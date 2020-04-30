Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Risen Energy receives TÜV Rheinland TMP accreditation

comunicati

Risen Energy receives TÜV Rheinland TMP accreditation

30.04.2020 - 10:45

0

NINGBO, China, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhou Chicheng, vice president of solar Products at TÜV Rheinland and Zhang Yichi, general manager of modules, together with several of their colleagues, visited Risen Energy on April 27. During their visit, Zhang Yichi, on behalf of TÜV Rheinland, granted Risen Energy the qualification of TÜV Rheinland accredited TMP Laboratory. Executives from Risen Energy, including president Xie Jian, group senior R&D director Liu Yafeng and global customer service director Hu Yuhui, attended the licensing ceremony.

Over the past twelve months, TÜV Rheinland conducted multiple reviews of Risen Energy's technical capabilities in the areas of management systems, environment, staff and equipment based on IEC/ISO 17025 General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories and other technical requirements as per related test standards. As a result, Risen Energy was found to fully comply with its external laboratory management protocols. Hence, awarding of this qualification demonstrates Risen Energy's excellence in lab management and testing. 

Risen Energy president Xie Jian said, "We are very pleased to be a TÜV Rheinland accredited TMP Laboratory, which not only showcases the qualifications of our industry-leading staff and equipment, facilities and environment, but demonstrates our strict requirements when it comes to product testing. We are looking forward to collaborating with TÜV Rheinland as we continue to drive the sustainable development of the industry."

Mr. Zhou added, "This recognition shows that in addition to a strong manufacturing capacity, Risen Energy also has high-level R&D and quality management capabilities, which are the marks of industry-leading manufacturing companies. We look forward to further enhancing continued exchanges and communications around the technology with TÜV Rheinland and to benefit from each other through ongoing collaborative efforts and also promote the healthy development of industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160711/Risen_Energy_TUV.jpg  

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Coronavirus Toscana, dal primo maggio si può tornare a correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: ecco le regole

Toscana, dal 1° maggio si può correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: le regole

Mediagallery

Salvini a Conte: basta chiacchiere, saremo in Aula fino ai fatti

Salvini a Conte: basta chiacchiere, saremo in Aula fino ai fatti

Roma, 30 apr. (askanews) - Per il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini, è importante continua a occupare le aule parlamentari fin quando il governo non daràà quelle che definisce "risposte concrete" agli italiani in merito all'emergenza Coronavirus. "Dormire in quest'Aula, lo faremo fino a che in quest'Aula non si daranno risposte concrete agli italiani: basta chiacchiere, basta parole. La prossima ...

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 30 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 30 APRILE

Roma, 30 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo dell'emergenza coronavirus il 30 aprile. In India un meccanico costruisce la prima moto con il distanziamento sociale per portare la figlia a scuola Un meccanico indiano ha costruito una moto con un distanziamento di un metro tra il conducente e il passeggero, un'idea geniale per rispettare le misure di sicurezza necessarie ai tempi della ...

 
I terrazzi dell'Avana i nuovi palcoscenici delle star cubane

I terrazzi dell'Avana i nuovi palcoscenici delle star cubane

L'Avana, 30 apr. (askanews) - Sui tetti dell'Avana atleti e artisti portano avanti i loro sogni: Adrian Sanchez, ballerino del Cuba national ballet, fa salti e piroette, William Roblejo suona il violino, Leydi Laura Moya, atleta di pentathlon, si esercita per il tiro a segno in vista delle Olimpiadi, e Daniel Gregorich, lottatore greco-romano, calma la sua ansia allenandosi anche lui e pensando ...

 
Francia, Fase 2 con 10 metri di distanziamento tra runner o bici

Francia, Fase 2 con 10 metri di distanziamento tra runner o bici

Parigi, 30 apr. (askanews) - Dieci metri minimo: sarà la distanza da rispettare tra due runnero o ciclisti a partire dall'11 maggio nella Francia della Fase due. Lo ha annunciato la ministra dello Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, precisando che la ripresa di attività in spazi chiusi o di sport di gruppo per ora non è prevista. "Le attività dovranno rispettare severamente i criteri di distanziamento tra ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Programmi e film stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: Pirati dei Caraibi, Vivi e Lascia Vivere e Fantozzi fra le idee

Televisione

Programmi e film stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: Pirati dei Caraibi, Vivi e Lascia Vivere e Fantozzi fra le idee

Un giovedì sera davanti alla tv, quello di oggi giovedì 30 aprile 2020, che propone interessanti programmi e film agli italiani in casa per il lockdown. Diamo uno sguardo a ...

30.04.2020

Ascolti tv 29 aprile 2020, Tu sì que vales: la replica vale quasi 4 milioni di telespettatori

Televisione

Ascolti tv 29 aprile 2020, Tu sì que vales: la replica vale quasi 4 milioni di telespettatori

Ascolti tv della prima serata di ieri, mercoledì 29 aprile 2020. La replica di "Tu sì que vales" su Canale 5 ha sfiorato i 4 milioni di spettatori. Un risultato migliore del ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33