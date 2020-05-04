Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Hamamatsu introduces the ORCA-Fusion BT sCMOS camera

comunicati

Hamamatsu introduces the ORCA-Fusion BT sCMOS camera

04.05.2020 - 17:15

0

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade ago, the introduction of scientific CMOS (sCMOS) cameras marked a significant milestone in scientific imaging.

Hamamatsu Photonics now introduces the next evolution in the market-leading ORCA brand of sCMOS cameras – the ORCA-Fusion BT.

This camera takes the uncompromising specifications of the ORCA-Fusion: ultra-low readout noise, CCD-like uniformity, fast frame rates - and combines that with back-thin boosted, high quantum efficiency to achieve the pinnacle of sCMOS performance.

The true beauty of the ORCA-Fusion BT is what the combination of exceptional photon detection and collection can do for you. See the dimmest whisper of signal, acquire visually stunning, high signal-to-noise images from the fewest photons, capture previously unresolved temporal events, and perform computational methods with confidence.

The ORCA-Fusion BT is consciously designed from the ground up for the most challenging imaging experiments, but it will also excel in any application that requires the combination of uniformity, high quantum efficiency, and high signal-to-noise ratio.

For more information about the ORCA-Fusion BT, including pricing and delivery time, please call Hamamatsu Corporation at 1-800-524-0504 or visit our camera website, https://www.hamamatsucameras.com.

About Hamamatsu CorporationHamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, image sensors, spectrometers, and cameras. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications.

Information furnished by Hamamatsu Corporation is believed to be reliable. However, no responsibility is assumed for possible inaccuracies or omissions. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui, cambiano le regole

Autocertificazione, il modulo per la Fase 2 dal 4 maggio: scarica qui

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Mediagallery

Fase 2, Oms: "Non allentare su test e distanziamento" SOTTOTITOLI

Fase 2, Oms: "Non allentare su test e distanziamento" SOTTOTITOLI

(Agenzia Vista) Ginevra, 04 maggio 2020 Fase 2, Oms non allentare su test e distanziamento SOTTOTITOLI La conferenza stampa dell'Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità per fare il punto sull'emergenza Coronavirus. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Fase 2, i primi 'fuori sede' rientrano a Lamezia Terme da Milano

Fase 2, i primi 'fuori sede' rientrano a Lamezia Terme da Milano

(Agenzia Vista) Calabria, 04 maggio 2020 Fase 2, i primi 'fuori sede' rientrano a Lamezia Terme da Milano Il rientro del primo gruppo di fuori sede, residenti nel nord Italia e tornati in Calabria. / courtesy VideoCalabria Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Musica, è uscito il nuovo singolo de Lo Stato Sociale 'AutocertifiCanzone'

La novità

Musica, è uscito il nuovo singolo de Lo Stato Sociale 'AutocertifiCanzone'

Dopo l’esibizione del concertone del primo Maggio direttamente da Piazza Maggiore, con la toccante dedica a Mirko dei Camillas, esce oggi, 4 maggio 2020, AutocertifiCanzone, ...

04.05.2020

Stasera in tv 4 maggio, Il giurato su La7 in prima serata: la trama del thriller

Televisione

Stasera in tv 4 maggio, Il giurato su La7 in prima serata: la trama del thriller

Stasera in tv in prima serata, lunedì 4 maggio 2020, “Il giurato” su La7. Prendere parte come giurato al processo contro il mafioso Boffano si rivela un'arma a doppio taglio ...

04.05.2020

Stasera in tv 4 maggio 2020: "Qualcosa di inaspettato" su Rai Premium per "Un amore di lunedì"

Televisione

Stasera in tv 4 maggio 2020: "Qualcosa di inaspettato" su Rai Premium per "Un amore di lunedì"

Oggi, lunedì 4 maggio alle 21.20, andrà in onda su Rai Premium - canale 25 del digitale terrestre - il primo dei sette film in programmazione del ciclo "Un amore di lunedì". ...

04.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33