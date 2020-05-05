VCC Live Offers Its Cloud Contact Center Software Free of Charge to Non-profit Organizations Tackling the Covid-19 Pandemic

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to progress, many non-profit organizations are finding it increasingly hard to keep their operations running. VCC Live joins the movement of companies offering to help these organizations cope with the situation and announces the launch of its "Love to Help" initiative, which aims to offer the company's cloud-based contact center software for free to any non-profit organization relying on telephony to support the general public during this pandemic.

"One of our company's most important principles is to provide assistance, so extending this action to the general population in these difficult times wasn't a question for us," says Péter Málhai, Chief Revenue Officer at VCC Live.

Already two organizations, the University of Pécs and the Buda Health Center, both of whom are dedicated to supporting the population during the pandemic, are using the software for free. Buda Health Center's call center team is using the solution to contact the families of those infected, while at the University of Pécs, volunteer students are providing healthcare consultation to citizens over 60 years old.

"We are proud to support the work of these organizations, whose teams' efforts are fundamental for the population at these times," reinforces Péter Málhai. "As international service and cloud technology providers, it is important for us to be able to help as many organizations as possible during this difficult situation."

Due to the flexibility of VCC Live's technology and the company's many years of experience in telephony, interested organizations can start using the software in a few days. If your organization is a non-profit entity striving to support and keep your country's population up to date during this time, allow us to help you. Get in touch at lovetohelp@vcc.live.

About VCC Live

Founded by Szabolcs Tóth and Tamás Jalsovszky, VCC Live has consolidated its presence in the European market as a reliable business solution for companies dealing with wide-ranging customer communications through a variety of channels, including phone, email, chat, and social media. The company is based in Budapest-Hungary, has clients in more than 50 countries, and serves over 10,000 operators globally. It also works with 20 international telecommunication partners.

