New AACSB CEO is Academic Leader and Industry Advisor

30.04.2020 - 15:15

TAMPA, Florida, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces Caryn L. Beck-Dudley as its new president and CEO, effective June 2020. AACSB is the world's largest business education association and celebrates more than 100 years of excellence in higher education. The organization provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and learning and development services to business schools worldwide.

An experienced academic leader, management professor, and attorney, Beck-Dudley currently serves as dean of the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University, a position she has held since 2015. Prior to this role, she served as dean of the College of Business at Florida State University and the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University.

Beck-Dudley is a dedicated AACSB volunteer, including her current role as immediate past chair of the AACSB Board of Directors, a former accreditation and special committee member and chair, an event speaker, and a networking advocate. In recognition of her path-paving leadership, Beck-Dudley was recently awarded the Pat Flynn Distinguished Woman in Business Education Award by AACSB's Women Administrators in Management Education affinity group. She will be the first woman CEO at AACSB.

"It is a great privilege to join AACSB as we amplify the impact of business education," said Beck-Dudley. "AACSB's extensive network connects business schools' innovative research and management education with industry insight and partnerships to create positive societal impact. I am honored to serve AACSB and members in the delivery of quality education and workforce skills on a global scale."

In addition to teaching business law, employment law, and business ethics, Beck-Dudley has presented to large and small audiences on a variety of leadership, legal, and ethical topics. Her work is published in several journals including the American Business Law Journal where she served on the editorial board. She interacts frequently with leaders of Silicon Valley companies, reimagining how higher education can serve the workforce needs of the future.

"Caryn is a well-known strategic thinker, decisive leader, and influential voice in business education," said John A. Elliott, chair of the AACSB Board of Directors and interim provost at the University of Connecticut. "I am confident she will elevate the crucial role of AACSB and business education in preparing the next generation of great leaders."

Beck-Dudley holds a bachelor's degree in political science, magna cum laude, from Utah State University and a JD from the University of Idaho College of Law. She succeeds Tom Robinson, who has served as AACSB president and CEO since 2015 and announced his retirement in September 2019.

About AACSB International 

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1161036/C_Beck_Dudley.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492010/AACSB_International_Logo.jp

 

