Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Software Vendor SDS Pushes the Software Testing Business in the DACH Region and in New Industries

comunicati

Software Vendor SDS Pushes the Software Testing Business in the DACH Region and in New Industries

05.05.2020 - 11:15

0

VIENNA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a successful software vendor, SDS knows the requirements of top-quality software better than mere testing service providers. A distinct advantage for IT managers at banks, in conference calls and at insurance companies.

Vienna, Future-oriented applications push ahead the digital high-performance business. IT managers worldwide are looking for smart, innovative solutions for enhancing software quality. Digital transformation requires constant acceleration of the implementation with a simultaneous reduction of the production costs.

With SDS Professional Testing, SDS can demonstrably make an important contribution to coping with these challenges successfully. As a leading and highly specialised European software vendor, SDS can opt for a more holistic and analytical approach in dealing with requirements regarding state-of-the-future software testing. This fact is confirmed by renowned SDS customers from the financial industry and the telecommunications sector.

Instead of only testing with a focus on quality at the end, SDS Professional Testing covers all required tasks in the entire application life cycle – from the requirements analysis to the user acceptance test – with a high level of quality. In this context, SDS extensively and directly cooperates with its customers in order to significantly improve test productivity. Beyond the option of automated test execution, we are developing innovative approaches for the digitisation of testing workflows: Machine learning-based defect management for testing or production, automation of test data management by means of intelligent selection of available test data, automatic monitoring, analysis and fixing of issues in the test environment, etc.

The decisive advantage of SDS: experienced, certified top-level test engineers with a proven track record in large-scale E2E projects from software vendor, user and IT operation perspective as well as over 40 years of experience in the highly sensitive banking technology environment and more than 10 years of experience in over 700 digital transformation projects. testing.sds.at.

Contact:

Software Daten Service Gesellschaft m.b.H.Herbert Reinisch, Marketing Manager EuropeRennweg 97-99, 1030 Vienna, Austria+43 (676)882-415-188herbert.reinisch@sds.at

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Diletta Leotta, il video in costume nella story di Instagram. In acqua e sulla spiaggia, voglia di vacanza

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, in una strada di Bari filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina

Sesso ai tempi del Coronavirus, filmato rapporto orale con la mascherina in una strada di Bari

Coronavirus, gli esperti: così sta mutando. I nuovi sintomi per chi è malato di Covid-19: brividi e orticaria

Coronavirus, gli esperti: così sta mutando. I nuovi sintomi per chi è malato di Covid-19: brividi e orticaria

Mediagallery

Conte replica: "gli alleati sapevano degli aiuti russi"

Conte replica: "gli alleati sapevano degli aiuti russi"

Milano, 5 mag. (askanews) - "L'Italia non ha cambiato politica estera. Gli alleati sapevano degli aiuti russi". Così il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte replica, dopo che ieri un'intervista alla Stampa il segretario alla Difesa Usa, Mark Esper, aveva messo in guardia Roma dai tentativi di Russia e Cina di far avanzare i propri interessi approfittando della crisi legata al Covid 19. Conte ...

 
Le nostre mani pulite sono un gesto d'amore, lo spot del Ministero della Salute

Le nostre mani pulite sono un gesto d'amore, lo spot del Ministero della Salute

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 05 maggio 2020 Le nostre mani pulite sono un gesto d'amore, lo spot del Ministero della Salute Lo spot del Ministero della Salute. Lavare le mani è un gesto molto semplice che, soprattutto in questo periodo, può fare la differenza e salvare vite. Le mani curano, lavandole riduci la possibilità di contagiare altri. / Ministero della Salute Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 
Fase2, Sala: "Da giovedì riapriamo mercati scoperti a Milano, 26 su 94 e solo alimentari"

Fase2, Sala: "Da giovedì riapriamo mercati scoperti a Milano, 26 su 94 e solo alimentari"

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 05 maggio 2020 Fase2, Sala: "Da giovedì riapriamo mercati scoperti a Milano, 26 su 94 e solo alimentari" "Da giovedì riapriamo mercati scoperti a Milano, 26 su 94 e solo alimentari". Così il sindaco di Milano Beppe Sala nel messaggio quotidiano ai cittadini su facebook. Facebook/Beppe Sala Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Denunciato un imprenditore a Torino e sequestrati 15.000 pezzi di ricambio per auto contraffatti

Denunciato un imprenditore a Torino e sequestrati 15.000 pezzi di ricambio per auto contraffatti

(Agenzia Vista) Torino, 05 maggio 2020 Denunciato un imprenditore a Torino e sequestrati 15.000 pezzi di ricambio per auto contraffatti La Guardia di finanza di Torino ha denunciato un imprenditore e sequestrati 15.000 pezzi di ricambio per auto contraffatti, riportanti il marchio di una prestigiosa casa automobilistica. / Guardia di finanza Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

SPETTACOLI e gossip

"La legge del mercato" in un film stasera martedì 5 maggio in tv su Rai5: la trama

Televisione

"La legge del mercato" in un film stasera martedì 5 maggio in tv su Rai5: la trama

Stasera in tv in prima serata, martedì 5 maggio 2020, un'opera d'autore sulla depressione post 2008, premiata a Cannes nel 2015 per la miglior interpretazione maschile. ...

05.05.2020

"Suburbicon" in tv su Rai Movie stasera martedì 5 maggio, dark comedy diretta da George Clooney: la trama

Televisione

"Suburbicon" in tv su Rai Movie stasera martedì 5 maggio, dark comedy diretta da George Clooney: la trama

Fra i film di stasera martedì 5 maggio in tv, c'è “Suburbicon”. Si tratta dekla commedia dark di George Clooney con Matt Damon e Julianne Moore. Viene proposta su Rai Movie ...

05.05.2020

Stasera in tv 5 maggio, Gomorroide su Rai 2: commedia degli equivoci con I Ditelo Voi. Film da ridere

Televisione

Stasera in tv 5 maggio, Gomorroide su Rai 2: commedia degli equivoci con I Ditelo Voi. Film da ridere

Fra i programmi di tv di stasera martedì 5 maggio 2020, c'è un nuovo appuntamento con la comicità partenopea in prima serata su Rai2. Si tratta di Gomorroide, diretto e ...

05.05.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516361115685 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33