Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Trio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Enter into a Development Collaboration for a Novel Antibody Therapeutic

comunicati

Trio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Enter into a Development Collaboration for a Novel Antibody Therapeutic

30.04.2020 - 14:15

0

SAN DIEGO and SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("TRIO"), a cancer therapeutics company developing novel dual action antibody drugs, TRIObody™, and novel dual action antibody drug conjugates, TRIObody Drug Conjugate™ (TDC™) and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, are pleased to announce a development collaboration agreement to evaluate AJICAP™, a proprietary site-specific conjugation technology offered by Aji Bio-Pharma for the development of TDCs. The AJICAP technology will be used to conjugate a cytotoxic payload to TRIO's lead oncology candidate with TRIO evaluating functionality of the TDC.

TDCs are a first-in-class ADC with dual functionality. TRIO's dual action TDC utilizes targeted payload delivery to stop both tumor growth and immunosuppression. By generating a less immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, TDC enhances activation of tumor-specific immune effector cells further facilitating cancer cell destruction.

AJICAP is a robust site-specific conjugation technology compatible with varied antibody modalities. AJICAP's advantage is its "off-the-shelf" feature, allowing any antibody drug at any stage of development to be conjugated to drug-payloads of choice without the need to modify the sequence. In contrast to traditional Cys-maleimide and Lys-succinimide conjugation technologies, AJICAP conjugation is robust and generates ADCs with high yields.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Aji Bio-Pharma for evaluating AJICAP to develop our proprietary dual action TDC. The AJICAP conjugation technology marks a new beginning in the ADC field, allowing generation of ADCs with site-specific conjugation without change in antibody sequence, a rate-limiting step in the development of site-specific ADCs. Setting an early collaboration with Aji Bio-Pharma will ease our cGMP plans for clinical development," noted Dr. Shiva Bhowmik, Founder + CEO of Trio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Brian Mendelsohn, Director, Process Development and Technology Transfer at Aji Bio-Pharma stated, "AJICAP was developed to create novel ADCs with therapeutic window enhancements, while shortening the development timeline. We are excited to collaborate with TRIO as they advance TDC technology, developing a new class of ADCs. This collaboration marks a new avenue of development in the ADC field."

Dr. Tatsuya Okuzumi, Associate General Manager, Business Development, Ajinomoto Co, Inc., added, "We are very excited to collaborate with TRIO in the development of dual action ADCs. As a member of the Ajinomoto Group, Aji Bio-Pharma houses a talented and dedicated team of ADC scientists and strong CMC capabilities, which will benefit TRIO's development of this novel ADC."

About Trio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Trio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TRIO) is a privately held cancer therapeutics company incubating at QB3, University of California San Francisco. TRIO is developing first-in-class dual action antibody drug conjugates, TRIObody Drug Conjugate (TDC™), and dual action antibody drugs, TRIObody™, that stops both tumor growth and immunosuppression with and without payload delivery, respectively. TRIObody™ and TDC™ can synergize with current cancer drugs to improve efficacy.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing comprehensive development, cGMP manufacturing, and aseptic fill finish services for small and large molecule APIs and intermediates. Ajinomoto and Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including Corynex® protein expression technology, oligonucleotide synthesis, antibody drug conjugations (ADC), high potency APIs (HPAPI), biocatalysis, continuous flow manufacturing and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our client's needs. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a member of the Ajinomoto Group. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Coronavirus, la Lega occupa Camera e Senato. Il messaggio di Salvini e il video della protesta

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Fase 2, ecco quando e come usare il modello di autocertificazione per gli spostamenti

Coronavirus Toscana, dal primo maggio si può tornare a correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: ecco le regole

Toscana, dal 1° maggio si può correre, passeggiare e andare in bici: le regole

Mediagallery

Salvini a Conte: basta chiacchiere, saremo in Aula fino ai fatti

Salvini a Conte: basta chiacchiere, saremo in Aula fino ai fatti

Roma, 30 apr. (askanews) - Per il leader della Lega Matteo Salvini, è importante continua a occupare le aule parlamentari fin quando il governo non daràà quelle che definisce "risposte concrete" agli italiani in merito all'emergenza Coronavirus. "Dormire in quest'Aula, lo faremo fino a che in quest'Aula non si daranno risposte concrete agli italiani: basta chiacchiere, basta parole. La prossima ...

 
IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 30 APRILE

IL CORONAVIRUS NEL MONDO - 30 APRILE

Roma, 30 apr. (askanews) - Alcune immagini dal mondo dell'emergenza coronavirus il 30 aprile. In India un meccanico costruisce la prima moto con il distanziamento sociale per portare la figlia a scuola Un meccanico indiano ha costruito una moto con un distanziamento di un metro tra il conducente e il passeggero, un'idea geniale per rispettare le misure di sicurezza necessarie ai tempi della ...

 
I terrazzi dell'Avana i nuovi palcoscenici delle star cubane

I terrazzi dell'Avana i nuovi palcoscenici delle star cubane

L'Avana, 30 apr. (askanews) - Sui tetti dell'Avana atleti e artisti portano avanti i loro sogni: Adrian Sanchez, ballerino del Cuba national ballet, fa salti e piroette, William Roblejo suona il violino, Leydi Laura Moya, atleta di pentathlon, si esercita per il tiro a segno in vista delle Olimpiadi, e Daniel Gregorich, lottatore greco-romano, calma la sua ansia allenandosi anche lui e pensando ...

 
Francia, Fase 2 con 10 metri di distanziamento tra runner o bici

Francia, Fase 2 con 10 metri di distanziamento tra runner o bici

Parigi, 30 apr. (askanews) - Dieci metri minimo: sarà la distanza da rispettare tra due runnero o ciclisti a partire dall'11 maggio nella Francia della Fase due. Lo ha annunciato la ministra dello Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, precisando che la ripresa di attività in spazi chiusi o di sport di gruppo per ora non è prevista. "Le attività dovranno rispettare severamente i criteri di distanziamento tra ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

SOCIAL

Sabrina Salerno, la versione casalinga fa impazzire i fan su Instagram: fisico mozzafiato

Tornata in auge nell'ultimo Festival di Sanremo in cui ha condotto una delle serate, Sabrina Salerno va forte anche su social (su Instagram ha quasi 470mila followers). E in ...

30.04.2020

Programmi e film stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: Pirati dei Caraibi, Vivi e Lascia Vivere e Fantozzi fra le idee

Televisione

Programmi e film stasera in tv 30 aprile 2020: Pirati dei Caraibi, Vivi e Lascia Vivere e Fantozzi fra le idee

Un giovedì sera davanti alla tv, quello di oggi giovedì 30 aprile 2020, che propone interessanti programmi e film agli italiani in casa per il lockdown. Diamo uno sguardo a ...

30.04.2020

Ascolti tv 29 aprile 2020, Tu sì que vales: la replica vale quasi 4 milioni di telespettatori

Televisione

Ascolti tv 29 aprile 2020, Tu sì que vales: la replica vale quasi 4 milioni di telespettatori

Ascolti tv della prima serata di ieri, mercoledì 29 aprile 2020. La replica di "Tu sì que vales" su Canale 5 ha sfiorato i 4 milioni di spettatori. Un risultato migliore del ...

30.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33