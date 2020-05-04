Edicola

Minneapolis Technology Company Launches Breakthrough Health Safety Kiosk that helps Mitigate Spread of Covid-19

04.05.2020 - 08:15

Helps Facilitate Safe Reopening of Private and Public Sector

Ensures Body Temperature and Hand Sanitization Compliance with Controlled Entry and Optional Mask Monitoring

MINNEAPOLIS, May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Parking Services, Inc. (MPS) today announced the launch of the first and only automated system to help mitigate the asymptomatic spread of Covid-19 on private and public premises through the detection of elevated temperatures, audited hand sanitation and entry access control.

Known as the Sentry Health Kiosk™, the system was inspired by the company's line of touchless smart parking products currently installed in municipalities and university settings around the world.  Sentry Health Kiosk™ is a non-contact kiosk that automatically takes and reports body temperature, mandates hand sanitization and manages access control while creating a comprehensive audit trail.

   

The system leverages MPS patented technologies to provide best-in-class safety and peace of mind for consumers, employees and employers.  With an optional facial recognition function, it can also ensure compliance in locations where face masks are required.

"Studies show that most people with Covid-19 are asymptomatic, so having a device that just takes temperatures is inadequate at best," said Joe Caldwell, founder of Sentry Health.  "According to experts, the best way to protect yourself and mitigate the spread of a virus is simply to wash your hands. Sentry Health Kiosk is the only system that checks both boxes – temperature reading and audited hand sanitization.   If a person doesn't complete the process, they simply can't come in," Caldwell added.

About Municipal Parking Services (MPS)

Founded in 2009, MPS is a leader in touchless payment and enforcement systems for both public and private institutions. Sentry Health Kiosk is a division of MPS focused on detection and prevention technologies for retailers, manufacturers, public institutions, educational institutions, healthcare settings and the sports and entertainment industries.

See www.sentryhealth.life for more product details and specifications. See www.mpspark.com for more information about Municipal Parking Services.

Contacts: Joe Caldwelljoe@mpspark.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163291/Sentry_Health_Kiosk_Lobby_image.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163292/Sentry_Health_Hand_sanitizer_image.jpg  

