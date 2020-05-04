Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

ASEAN Agrees Seven Tourism Cooperation Efforts Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

comunicati

ASEAN Agrees Seven Tourism Cooperation Efforts Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

04.05.2020 - 08:15

0

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN member countries agreed seven cooperation efforts on tourism sector as a mitigation measure towards the tourism sector which is considered as the hardest sector hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo represented Indonesia on the tourism ministerial meeting of ASEAN countries entitled "Special Meeting of the ASEAN Tourism Ministers (M-ATM) on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)" on Wednesday night (29/4/2020).

The meeting resulted joint statement which containing seven points of agreement from all tourism ministers of the ASEAN countries to strengthen the tourism cooperation, one of the hardest hits of economic sectors in the pandemic.

Angela stated that Indonesia is committed with all ASEAN member countries to encourage a shared vision of mitigating and restoring the tourism sector, both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Several studies state that it needs, at least, five years for the tourism sector to return to the normal condition after the COVID-19. But I believe that ASEAN is better than that, the tourism in our region will recover faster under one condition, we have to strengthen the cooperation and collaboration," Angela said.

The ASEAN member countries reported the tourism performance which decrease around 36 percent on the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019.

The number of international tourists' visit is recorded to decrease around 34 percent, and the current room availability is at the lowest point. Also, there are many cancellations from the tour and travel industry.

The ASEAN member countries have revised or are correcting their target of international tourists visit and revenue from the tourism sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162778/Ministry_of_Tourism_ANGELA_Tanoesoedibjo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui, cambiano le regole

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui

Arezzo, il "Lucertola" nel video Caritas: "Donate il 5x1000 così mi trovano un lavoro". Ma è polemica

Arezzo, il "Lucertola" nel video Caritas: "Donate il 5x1000 così mi trovano un lavoro". Ma è polemica

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Covid, segretario Usa Pompeo all'Abc: "Abbiamo prove che virus nato in laboratorio a Wuhan"

Covid, segretario Usa Pompeo all'Abc: "Abbiamo prove che virus nato in laboratorio a Wuhan"

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 04 maggio 2020 03-05-20 Covid, segretario Usa Pompeo all'Abc: "Abbiamo prove che virus nato in laboratorio a Wuhan" Il segretario di Stato americano Mike Pompeo in un'intervista al network televisivo Usa Abc: "Ci sono numerose prove sul fatto che il coronavirus arrivi dal laboratorio di virologia di Wuhan" / Abc - twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Sigarette elettroniche: negozi aperti, ma settore in difficoltà

Sigarette elettroniche: negozi aperti, ma settore in difficoltà

Milano, 4 mag. (askanews) - Nei giorni del lockdown si è affrontato anche il tema dell'apertura dei negozi di sigarette elettroniche. Per fare chiarezza abbiamo incontrato Umberto Roccatti, presidente di ANAFE Confindustria, associazione nazionale produttori fumo elettronico. "C'è stata grande incertezza nei primi giorni di lockdown - ha detto ad askanews - sul fatto che i negozi di sigarette ...

 
Demi Moore e Bruce Willis ballano insieme in cucina

Demi Moore e Bruce Willis ballano insieme in cucina

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 03 maggio 2020 Demi Moore e Bruce Willis ballano insieme in cucina Le due star di Hollywood, Demi Moore e Bruce Willis, sposati nel 1987 e divorziati da 20 anni, immortalati durante un'esibizione tutta casalinga. I due attori in casa con con le tre figlie Rumer, Talulah e Scout, durante il lockdown per il coronavirus / Instagram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Da Scarlett Johansson a Margot Robbie, "rissa" tra le attrici di Hollywood su Instagram

Da Scarlett Johansson a Margot Robbie, "rissa" tra le attrici di Hollywood su Instagram

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 03 maggio 2020 Da Scarlett Johansson a Margot Robbie, "rissa" tra le attrici di Hollywood su Instagram Il video ideato e postato su Instagram da Zoë J. Bell, attrice e stuntwoman neozelandese: "Ecco qui......! Prendiamo a calci la noia del lockdown! Signore, siete tutte le mie eroine" / Instagram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Il Primo Natale Ficarra & Picone, si aggiudica il David dello Spettatore: assegnazione in diretta su Rai1

Premio

A Ficarra e Picone il David dello Spettatore: cerimonia su Rai 1

Il Primo Natale, diretto e interpretato da Salvo Ficarra e Valentino Picone, si aggiudica il David dello Spettatore della 65ᵃ edizione dei Premi David di Donatello. Lo ...

04.05.2020

Oggi in tv lunedì 4 maggio, su Rai2 Stasera tutto è possibile: anticipazioni e ospiti

Televisione

Oggi in tv lunedì 4 maggio, su Rai2 Stasera tutto è possibile: anticipazioni e ospiti

Una trasmissione che diverte e che fa ascolti. Torna l’appuntamento con Stasera tutto è possibile, il programma condotto da Stefano De Martino - realizzato in collaborazione ...

04.05.2020

Stasera in tv 4 maggio: a "Report" la provincia che non c'è e le storie al tempo del Covid19

Televisione

Stasera in tv 4 maggio: a "Report" la provincia che non c'è e le storie al tempo del Covid19

Torna "Report", va in onda lunedì 4 maggio alle 21.20 su Rai3. È impossibile - si dice in una nota della Rai a presentazione della trasmissione -  ricostruire il numero ...

04.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33