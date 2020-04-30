Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

24Tidy acquired the world's largest laundry factory during the economic recovery of Chinese consumer market

comunicati

24Tidy acquired the world's largest laundry factory during the economic recovery of Chinese consumer market

30.04.2020 - 10:45

0

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29th, 24Tidy (Shanghai) Network Technology Inc. announced its 950 million RMB acquisition of Tiantian Laundry (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. in its strategy press conference in Beijing. As one of the largest online life services companies in China, 24Tidy has served over 12 million families with its excellent services that include laundry, flower, etc. Tiantian has been a famous brand in the laundry industry since 1991 and owns the largest centralized smart laundry factory in the world.

While many industries are suffering during the epidemic, the online economy has experienced dramatic growth since the beginning of 2020. When people keeping stay at home because of COVID-19, online services have been used by more and more customers covering all ages in China. 

The founder of 24Tidy, Yao Zongchang said, "24Tidy and Tiantian Laundry had reached the agreement before the epidemic. The outbreak of COVID-19 accelerated our pace to restructure the whole industry while the increasing domestic demands also accelerated the strategic upgrading of 24Tidy." The online laundry market remains a blue ocean area and obviously 24Tidy seized the timing to make the right move. 24Tidy has provided professional online washing and disinfection services for more than 1.5 million families with a remarkable growth performance since the outbreak of COVID-19. The average daily active users of 24Tidy App increased by 200% compared with the same period of last year with a continuous upward trend. Also, core technology like AI algorithm used to optimize user experience and customize service by analyzing diversified big data from user consumer behaviors, helps 24Tidy maintain its competitiveness.

There are more than 400 thousand laundry shops in China and most of them are operated by very traditional business mode with small production unit behind the front desk. The old way makes the business owners run the business inefficiently with high cost burden, unable to guarantee high quality of the service and also take great risks of potential pollution to the local communities. This acquisition will make 24Tidy fundamentally lead small laundry business owners to update their business model with empowerment by information system and centralized supply chain, and eventually to resolve those risky issues.

The epidemic will enhance public awareness of health and personal hygiene, which will advance customer's preferences on professional washing and disinfection of clothing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162186/24Tidy.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Coronavirus Toscana, dal primo maggio si può tornare a correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: ecco le regole

Toscana, dal 1° maggio si può correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: le regole

Mediagallery

Salvini a Conte: basta chiacchiere, saremo in Aula fino ai fatti

Salvini a Conte: basta chiacchiere, saremo in Aula fino ai fatti

Roma, 30 apr. (askanews) - Per il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini, è importante continua a occupare le aule parlamentari fin quando il governo non daràà quelle che definisce "risposte concrete" agli italiani in merito all'emergenza Coronavirus. "Dormire in quest'Aula, lo faremo fino a che in quest'Aula non si daranno risposte concrete agli italiani: basta chiacchiere, basta parole. La prossima ...

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 30 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 30 APRILE

Roma, 30 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo dell'emergenza coronavirus il 30 aprile. In India un meccanico costruisce la prima moto con il distanziamento sociale per portare la figlia a scuola Un meccanico indiano ha costruito una moto con un distanziamento di un metro tra il conducente e il passeggero, un'idea geniale per rispettare le misure di sicurezza necessarie ai tempi della ...

 
I terrazzi dell'Avana i nuovi palcoscenici delle star cubane

I terrazzi dell'Avana i nuovi palcoscenici delle star cubane

L'Avana, 30 apr. (askanews) - Sui tetti dell'Avana atleti e artisti portano avanti i loro sogni: Adrian Sanchez, ballerino del Cuba national ballet, fa salti e piroette, William Roblejo suona il violino, Leydi Laura Moya, atleta di pentathlon, si esercita per il tiro a segno in vista delle Olimpiadi, e Daniel Gregorich, lottatore greco-romano, calma la sua ansia allenandosi anche lui e pensando ...

 
Francia, Fase 2 con 10 metri di distanziamento tra runner o bici

Francia, Fase 2 con 10 metri di distanziamento tra runner o bici

Parigi, 30 apr. (askanews) - Dieci metri minimo: sarà la distanza da rispettare tra due runnero o ciclisti a partire dall'11 maggio nella Francia della Fase due. Lo ha annunciato la ministra dello Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, precisando che la ripresa di attività in spazi chiusi o di sport di gruppo per ora non è prevista. "Le attività dovranno rispettare severamente i criteri di distanziamento tra ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Programmi e film stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: Pirati dei Caraibi, Vivi e Lascia Vivere e Fantozzi fra le idee

Televisione

Programmi e film stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: Pirati dei Caraibi, Vivi e Lascia Vivere e Fantozzi fra le idee

Un giovedì sera davanti alla tv, quello di oggi giovedì 30 aprile 2020, che propone interessanti programmi e film agli italiani in casa per il lockdown. Diamo uno sguardo a ...

30.04.2020

Ascolti tv 29 aprile 2020, Tu sì que vales: la replica vale quasi 4 milioni di telespettatori

Televisione

Ascolti tv 29 aprile 2020, Tu sì que vales: la replica vale quasi 4 milioni di telespettatori

Ascolti tv della prima serata di ieri, mercoledì 29 aprile 2020. La replica di "Tu sì que vales" su Canale 5 ha sfiorato i 4 milioni di spettatori. Un risultato migliore del ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33