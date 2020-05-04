Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Swipe Launches Samsung Pay for Swipe Visa Cardholders

comunicati

Swipe Launches Samsung Pay for Swipe Visa Cardholders

04.05.2020 - 08:15

0

LONDON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swipe Wallet is proud to announce that starting today, Swipe Android users can now add their Swipe Visa Debit cards directly to their Samsung Pay Wallets. Swipe is excited to partner with our issuing bank and collaborate with Samsung to release this new product to bridge the gap to spending cryptocurrencies to fiat currencies.

The Swipe Card is a Visa debit card that is funded by cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, to Euros to be spent anywhere Visa is accepted. Swipe has previously launched support for Google Pay and now adds to Samsung Pay to broaden the reach of accessibility for Swipe users.

Samsung Pay gives Swipe Visa cardholders access to a secure and fast way to pay with their smart phones, smartwatches, and other Samsung Pay-enabled devices. With this integration and relationship with Samsung, cardholders can enjoy these benefits instantly and use their cryptocurrencies at over 50 million locations worldwide.

Cardholders in the United Kingdom and European Union countries which include: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden are able to utilise Samsung Pay, in addition to Google Pay, giving Swipe the first multi-national digital wallet approach for both Samsung Pay and Google Pay on a wide number of cryptocurrencies.

Joselito Lizarondo, Swipe CEO, stated, "We are excited to bring Samsung Pay for our cardholders. This integration and relationship with Samsung will open cryptocurrency adoption and make transacting with our Visa card in Euros converted by crypto seamless. Given all of the COVID-19 issues and people steering away from physical products like cash and, in some instances cards, a digital solution really helps put our client's needs first."

About Swipe Swipe is a multi-asset digital wallet and Visa debit card platform designed to let users buy, sell and spend their cryptocurrencies. Swipe is headquartered in the Philippines with operations in the United Kingdom and Estonia that service European users. The Swipe platform enables users to spend cryptocurrencies in real time without having to manually convert the transactions prior. Users can also buy/sell cryptocurrencies with their linked bank accounts globally. Follow Swipe on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Medium blog to get the latest news and updates.

Your Swipe Visa Card and Account will be issued by Contis Financial Services Ltd who is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to issue e-money (Firm Reference Number: 900025) and is a member of Visa.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui, cambiano le regole

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui

Arezzo, il "Lucertola" nel video Caritas: "Donate il 5x1000 così mi trovano un lavoro". Ma è polemica

Arezzo, il "Lucertola" nel video Caritas: "Donate il 5x1000 così mi trovano un lavoro". Ma è polemica

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Covid, segretario Usa Pompeo all'Abc: "Abbiamo prove che virus nato in laboratorio a Wuhan"

Covid, segretario Usa Pompeo all'Abc: "Abbiamo prove che virus nato in laboratorio a Wuhan"

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 04 maggio 2020 03-05-20 Covid, segretario Usa Pompeo all'Abc: "Abbiamo prove che virus nato in laboratorio a Wuhan" Il segretario di Stato americano Mike Pompeo in un'intervista al network televisivo Usa Abc: "Ci sono numerose prove sul fatto che il coronavirus arrivi dal laboratorio di virologia di Wuhan" / Abc - twitter Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Sigarette elettroniche: negozi aperti, ma settore in difficoltà

Sigarette elettroniche: negozi aperti, ma settore in difficoltà

Milano, 4 mag. (askanews) - Nei giorni del lockdown si è affrontato anche il tema dell'apertura dei negozi di sigarette elettroniche. Per fare chiarezza abbiamo incontrato Umberto Roccatti, presidente di ANAFE Confindustria, associazione nazionale produttori fumo elettronico. "C'è stata grande incertezza nei primi giorni di lockdown - ha detto ad askanews - sul fatto che i negozi di sigarette ...

 
Demi Moore e Bruce Willis ballano insieme in cucina

Demi Moore e Bruce Willis ballano insieme in cucina

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 03 maggio 2020 Demi Moore e Bruce Willis ballano insieme in cucina Le due star di Hollywood, Demi Moore e Bruce Willis, sposati nel 1987 e divorziati da 20 anni, immortalati durante un'esibizione tutta casalinga. I due attori in casa con con le tre figlie Rumer, Talulah e Scout, durante il lockdown per il coronavirus / Instagram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Da Scarlett Johansson a Margot Robbie, "rissa" tra le attrici di Hollywood su Instagram

Da Scarlett Johansson a Margot Robbie, "rissa" tra le attrici di Hollywood su Instagram

(Agenzia Vista) Usa, 03 maggio 2020 Da Scarlett Johansson a Margot Robbie, "rissa" tra le attrici di Hollywood su Instagram Il video ideato e postato su Instagram da Zoë J. Bell, attrice e stuntwoman neozelandese: "Ecco qui......! Prendiamo a calci la noia del lockdown! Signore, siete tutte le mie eroine" / Instagram Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Il Primo Natale Ficarra & Picone, si aggiudica il David dello Spettatore: assegnazione in diretta su Rai1

Premio

A Ficarra e Picone il David dello Spettatore: cerimonia su Rai 1

Il Primo Natale, diretto e interpretato da Salvo Ficarra e Valentino Picone, si aggiudica il David dello Spettatore della 65ᵃ edizione dei Premi David di Donatello. Lo ...

04.05.2020

Oggi in tv lunedì 4 maggio, su Rai2 Stasera tutto è possibile: anticipazioni e ospiti

Televisione

Oggi in tv lunedì 4 maggio, su Rai2 Stasera tutto è possibile: anticipazioni e ospiti

Una trasmissione che diverte e che fa ascolti. Torna l’appuntamento con Stasera tutto è possibile, il programma condotto da Stefano De Martino - realizzato in collaborazione ...

04.05.2020

Stasera in tv 4 maggio: a "Report" la provincia che non c'è e le storie al tempo del Covid19

Televisione

Stasera in tv 4 maggio: a "Report" la provincia che non c'è e le storie al tempo del Covid19

Torna "Report", va in onda lunedì 4 maggio alle 21.20 su Rai3. È impossibile - si dice in una nota della Rai a presentazione della trasmissione -  ricostruire il numero ...

04.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33