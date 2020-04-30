Edicola

Stonebranch Universal Connector for SAP Technology Now Available on SAP® App Center

30.04.2020 - 08:15

Businesses using SAP® solutions can now orchestrate and automate business processes and background workloads

ATLANTA, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonebranch today announced that its Universal Connector app for SAP technology is now available for free trial and purchase on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Stonebranch Universal Connector is designed to smoothly integrate with SAP HANA® or SAP NetWeaver® to any workload automation or job scheduling solution as well as Stonebranch's own suite of IT automation solutions.

"The Stonebranch Universal Connector for SAP technology is perfect for IT teams looking to orchestrate critical SAP IT processes as part of a holistic IT automation initiative," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO of Stonebranch. "By making the Stonebranch Universal Connector available on SAP App Center, we have essentially opened the door for customers using SAP solutions who want to control all IT workloads, manage file transfers, and simplify tasks like SAP system copy from a single automation platform."

The Stonebranch IT automation suite, Universal Automation Center (UAC), helps organizations automate, manage, and orchestrate IT processes. With the Stonebranch Universal Connector, businesses using SAP solutions can now tap into the power of UAC to holistically control IT workflows across multiple platforms and business applications, regardless of where the data resides. This is all done from a single SaaS or on-premises-based platform, providing control across the entire IT environment. Stonebranch Universal Connector offers benefits including easy installation and maintenance, smooth connectivity to SAP NetWeaver® or SAP HANA®, real-time control and auditability, and end-to-end security and compliance.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,800 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. The solutions are SAP-validated and can be sorted by SAP product line, industry, solution type and use-case scenario, creating a seemingly endless supply of opportunities. Find, try, buy and manage SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

Stonebranch is an SAP silver partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About StonebranchStonebranch builds dynamic IT automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation, helping organizations achieve the highest possible Return on Automation. No matter the degree of automation, Stonebranch software is simple, modern, and secure. Using its universal automation platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions. Learn more at www.stonebranch.com.

SAP, SAP HANA, SAP NetWeaver and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information contact:

Scott.Davis@Stonebranch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089016/Stonebranch_Logo.jpg

