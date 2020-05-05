Edicola

Sphera Reimagines Isolation (Lockout/Tagout) Planning and Execution With New Interactive P&ID Software

Piping and instrumentation diagrams have been used for decades, but Sphera's new Interactive P&ID software streamlines and simplifies the process, breaks down organizational silos and enhances the Management of Change process

CHICAGO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, the leading global provider of Integrated Risk Management software, data and services, has released a new Interactive piping and instrumentation diagram (P&ID) solution, which helps organizations break down silos between their operations, maintenance and engineering departments while simplifying isolation planning.

For decades, companies, especially those in hazardous industries, have used P&IDs to help map out potential risk from pressure, temperature, hazardous materials, etc. P&IDs are important to perform during times when certain processes must be "isolated" for maintenance and other types of work. The new Interactive P&ID augments Sphera's Control of Work offering by helping companies better plan and manage the safe execution of isolation activities, such as removing hydrocarbon or other hazardous energy (hydraulic, pneumatic, chemical, electric, etc.) from pipes, tanks, vessels and mechanical equipment so work can be done safely on a part or section of the plant.

Available on SpheraCloud, a SaaS-based and mobile platform, the Interactive P&ID software allows users to upload their PDF schematics and mark up the electronic document with actions, rules and isolation points. This data is then automatically carried into the integrated isolation planning process.

The Interactive P&ID software allows engineering, maintenance and operations to collaborate on isolation planning and provide operational feedback to engineering in a simple, efficient and intuitive way. In addition, it systematically captures the Management of Change process. This promotes continuous improvement in the quality of the P&ID and can eliminate rework by automating plans.

"One of the more challenging things companies deal with in terms of Operational Risk Management and Process Safety Management is siloed information," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's president and CEO. "The Interactive P&ID software is designed to help create a more robust, holistic view of how other areas of the plant have handled similar processes and to ensure this knowledge remains with the organization even after workers have left or retired."

To learn more about Sphera's new Interactive P&ID software, please visit our new module information page. 

For further information, please contact:Ellen Bremseth, Manager, Marketing Comms, Sphera, ebremseth@sphera.com

About Sphera

Sphera creates a safer, more sustainable and productive world. Our innovative cloud-based risk management platform connects an unprecedented amount of information that leads to deeper insights across an enterprise. We operationalize, scale and optimize Integrated Risk Management strategies to help customers identify, manage, and mitigate risk in the areas of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730416/Sphera.jpg

