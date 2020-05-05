Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Mindtech Global Limited Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Justin Bronder from Microsoft

comunicati

Mindtech Global Limited Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Justin Bronder from Microsoft

05.05.2020 - 08:45

0

LONDON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Bronder has joined Mindtech Global Limited as VP-AI Strategy.

Prior to joining Mindtech, Justin worked at Microsoft, where he led a team of computer scientists that developed machine learning solutions using AI in the fields of reinforcement learning, generative adversarial networks, and object detection as well as using classical data science and statistical analysis to deliver optimal solutions to customers. He's based in San Jose, CA.

"Justin brings to Mindtech an extensive knowledge of real-world implementations of AI systems," said Mindtech CEO Steve Harris.  "He'll play an integral role in managing and developing AI solutions for Mindtech customers and also help drive our company's product roadmap and research focus."

Harris added that Justin will also focus on Mindtech's research program, looking into many aspects of utilizing both synthetic and real data for training.  He will be looking at effective bias reduction methods, effects of novel network architectures on data requirements and how to optimize the overall data management workflow to produce the most accurate results. Justin will be presenting findings at leading AI conferences such as CVPR, ICML and NeurIPS.

Prior to Microsoft, Justin worked at Resnick Investments where he was a certified series 65 investment advisor, which will be invaluable as Mindtech broadens its funding base in 2020.

Justin also worked at Cardinal Optimization where he was involved in several real-world projects involving behavioral understanding of various environments, and analyzing their visual data to solve their problems.

About Mindtech Global

Mindtech Global limited is a UK based start-up, focused on creating AI training platforms for accelerating the development of AI systems.  Mindtech's first product, Chameleon, was announced in Q3 2019.  Chameleon is a complete AI training platform designed to create synthetic data, and manage the datasets required for training AI systems.  For more information, see https://www.linkedin.com/in/justinbronder/, log on to https://www.mindtech.global/ or contact chris.longstaff@mindtech.global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163842/Mindtech_Justin_Bronder.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971869/Mindtech_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Coronavirus, gli esperti: così sta mutando. I nuovi sintomi per chi è malato di Covid-19: brividi e orticaria

Coronavirus, gli esperti: così sta mutando. I nuovi sintomi per chi è malato di Covid-19: brividi e orticaria

Mediagallery

Zucchero, il video da brividi della nuova canzone "Amore adesso!" girato in una Venezia deserta
MUSICA

Zucchero, il video da brividi della nuova canzone "Amore adesso!" girato in una Venezia deserta

Online su YouTube il video della versione di Zucchero di "No time for love like now", il brano realizzato dall'ex frontman dei R.E.M. Michael Stipe in collaborazione con Aaron Dessner dei National, di cui il bluesman ha firmato l'adattamento in italiano. Il video di "Amore adesso!", così come si intitola il pezzo, è stato girato sabato 2 maggio in piazza San Marco a Venezia. Bellissime ed ...

 
Allenamenti individuali, il video di come si è organizzato il Sassuolo in Serie A. In tre in campo
CALCIO

Allenamenti individuali, il video di come si è organizzato il Sassuolo in Serie A. In tre in campo

Il calcio e la Serie A provano a tornare alla normalità. Tra i primi club a far allenare alcuni giocatori in forma individuale c'è stato il Sassuolo. Djuricic, Rogerio e Magnani sono arrivati già cambiati per poi tornare a casa per farsi la doccia, così come previsto dalle linee guida, e si sono divisi i tre campi in erba naturale presenti nel centro sportivo. Al Mapei Football Center erano ...

 
Ministero Salute diffonde video: ecco come utilizzare mascherine

Ministero Salute diffonde video: ecco come utilizzare mascherine

Roma, 4 mag. (askanews) - Il ministero della Salute diffonde un video in cui spiega come usare le mascherine, quando indossarle e come farlo in sicurezza. "Per tornare a sorridere tutti insieme", questo il titolo scelto. "Ricorda, il loro uso va accompagnato dal rispetto delle regole di distanziamento sociale e igiene delle mani", spiega il ministero.

 
Enrico Nigiotti regala ai suoi fan il brano "Terrazza Mascagni"

Enrico Nigiotti regala ai suoi fan il brano "Terrazza Mascagni"

Roma, 4 mag. (askanews) - Esce "Terrazza Mascagni", il brano inedito di Enrico Nigiotti, provino che il cantautore toscano ha scritto e registrato in casa durante questo particolare momento e che, senza il consueto passaggio da uno studio di registrazione, ha preferito letteralmente regalare ai suoi fan rendendolo fruibile attraverso i suoi canali social. Un brano nel quale Enrico Nigiotti prova ...

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

Paola Di Benedetto stasera in tv: sarà ospite di "E poi c'è Cattelan" su Sky Uno con Benji & Fede

Alessandro Cattelan, 39 anni

TELEVISIONE

Paola Di Benedetto stasera in tv: sarà ospite di "E poi c'è Cattelan" su Sky Uno con Benji & Fede

Stasera in tv, martedì 5 maggio 2020, appuntamento con "E poi c'è Cattelan" su Sky Uno (ore 21.15). Nel late night show condotto da Alessandro Cattelan, con la musica degli ...

05.05.2020

Stasera in tv, 5 maggio 2020: su Rai 4 il film "Attacco al potere" con Morgan Freeman

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv, 5 maggio 2020: su Rai 4 il film "Attacco al potere" con Morgan Freeman

Stasera in tv, martedì 5 maggio 2020, appuntamento con il film "Attacco al potere" (ore 21,20 su Rai 4). Pellicola del 2013, nel cast  Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan ...

05.05.2020

Pooh, speciale su Rai 1. Stasera in tv, 5 maggio, tutti i successi della storica band. Conduce Carlo Conti

I Pooh, lo speciale sulla carriera della band

TELEVISIONE

Pooh, speciale su Rai 1, tutti i successi della storica band. Conduce Carlo Conti

Stasera in tv appuntamento con il racconto della storia dei Pooh, la storica band che ha raggiunto il traguardo dei 50 anni prima di prendere nuove strade. Lo speciale va in ...

05.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33