 
I terrazzi dell'Avana i nuovi palcoscenici delle star cubane

I terrazzi dell'Avana i nuovi palcoscenici delle star cubane

L'Avana, 30 apr. (askanews) - Sui tetti dell'Avana atleti e artisti portano avanti i loro sogni: Adrian Sanchez, ballerino del Cuba national ballet, fa salti e piroette, William Roblejo suona il violino, Leydi Laura Moya, atleta di pentathlon, si esercita per il tiro a segno in vista delle Olimpiadi, e Daniel Gregorich, lottatore greco-romano, calma la sua ansia allenandosi anche lui e pensando ...

 
Francia, Fase 2 con 10 metri di distanziamento tra runner o bici

Francia, Fase 2 con 10 metri di distanziamento tra runner o bici

Parigi, 30 apr. (askanews) - Dieci metri minimo: sarà la distanza da rispettare tra due runnero o ciclisti a partire dall'11 maggio nella Francia della Fase due. Lo ha annunciato la ministra dello Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, precisando che la ripresa di attività in spazi chiusi o di sport di gruppo per ora non è prevista. "Le attività dovranno rispettare severamente i criteri di distanziamento tra ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Programmi e film stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: Pirati dei Caraibi, Vivi e Lascia Vivere e Fantozzi fra le idee

Televisione

Programmi e film stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: Pirati dei Caraibi, Vivi e Lascia Vivere e Fantozzi fra le idee

Un giovedì sera davanti alla tv, quello di oggi giovedì 30 aprile 2020, che propone interessanti programmi e film agli italiani in casa per il lockdown. Diamo uno sguardo a ...

30.04.2020

Ascolti tv 29 aprile 2020, Tu sì que vales: la replica vale quasi 4 milioni di telespettatori

Televisione

Ascolti tv 29 aprile 2020, Tu sì que vales: la replica vale quasi 4 milioni di telespettatori

Ascolti tv della prima serata di ieri, mercoledì 29 aprile 2020. La replica di "Tu sì que vales" su Canale 5 ha sfiorato i 4 milioni di spettatori. Un risultato migliore del ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33